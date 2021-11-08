Jake Paul calls out “lunatic” Zayn Malik over Gigi Hadid drama

Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after he allegedly ‘shoved’ her mom, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Gigi won’t deny him access to their young daughter, Khai. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on the outs again, following the drama over an alleged incident with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that resulted in Zayn pleading “no contest” to four counts of harassment. Despite this contentious moment in their already bumpy relationship, Gigi, 26, isn’t cutting off Zayn, 28, from their one-year-old daughter, Khai. “Gigi knows that Zayn is a good father to Khai, and she would never strip him of his rights as a father,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO