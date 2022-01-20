M. Fresco // Getty Images

Famous actors from Nebraska

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Nebraska from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

George Rinhart // Getty Images

Marlon Brando

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/3/1924)

- Died: 7/1/2004

- Known for:

--- Colonel Walter E. Kurtz in "Apocalypse Now" (1979)

--- Don Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" (1972)

--- Terry Malloy in "On the Waterfront" (1954)

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Nick Nolte

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/8/1941)

- Known for:

--- Paddy Conlon in "Warrior" (2011)

--- Wade Whitehouse in "Affliction" (1997)

--- Tom Wingo in "The Prince of Tides" (1991)

OMDb

James Coburn

- Born: Laurel, Nebraska (8/31/1928)

- Died: 11/18/2002

- Known for:

--- Tex Panthollow in "Charade" (1963)

--- Sedgwick 'Manufacturer' in "The Great Escape" (1963)

--- Britt in "The Magnificent Seven" (1960)

OMDb

Scott Porter

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (7/14/1979)

- Known for:

--- Rex Racer in "Speed Racer" (2008)

--- Bobby in "Prom Night" (2008)

--- Randy in "Dear John" (2010)

OMDb

Justin Bruening

- Born: St. Helena, Nebraska (9/24/1979)

- Known for:

--- Kyle Dash in "Good Behavior" (2016-2017)

--- Cal Maddox in "Sweet Magnolias" (2020)

--- Matthew Taylor in "Grey's Anatomy" (2013-2018)

M. Fresco // Getty Images

Henry Fonda

- Born: Grand Island, Nebraska (5/16/1905)

- Died: 8/12/1982

- Known for:

--- Juror 8 in "12 Angry Men" (1957)

--- Norman Thayer Jr. in "On Golden Pond" (1981)

--- Tom Joad in "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)

OMDb

Bryan Greenberg

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (5/24/1978)

- Known for:

--- Ben Epstein in "How to Make It in America" (2010-2011)

--- David Bloomberg in "Prime" (2005)

--- Parker in "Friends with Benefits" (2011)

OMDb

Jorge Garcia

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/28/1973)

- Known for:

--- Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes in "Lost" (2004-2010)

--- Lurch in "The Wedding Ringer" (2015)

--- Herm in "The Ridiculous 6" (2015)

OMDb

Andrew Rannells

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/23/1978)

- Known for:

--- Darren in "A Simple Favor" (2018)

--- Trent Oliver in "The Prom" (2020)

--- Cameron in "The Intern" (2015)

OMDb

Brad William Henke

- Born: Columbus, Nebraska (4/10/1966)

- Known for:

--- Desi Piscatella in "Orange Is the New Black" (2016-2018)

--- Tom Cullen in "The Stand" (2020-2021)

--- Big John in "Manhunt" (2020)

OMDb

Fred Astaire

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (5/10/1899)

- Died: 6/22/1987

- Known for:

--- Harlee Claiborne in "The Towering Inferno" (1974)

--- Dick Avery in "Funny Face" (1957)

--- Julian Osborn in "On the Beach" (1959)

OMDb

Nicholas D'Agosto

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/17/1980)

- Known for:

--- Josh Segal in "Trial & Error" (2017-2018)

--- Harvey Dent in "Gotham" (2014-2016)

--- Dr. Ethan Haas in "Masters of Sex" (2013-2014)

OMDb

Terry Kiser

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/1/1939)

- Known for:

--- Bernie Lomax in "Weekend at Bernie's" (1989)

--- Dr. Crews in "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood" (1988)

--- Terk in "Six Pack" (1982)

OMDb

Montgomery Clift

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (10/17/1920)

- Died: 7/23/1966

- Known for:

--- Robert E. Lee Prewitt in "From Here to Eternity" (1953)

--- Matt Garth in "Red River" (1948)

--- George Eastman in "A Place in the Sun" (1951)

OMDb

Rodney A. Grant

- Born: Nebraska (3/9/1959)

- Known for:

--- Wind In His Hair in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)

--- Tres in "Ghosts of Mars" (2001)

--- Hudson in "Wild Wild West" (1999)

OMDb

Ward Bond

- Born: Benkelman, Nebraska (4/9/1903)

- Died: 11/5/1960

- Known for:

--- Detective Tom Polhaus in "The Maltese Falcon" (1941)

--- Father Peter Lonergan in "The Quiet Man" (1952)

--- Bert in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)

OMDb

Robert Taylor

- Born: Filley, Nebraska (8/5/1911)

- Died: 6/8/1969

- Known for:

--- Rigby in "The Bribe" (1949)

--- Marcus Vinicius in "Quo Vadis" (1951)

--- Armand Duval in "Camille" (1936)

OMDb

Jay Karnes

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/27/1963)

- Known for:

--- Holland Wagenbach in "The Shield" (2002-2008)

--- Lieutenant Ducane in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1999)

--- Paul Carter in "Gang Related" (2014)

Donald Kravitz // Getty Images

Larry the Cable Guy

- Born: Pawnee City, Nebraska (2/17/1963)

- Known for:

--- Mater in "Cars" (2006)

--- Mater in "Cars 2" (2011)

--- Larry in "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector" (2006)

OMDb

David Janssen

- Born: Naponee, Nebraska (3/27/1931)

- Died: 2/13/1980

- Known for:

--- George Beckworth in "The Green Berets" (1968)

--- Dr. Richard Kimble in "The Fugitive" (1963-1967)

--- Arnold Rothstein in "King of the Roaring 20's: The Story of Arnold Rothstein" (1961)

OMDb

Thurl Ravenscroft

- Born: Norfolk, Nebraska (2/6/1914)

- Died: 5/22/2005

- Known for:

--- Russian Cat in "The Aristocats" (1970)

--- Kirby in "The Brave Little Toaster" (1987)

--- Captain in "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" (1961)

OMDb

Angelo Rossitto

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/18/1908)

- Died: 9/21/1991

- Known for:

--- The Master in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" (1985)

--- Angeleno in "Freaks" (1932)

--- Indigo in "Scared to Death" (1946)

OMDb

Harold Lloyd

- Born: Burchard, Nebraska (4/20/1893)

- Died: 3/8/1971

- Known for:

--- Harold - The Boy in "Safety Last!" (1923)

--- Harold Diddlebock in "The Sin of Harold Diddlebock" (1947)

--- Harold Lamb aka Speedy in "The Freshman" (1925)

OMDb

Andy Milder

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/16/1969)

- Known for:

--- GUIDO White in "Apollo 13" (1995)

--- NASA Tech in "Armageddon" (1998)

--- R&D Team Leader in "Transformers" (2007)

OMDb

John Beasley

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/26/1943)

- Known for:

--- General Lasseter in "The Sum of All Fears" (2002)

--- Papa Rico in "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)

--- Chris Vaughn Sr. in "Walking Tall" (2004)

OMDb

Dick Cavett

- Born: Gibbon, Nebraska (11/19/1936)

- Known for:

--- Dick Cavett in "Forrest Gump" (1994)

--- Dick Cavett in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987)

--- Bernard in "Beetlejuice" (1988)

OMDb

Ray Baker

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (7/9/1948)

- Known for:

--- Isaiah in "Animal Kingdom" (2016)

--- McClane in "Total Recall" (1990)

--- Cal Manchester in "House of Lies" (2015)

OMDb

David Doyle

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (12/1/1929)

- Died: 2/26/1997

- Known for:

--- Walter Loughlin in "Capricorn One" (1977)

--- John Bosley in "Charlie's Angels" (1976-1981)

--- Homer Arno in "Vigilante Force" (1976)

OMDb

Don Wilson

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (9/1/1900)

- Died: 4/25/1982

- Known for:

--- Mr. J.C. Kettering in "Niagara" (1953)

--- Tiny Martin in "Behind the Mike" (1937)

--- Don Wilson - Announcer in "Radio Stars on Parade" (1945)

OMDb

Lucas Cruikshank

- Born: Columbus, Nebraska (8/29/1993)

- Known for:

--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred" (2008-2010)

--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred: The Movie" (2010)

--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred" (2011)

OMDb

James Adomian

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (1/31/1980)

- Known for:

--- George W. Bush in "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" (2008)

--- Dean in "Trunk'd" (2014)

--- Huell Howser in "California's Lost Gold" (2012)

OMDb

John Dennis Johnston

- Born: Elmwood, Nebraska (5/14/1950)

- Known for:

--- Torchy's Patron in "48 Hrs." (1982)

--- Frank Stillwell in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)

--- Special Forces in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

OMDb

Max Baer

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/11/1909)

- Died: 11/21/1959

- Known for:

--- Steve in "The Prizefighter and the Lady" (1933)

--- Buddy Brannen in "The Harder They Fall" (1956)

--- Grappler McCoy in "Africa Screams" (1949)

OMDb

John Archer

- Born: Osceola, Nebraska (5/8/1915)

- Died: 12/3/1999

- Known for:

--- Philip Evans in "White Heat" (1949)

--- Jim Barnes in "Destination Moon" (1950)

--- Bill Summers in "King of the Zombies" (1941)

OMDb

Craig Anton

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/28/1962)

- Known for:

--- Lloyd Diffy in "Phil of the Future" (2004-2006)

--- Officer Bill in "Careless" (2007)

--- Dr. Austin in "Dragon Wars: D-War" (2007)

OMDb

Randy J. Goodwin

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (12/24/1967)

- Known for:

--- Lance 'The Dance' Foster in "The Job" (2021)

--- Mr. Bradley in "Towelhead" (2007)

--- Clark Anderson in "NCIS" (2004-2021)

OMDb

Godfrey

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (7/21/1969)

- Known for:

--- Gaeman in "Soul Plane" (2004)

--- Chidi Egbuna in "Chain Reaction" (1996)

--- Gabriel Jackson in "Americanish" (2021)

OMDb

Mike Bruner

- Born: Nebraska (8/1/1972)

- Known for:

--- Stu Kleinsausser in "The Shield" (2003)

--- Tony Gardner in "The Office" (2006-2011)

--- Adam Burrows in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004)

OMDb

Andy Pessoa

- Born: Kearney, Nebraska (10/30/1995)

- Known for:

--- Gordon in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

--- Rafael 'Raf' Esquivel in "Transformers Prime" (2010-2013)

--- Additional Crew in "Love, Simon" (2018)

OMDb

Andy Roddick

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/30/1982)

- Known for:

--- Good Looking Guy on Plane in "Just Go with It" (2011)

--- Andre Agassi in "Saturday Night Live" (2003)

--- Actor in "Fox Sports Live" (2013)

OMDb

John Trudell

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/15/1946)

- Died: 12/8/2015

- Known for:

--- Randy Peone in "Smoke Signals" (1998)

--- Johnny Redfeather in "On Deadly Ground" (1994)

--- Jimmy Looks Twice in "Thunderheart" (1992)

OMDb

Steve Borden

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (3/20/1959)

- Known for:

--- Sting in "Ready to Rumble" (2000)

--- Sting in "WCW Monday Nitro" (1995-2001)

--- Sting in "WCW Worldwide" (1991-2000)

OMDb

Richard Kelton

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (4/29/1943)

- Died: 11/27/1978

- Known for:

--- Ficus in "Quark" (1978)

--- Radical in "McQ" (1974)

--- Cal in "The Ultimate Warrior" (1975)

OMDb

Shawn Toovey

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (3/1/1983)

- Known for:

--- Brian Cooper in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993-1998)

--- Jake Morgan in "The Fire Next Time" (1993)

--- Brian Cooper in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Heart Within" (2001)

OMDb

James M. Connor

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/16/1960)

- Known for:

--- Seychelles in "Vice Principals" (2016-2017)

--- Stephen in "Lopez" (2016)

--- Deputy Commissioner Podolski in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2013-2014)

