ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Famous actors from Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Minnesota

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Minnesota from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTOYP_0cr8JCzG00
Jason Merritt/TERM // Getty Images

Chris Pratt

- Born: Virginia, Minnesota (6/21/1979)
- Known for:
--- Peter Quill in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
--- Emmet Brickowski in "The Lego Movie" (2014)
--- Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8e23_0cr8JCzG00
Gage Skidmore // Flickr

Vince Vaughn

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (3/28/1970)
- Known for:
--- Producer in "The Break-Up" (2006)
--- Jeremy Grey in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)
--- Producer in "Couples Retreat" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJbbl_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Steve Zahn

- Born: Marshall, Minnesota (11/13/1967)
- Known for:
--- Bad Ape in "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017)
--- Duane in "Rescue Dawn" (2006)
--- Al Giordino in "Sahara" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztbzr_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Josh Hartnett

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (7/21/1978)
- Known for:
--- Slevin Kelevra in "Lucky Number Slevin" (2006)
--- Eben Oleson in "30 Days of Night" (2007)
--- Zeke Tyler in "The Faculty" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1Rkt_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Garrett Hedlund

- Born: Roseau, Minnesota (9/3/1984)
- Known for:
--- Sam Flynn in "TRON: Legacy" (2010)
--- Jamie McAllan in "Mudbound" (2017)
--- Dean Moriarty in "On the Road" (2012)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiMw2_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Seann William Scott

- Born: Cottage Grove, Minnesota (10/3/1976)
- Known for:
--- Stifler in "American Pie" (1999)
--- Steve Stifler in "American Wedding" (2003)
--- Stifler in "American Pie 2" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxI3Z_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Breckin Meyer

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (5/7/1974)
- Known for:
--- Nick Schaffer in "Rat Race" (2001)
--- Josh in "Road Trip" (2000)
--- Travis in "Clueless" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UISaq_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Vincent Kartheiser

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (5/5/1979)
- Known for:
--- Pete Campbell in "Mad Men" (2007-2015)
--- Philippe Weis in "In Time" (2011)
--- Ozzie in "Masterminds" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeKuz_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Peter Krause

- Born: Alexandria, Minnesota (8/12/1965)
- Known for:
--- Nate Fisher in "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005)
--- Casey McCall in "Sports Night" (1998-2000)
--- Lawrence in "The Truman Show" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzOo1_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Patrick John Flueger

- Born: Red Wing, Minnesota (12/10/1983)
- Known for:
--- Adam Ruzek in "Chicago P.D." (2014-2022)
--- Chuck in "Footloose" (2011)
--- Shawn Farrell in "The 4400" (2004-2007)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPhzO_0cr8JCzG00
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images

James Hong

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (2/22/1929)
- Known for:
--- David Lo Pan in "Big Trouble in Little China" (1986)
--- Mr. Ping in "Kung Fu Panda" (2008)
--- Mr. Ping in "Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYcca_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Kevin Sorbo

- Born: Mound, Minnesota (9/24/1958)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Sol Harkens in "Let There Be Light" 2017
--- Drake Hunter in "The Santa Suit" 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4vp_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Mark Webber

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (7/19/1980)
- Known for:
--- Actor in "Flesh and Blood" (2017)
--- Mark in "The End of Love" (2012)
--- Daniel in "Green Room" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIffq_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Richard Dean Anderson

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (1/23/1950)
- Known for:
--- Colonel Jack O'Neill in "Stargate SG-1" (1997-2007)
--- MacGyver in "MacGyver" (1985-1992)
--- Major General Jack O'Neill in "Stargate: Atlantis" (2004-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYuvM_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

John Hawkes

- Born: Alexandria, Minnesota (9/11/1959)
- Known for:
--- Mark in "The Sessions" (2012)
--- Teardrop in "Winter's Bone" (2010)
--- Charlie in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2MLJ_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Ralph Meeker

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (11/21/1920)
- Died: 8/5/1988
- Known for:
--- Mike Hammer in "Kiss Me Deadly" (1955)
--- Cpl. Philippe Paris in "Paths of Glory" (1957)
--- Captain Stuart Kinder in "The Dirty Dozen" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVged_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

James Le Gros

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (4/27/1962)
- Known for:
--- Rick in "Drugstore Cowboy" (1989)
--- Wally Burgan in "Mildred Pierce" (2011)
--- Ryan in "Certain Women" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykhbT_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

T.R. Knight

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (3/26/1973)
- Known for:
--- Davey Bowden in "The Flight Attendant" (2020-2022)
--- Max Jacob in "Genius" (2017-2018)
--- Johnny Clayton in "11.22.63" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtfCT_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

James Arness

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (5/26/1923)
- Died: 6/3/2011
- Known for:
--- Matt Dillon in "Gunsmoke" (1955-1975)
--- Robert Graham in "Them!" (1954)
--- The Thing' in "The Thing from Another World" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qt8dS_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

E.G. Marshall

- Born: Owatonna, Minnesota (6/18/1914)
- Died: 8/24/1998
- Known for:
--- Juror 4 in "12 Angry Men" (1957)
--- Art in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)
--- Colonel Rufus S. Bratton in "Tora! Tora! Tora!" (1970)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIL2r_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Jason Behr

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (12/30/1973)
- Known for:
--- Max Evans in "Roswell" (1999-2002)
--- Doug in "The Grudge" (2004)
--- Varek in "Skinwalkers" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yavgz_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

John James

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (4/18/1956)
- Known for:
--- Jeff Colby in "Dynasty" (1981-1989)
--- Sy in "Axcellerator" (2020)
--- Jeff Colby in "The Colbys" (1985-1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx6jo_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Nick Swardson

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/9/1976)
- Known for:
--- Jeff in "Grandma's Boy" (2006)
--- Howie in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)
--- Eddie in "Just Go with It" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odW6a_0cr8JCzG00
Tony Korody // Getty Images

Mike Farrell

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (2/6/1939)
- Known for:
--- Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt in "M*A*S*H" (1975-1983)
--- Producer in "Patch Adams" (1998)
--- Jerry Robinson in "The Questor Tapes" (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoAkz_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Nate Richert

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (4/28/1978)
- Known for:
--- Other Teenage Boy in "Lovely & Amazing" (2001)
--- Harvey Kinkle in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1996-2003)
--- Jason in "The Tony Danza Show" (1998)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVKK1_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Johnny Pemberton

- Born: Rochester, Minnesota (6/1/1981)
- Known for:
--- A.J. Brown in "In the Loop" (2009)
--- Ice Cream Store Customer in "Ant-Man" (2015)
--- Delroy in "21 Jump Street" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCDK5_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Jay Underwood

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/1/1968)
- Known for:
--- Eric in "The Boy Who Could Fly" (1986)
--- Chip Carson in "Not Quite Human" (1987)
--- Bug in "Uncle Buck" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6vHx_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Richard Widmark

- Born: Sunrise Township, Chisago County, Minnesota (12/26/1914)
- Died: 3/24/2008
- Known for:
--- Tommy Udo in "Kiss of Death" (1947)
--- Col. Jim Bowie in "The Alamo" (1960)
--- Dr. Harris in "Coma" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyAlg_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Joel Gretsch

- Born: St. Cloud, Minnesota (12/20/1963)
- Known for:
--- Nick's Father in "Push" (2009)
--- Donald Dubin in "Minority Report" (2002)
--- Thomas Gates in "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QJku_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Carl Lumbly

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (8/14/1951)
- Known for:
--- Mac Brashear in "Men of Honor" (2000)
--- John Parker in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984)
--- Marcus Dixon in "Alias" (2001-2006)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTEkh_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Peter Graves

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (3/18/1926)
- Died: 3/14/2010
- Known for:
--- Sgt. Frank Price in "Stalag 17" (1953)
--- Captain Clarence Oveur in "Airplane!" (1980)
--- James Phelps in "Mission: Impossible" (1967-1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ox7gk_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Ian Anthony Dale

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (7/3/1978)
- Known for:
--- Chow's #1 in "The Hangover" (2009)
--- Adam Noshimuri in "Hawaii Five-0" (2011-2020)
--- Harris Edwards in "Salvation" (2017-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cB3Xi_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Izaac Wang

- Born: Minnesota (10/22/2007)
- Known for:
--- Boun in "Raya and the Last Dragon" (2021)
--- Soren in "Good Boys" (2019)
--- Owen in "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H067q_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Dan Bakkedahl

- Born: Rochester, Minnesota (11/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Roger Furlong in "Veep" (2012-2019)
--- Craig in "The Heat" (2013)
--- Tim Hughes in "Life in Pieces" (2015-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034hax_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Hoon Lee

- Born: Hennepin County, Minnesota (7/18/1973)
- Known for:
--- Job in "Banshee" (2013-2016)
--- Splinter in "Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2013)
--- Reggie Woo in "Bosch" (2015-2018)

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOHmM_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Tim Bagley

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (8/17/1957)
- Known for:
--- Peter in "Grace and Frankie" (2015-2021)
--- Dr. Pellagrino in "Knocked Up" (2007)
--- Larry in "Will & Grace" (2000-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdmMj_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Gig Young

- Born: St. Cloud, Minnesota (11/4/1913)
- Died: 10/19/1978
- Known for:
--- Rocky in "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" (1969)
--- Roger in "That Touch of Mink" (1962)
--- Dick Pepper in "The Tunnel of Love" (1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gck6_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Louie Anderson

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (3/24/1953)
- Known for:
--- Maurice in "Coming to America" (1988)
--- Andy Anderson (Dad) in "Life with Louie" (1994-1998)
--- Christine Baskets in "Baskets" (2016-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVep7_0cr8JCzG00
Twentieth Century Fox

Jesse Ventura

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (7/15/1951)
- Known for:
--- Blain in "Predator" (1987)
--- Arkham Asylum Guard in "Batman & Robin" (1997)
--- Captain Freedom in "The Running Man" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jY7L_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Benjamin Salisbury

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/19/1980)
- Known for:
--- Benjamin Harvey in "Captain Ron" (1992)
--- Brighton Sheffield in "The Nanny" (1993-1999)
--- Production Assistant in "S1m0ne" (2002)

You may also like: A final breath triggers a revolution: A major civil rights moment in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKPsV_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Brock Pierce

- Born: Minnesota (11/14/1980)
- Known for:
--- Young Gordon in "D2: The Mighty Ducks" (1994)
--- Luke Davenport in "First Kid" (1996)
--- Gordon at 10 Years Old in "The Mighty Ducks" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGyx2_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Cedric Yarbrough

- Born: Burnsville, Minnesota (3/20/1973)
- Known for:
--- Dad at Health Clinic in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)
--- Chocolate Giddy-Up in "Black Dynamite" (2009)
--- Deputy S. Jones in "Reno 911!" (2003-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ircTv_0cr8JCzG00
OMDb

Lew Ayres

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (12/28/1908)
- Died: 12/30/1996
- Known for:
--- Ned Seton in "Holiday" (1938)
--- Paul in "All Quiet on the Western Front" (1930)
--- Mandemus in "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" (1973)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Virginia, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Mound, MN
City
Roseau, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
State
Virginia State
City
Burnsville, MN
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Edgar Hoover
Person
Matt Dillon
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy