Jake Paul calls out “lunatic” Zayn Malik over Gigi Hadid drama

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Jake Paul has described singer Zayn Malik as a “lunatic” following allegations that he assaulted Gigi Hadid’s mother, saying he “deserves everything coming for him.”. Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid parted ways after Malik was accused of hitting Gigi’s mother Yolanda—allegations that he firmly denied. After...

HollywoodLife

How Gigi Hadid Feels About Getting Back Together With Zayn After He Pleads No Contest To Harassment

Gigi Hadid is ‘devastated’ over her split from Zayn Malik, which came after the singer allegedly got into an altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi Hadid is a single woman again. The 26-year-old model recently split from on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, after the singer was charged with four counts of harassment over an incident involving Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in Pennsylvania on September 29. Zayn denied “striking” Yolanda, 57, but he did plead no contest to the harassment charges. Gigi and Zayn will remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent 1-year-old daughter Khai, though a source close to the Hadids EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gigi “has told those closest to her that she has no plans” to rekindle her romance with Zayn this time.
HollywoodLife

Why Gigi Hadid ‘Would Never’ Keep Baby Khai, 1, Away From Zayn Malik Amid Family Drama

Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after he allegedly ‘shoved’ her mom, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Gigi won’t deny him access to their young daughter, Khai. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on the outs again, following the drama over an alleged incident with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that resulted in Zayn pleading “no contest” to four counts of harassment. Despite this contentious moment in their already bumpy relationship, Gigi, 26, isn’t cutting off Zayn, 28, from their one-year-old daughter, Khai. “Gigi knows that Zayn is a good father to Khai, and she would never strip him of his rights as a father,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together.”
Hello Magazine

Gigi Hadid makes big change following split from Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has returned to social media for the first time since her partner and father of her daughter Khai, Zayn Malik, was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after allegations he verbally attacked and "struck" her mother Yolanda. Taking to Instagram, the model teased an appearance on Bravo...
Reality Tea

Zayn Malik’s Sister Posts About The Importance Of Family And Karma Following Yolanda Hadid Harassment Allegations

Yolanda Hadid’s days on reality TV are far behind her (she didn’t exactly need the show anyway). But even in her life after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is circled by drama. But what do you expect? She’s a momager to two A-list supermodels, so it comes with the territory. Plus, she has […] The post Zayn Malik’s Sister Posts About The Importance Of Family And Karma Following Yolanda Hadid Harassment Allegations appeared first on Reality Tea.
Parade

As She Moves on From Zayn Malik, Take a Look Back at Gigi Hadid's Relationship History

Born Jelena Noura Hadid, Gigi Hadid has made a name for herself in the modeling world. The eldest daughter of model mom (and former Real Housewives star) Yolanda Hadid was discovered by Paul Marciano of the famous fashion brand Guess? when she was just 2 years old. Cut to November 2014 and Hadid was being named one of the top 50 models in the world by Models.com. In 2016, the British Fashion Council named Hadid the International Model of the Year. She’s walked the runway for Versace and Prada and has appeared on magazine covers all over the world, including 35 Vogue covers.
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid’s Family Is ‘Relieved’ She & Zayn Malik Split: They Weren’t His ‘Biggest Fans’

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Gigi Hadid’s family is ‘supportive’ following her split from Zayn Malik. Get more details here. Gigi Hadid’s family is “relieved” that she and Zayn Malik have split, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The model, 26, and musician, 28, reportedly called it quits at the end of October after an argument that involved Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Following the breakup, the Hadid family, including siblings Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, have been “supportive” of their sister and “protective” of baby Khai, 1, whom Gigi welcomed with Zayn in September 2020.
energy941.com

Zayn Malik’s Sister Supports Him Amid Gigi Situation

Zayn Malik’s sisters are showing a lot of love to their brother after allegations of him hitting Gigi’s mother, Yolanda surfaced. Both sisters took to their Instagram Stories to post messages of love, karma, marriage, family, and respecting women. Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik posted several messages in support of...
