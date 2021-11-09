CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

Officials identified 32-year-old Candace Ostler who died in a motorcycle accident (South El Monte, CA)

 4 days ago

On Monday, authorities identified 32-year-old Candace Ostler, of Chino Hills, as the woman who lost her life following a crash at a freeway interchange in South El Monte.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident was reported at around 7:25 p.m. Saturday on the transition from the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway to the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway.

November 9, 2021

