Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ has been recreated for The Crown and Twitter has gone wild

By Furvah Shah
 4 days ago
(Shutterstock)

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown can barely contain their excitement after the show recreated Princess Diana’s so-called ‘revenge dress’.

The show is currently filming its widely-anticipated season 5, which will feature Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana during the tumultuous years of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Over the weekend, photos from the set of The Crown showed 31-year-old Elizabeth looking strikingly similar to the princess while wearing a recreation of the famous dress.

Fans took to Twitter to share their amazement:

The Christina Stambolian dress, dubbed the ‘revenge dress’, was worn by Princess Diana in 1994 at a Vanity Fair fundraiser for the London’s Serpentine Gallery.

It was dubbed as so because Diana had worn it on the same evening that Prince Charles publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles in an ITV documentary.

She had actually owned the dress for three years before wearing it, but it was thought to be too risqué to wear.

The dress dominated headlines the morning after she wore it, leaving Prince Charles’ documentary with little coverage.

The next series of The Crown is set to be the most dramatic yet as it follows the rocky relationship and divorce of Diana and Charles.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to be released in November 2022.

