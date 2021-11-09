CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Nearly 300 Jennersville Hospital Employees Receive Layoff Notice from Tower Health

 4 days ago

Image via Tower Health at Epoch Times.

Tower Health issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) last week for 293 employees ahead of the closure of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, writes Beth Brelje for The Epoch Times.

WARN is required to be issued by an employer through the Department of Labor 60 days prior to mass layoffs, which is defined as 50 or more workers. The advanced notice is intended to give affected employees adequate time to search for a new job.

“Early in the pandemic, the government mandated the shutdown of all nonessential health care services,” said Richard Wells, Tower Health communications and government relations director. “It had a huge negative impact on our financial performance.”

The closure of the 63-bed hospital was first announced in September. Tower Health will eliminate the positions at Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Family Medicine, West Grove of PA Associates, and West Grove Clinic by the end of the year.

The hospital was already having financial issues before the pandemic. But the entire health system suffered after the outbreak happened, said Wells.

In June last year, Tower Health closed the maternity ward at Pottstown Hospital and laid off 1,000 employees.

Read more about Jennersville Hospital in The Epoch Times.

VISTA.Today

Affordable Dentures and Implants, Exton, Donates Dental Work to Restore a Veteran’s Smile

U.S. Army veteran George Chiles was all smiles after he received no-cost dental work from Affordable Dentures and Implants in Exton, writes Fran Maye for Daily Local News. Chiles, who earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Vietnam War, receives health care from the government, but his dental care is not covered. Still, he needed a new set of dentures to replace his older set.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Former East Bradford Township Public Works Department Employee Alleges Retaliation for Reporting Dangerous Trees

The suit over reporting tree hazards seeks both punitive and compensatory damages. Michael Geraghty, West Chester resident and former employee for the East Bradford Township Public Works Department, was recently fired. He is now pushing back on the reason, saying that his dismissal resulted from his reports of dangerous decaying tree limbs in the municipality. Nicholas Malfitano had the story for the Pennsylvania Record.
EAST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Penn Medicine to Displaced Jennersville Hospital Employees: We May Have a Slot for You Over Here

Jennersville Hospital's displaced workforce may find opportunities with Penn Medicine. Jennersville Hospital employees who were handed their official layoff notice earlier this month got a recent ray of professional hope. They were informed of priority consideration at Penn Medicine for available positions they are qualified for, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Local Mushroom Industry Digs Up Solutions to Supply Chain Snags and Labor Shortages

Local mushroom farmers face a the perfect storm of seasonal demand, nationwide shipping delays, and a scarcity of labor.Image via Phillips Mushroom Farms. The local mushroom businesses have been working steadfastly to overcome the persistent supply chain issues and labor shortages. These snags have challenged the industry nationwide, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Layoffs#Health System#The Epoch Times#The Department Of Labor#The 63 Bed Hospital#Pa Associates#West Grove Clinic#Pottstown Hospital
Bentley Systems Announces $150,000 Matching Grant Challenge to Support Chester County Food Bank

The proceeds from this challenge will enable the Chester County Food Bank to supply healthy meals to 140,000 needs residents.Image via Evan Kopf at Creative Commons. The Chester County Food Bank (CCFB) announced a Sustaining Community $150,000 Grant Challenge from Bentley Systems. The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all contributions donated between November 1, 2021, and the end of the year, up to $150,000.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
