Gabby Barrett shares the story behind her Country Music Association (CMA) nominated song “The Good Ones.”. “I wrote ‘The Good Ones’ about my husband (Cade Foehner) with a group of friends of mine. The idea came about because people would always ask me while I was on American Idol, ‘How’s your boyfriend doing?’ And I’d be like ‘Oh, he’s good … he’s a good one.’ So, I wanted to write a song about the good ones out there … especially, my good one, and for anyone else who has a good one.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO