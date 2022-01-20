ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Famous actors from Nebraska

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

M. Fresco // Getty Images

Famous actors from Nebraska

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Nebraska from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPphi_0cr8J5tQ00
George Rinhart // Getty Images

Marlon Brando

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/3/1924)
- Died: 7/1/2004
- Known for:
--- Colonel Walter E. Kurtz in "Apocalypse Now" (1979)
--- Don Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" (1972)
--- Terry Malloy in "On the Waterfront" (1954)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuIBR_0cr8J5tQ00
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Nick Nolte

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/8/1941)
- Known for:
--- Paddy Conlon in "Warrior" (2011)
--- Wade Whitehouse in "Affliction" (1997)
--- Tom Wingo in "The Prince of Tides" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W35EM_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

James Coburn

- Born: Laurel, Nebraska (8/31/1928)
- Died: 11/18/2002
- Known for:
--- Tex Panthollow in "Charade" (1963)
--- Sedgwick 'Manufacturer' in "The Great Escape" (1963)
--- Britt in "The Magnificent Seven" (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bugU_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Scott Porter

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (7/14/1979)
- Known for:
--- Rex Racer in "Speed Racer" (2008)
--- Bobby in "Prom Night" (2008)
--- Randy in "Dear John" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj8Nu_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Justin Bruening

- Born: St. Helena, Nebraska (9/24/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kyle Dash in "Good Behavior" (2016-2017)
--- Cal Maddox in "Sweet Magnolias" (2020)
--- Matthew Taylor in "Grey's Anatomy" (2013-2018)

You may also like: Best colleges in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1168Dd_0cr8J5tQ00
M. Fresco // Getty Images

Henry Fonda

- Born: Grand Island, Nebraska (5/16/1905)
- Died: 8/12/1982
- Known for:
--- Juror 8 in "12 Angry Men" (1957)
--- Norman Thayer Jr. in "On Golden Pond" (1981)
--- Tom Joad in "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8nHh_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Bryan Greenberg

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (5/24/1978)
- Known for:
--- Ben Epstein in "How to Make It in America" (2010-2011)
--- David Bloomberg in "Prime" (2005)
--- Parker in "Friends with Benefits" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hJZf_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Jorge Garcia

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/28/1973)
- Known for:
--- Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes in "Lost" (2004-2010)
--- Lurch in "The Wedding Ringer" (2015)
--- Herm in "The Ridiculous 6" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilogZ_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Andrew Rannells

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/23/1978)
- Known for:
--- Darren in "A Simple Favor" (2018)
--- Trent Oliver in "The Prom" (2020)
--- Cameron in "The Intern" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZUAf_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Brad William Henke

- Born: Columbus, Nebraska (4/10/1966)
- Known for:
--- Desi Piscatella in "Orange Is the New Black" (2016-2018)
--- Tom Cullen in "The Stand" (2020-2021)
--- Big John in "Manhunt" (2020)

You may also like: Countries Nebraska imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA5nC_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Fred Astaire

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (5/10/1899)
- Died: 6/22/1987
- Known for:
--- Harlee Claiborne in "The Towering Inferno" (1974)
--- Dick Avery in "Funny Face" (1957)
--- Julian Osborn in "On the Beach" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GS5a_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Nicholas D'Agosto

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/17/1980)
- Known for:
--- Josh Segal in "Trial & Error" (2017-2018)
--- Harvey Dent in "Gotham" (2014-2016)
--- Dr. Ethan Haas in "Masters of Sex" (2013-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYH5I_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Terry Kiser

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/1/1939)
- Known for:
--- Bernie Lomax in "Weekend at Bernie's" (1989)
--- Dr. Crews in "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood" (1988)
--- Terk in "Six Pack" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEM51_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Montgomery Clift

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (10/17/1920)
- Died: 7/23/1966
- Known for:
--- Robert E. Lee Prewitt in "From Here to Eternity" (1953)
--- Matt Garth in "Red River" (1948)
--- George Eastman in "A Place in the Sun" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qH48_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Rodney A. Grant

- Born: Nebraska (3/9/1959)
- Known for:
--- Wind In His Hair in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Tres in "Ghosts of Mars" (2001)
--- Hudson in "Wild Wild West" (1999)

You may also like: Best community colleges in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNJkH_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Ward Bond

- Born: Benkelman, Nebraska (4/9/1903)
- Died: 11/5/1960
- Known for:
--- Detective Tom Polhaus in "The Maltese Falcon" (1941)
--- Father Peter Lonergan in "The Quiet Man" (1952)
--- Bert in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMEeD_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Robert Taylor

- Born: Filley, Nebraska (8/5/1911)
- Died: 6/8/1969
- Known for:
--- Rigby in "The Bribe" (1949)
--- Marcus Vinicius in "Quo Vadis" (1951)
--- Armand Duval in "Camille" (1936)

OMDb

Jay Karnes

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/27/1963)
- Known for:
--- Holland Wagenbach in "The Shield" (2002-2008)
--- Lieutenant Ducane in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1999)
--- Paul Carter in "Gang Related" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyVjg_0cr8J5tQ00
Donald Kravitz // Getty Images

Larry the Cable Guy

- Born: Pawnee City, Nebraska (2/17/1963)
- Known for:
--- Mater in "Cars" (2006)
--- Mater in "Cars 2" (2011)
--- Larry in "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTslg_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

David Janssen

- Born: Naponee, Nebraska (3/27/1931)
- Died: 2/13/1980
- Known for:
--- George Beckworth in "The Green Berets" (1968)
--- Dr. Richard Kimble in "The Fugitive" (1963-1967)
--- Arnold Rothstein in "King of the Roaring 20's: The Story of Arnold Rothstein" (1961)

You may also like: Nebraska's climate has warmed by 2.03° F since 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6ygM_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Thurl Ravenscroft

- Born: Norfolk, Nebraska (2/6/1914)
- Died: 5/22/2005
- Known for:
--- Russian Cat in "The Aristocats" (1970)
--- Kirby in "The Brave Little Toaster" (1987)
--- Captain in "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIP8y_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Angelo Rossitto

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/18/1908)
- Died: 9/21/1991
- Known for:
--- The Master in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" (1985)
--- Angeleno in "Freaks" (1932)
--- Indigo in "Scared to Death" (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4i3t_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Harold Lloyd

- Born: Burchard, Nebraska (4/20/1893)
- Died: 3/8/1971
- Known for:
--- Harold - The Boy in "Safety Last!" (1923)
--- Harold Diddlebock in "The Sin of Harold Diddlebock" (1947)
--- Harold Lamb aka Speedy in "The Freshman" (1925)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiGid_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Andy Milder

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/16/1969)
- Known for:
--- GUIDO White in "Apollo 13" (1995)
--- NASA Tech in "Armageddon" (1998)
--- R&D Team Leader in "Transformers" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8mcH_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

John Beasley

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/26/1943)
- Known for:
--- General Lasseter in "The Sum of All Fears" (2002)
--- Papa Rico in "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)
--- Chris Vaughn Sr. in "Walking Tall" (2004)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qK6B_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Dick Cavett

- Born: Gibbon, Nebraska (11/19/1936)
- Known for:
--- Dick Cavett in "Forrest Gump" (1994)
--- Dick Cavett in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987)
--- Bernard in "Beetlejuice" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgcEl_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Ray Baker

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (7/9/1948)
- Known for:
--- Isaiah in "Animal Kingdom" (2016)
--- McClane in "Total Recall" (1990)
--- Cal Manchester in "House of Lies" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPdgW_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

David Doyle

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (12/1/1929)
- Died: 2/26/1997
- Known for:
--- Walter Loughlin in "Capricorn One" (1977)
--- John Bosley in "Charlie's Angels" (1976-1981)
--- Homer Arno in "Vigilante Force" (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA4wg_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Don Wilson

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (9/1/1900)
- Died: 4/25/1982
- Known for:
--- Mr. J.C. Kettering in "Niagara" (1953)
--- Tiny Martin in "Behind the Mike" (1937)
--- Don Wilson - Announcer in "Radio Stars on Parade" (1945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGrkJ_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Lucas Cruikshank

- Born: Columbus, Nebraska (8/29/1993)
- Known for:
--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred" (2008-2010)
--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred: The Movie" (2010)
--- Fred Figglehorn in "Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred" (2011)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xdzv_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

James Adomian

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (1/31/1980)
- Known for:
--- George W. Bush in "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" (2008)
--- Dean in "Trunk'd" (2014)
--- Huell Howser in "California's Lost Gold" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fjst_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

John Dennis Johnston

- Born: Elmwood, Nebraska (5/14/1950)
- Known for:
--- Torchy's Patron in "48 Hrs." (1982)
--- Frank Stillwell in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)
--- Special Forces in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlJDd_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Max Baer

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/11/1909)
- Died: 11/21/1959
- Known for:
--- Steve in "The Prizefighter and the Lady" (1933)
--- Buddy Brannen in "The Harder They Fall" (1956)
--- Grappler McCoy in "Africa Screams" (1949)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJJRE_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

John Archer

- Born: Osceola, Nebraska (5/8/1915)
- Died: 12/3/1999
- Known for:
--- Philip Evans in "White Heat" (1949)
--- Jim Barnes in "Destination Moon" (1950)
--- Bill Summers in "King of the Zombies" (1941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob0zO_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Craig Anton

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/28/1962)
- Known for:
--- Lloyd Diffy in "Phil of the Future" (2004-2006)
--- Officer Bill in "Careless" (2007)
--- Dr. Austin in "Dragon Wars: D-War" (2007)

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgYIu_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Randy J. Goodwin

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (12/24/1967)
- Known for:
--- Lance 'The Dance' Foster in "The Job" (2021)
--- Mr. Bradley in "Towelhead" (2007)
--- Clark Anderson in "NCIS" (2004-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxUc3_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Godfrey

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (7/21/1969)
- Known for:
--- Gaeman in "Soul Plane" (2004)
--- Chidi Egbuna in "Chain Reaction" (1996)
--- Gabriel Jackson in "Americanish" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V47sH_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Mike Bruner

- Born: Nebraska (8/1/1972)
- Known for:
--- Stu Kleinsausser in "The Shield" (2003)
--- Tony Gardner in "The Office" (2006-2011)
--- Adam Burrows in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIZLy_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Andy Pessoa

- Born: Kearney, Nebraska (10/30/1995)
- Known for:
--- Gordon in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)
--- Rafael 'Raf' Esquivel in "Transformers Prime" (2010-2013)
--- Additional Crew in "Love, Simon" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSgC0_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Andy Roddick

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (8/30/1982)
- Known for:
--- Good Looking Guy on Plane in "Just Go with It" (2011)
--- Andre Agassi in "Saturday Night Live" (2003)
--- Actor in "Fox Sports Live" (2013)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzU8h_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

John Trudell

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (2/15/1946)
- Died: 12/8/2015
- Known for:
--- Randy Peone in "Smoke Signals" (1998)
--- Johnny Redfeather in "On Deadly Ground" (1994)
--- Jimmy Looks Twice in "Thunderheart" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhRAh_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Steve Borden

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (3/20/1959)
- Known for:
--- Sting in "Ready to Rumble" (2000)
--- Sting in "WCW Monday Nitro" (1995-2001)
--- Sting in "WCW Worldwide" (1991-2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hA43D_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Richard Kelton

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (4/29/1943)
- Died: 11/27/1978
- Known for:
--- Ficus in "Quark" (1978)
--- Radical in "McQ" (1974)
--- Cal in "The Ultimate Warrior" (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdmvt_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

Shawn Toovey

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (3/1/1983)
- Known for:
--- Brian Cooper in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993-1998)
--- Jake Morgan in "The Fire Next Time" (1993)
--- Brian Cooper in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Heart Within" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PPoW_0cr8J5tQ00
OMDb

James M. Connor

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (6/16/1960)
- Known for:
--- Seychelles in "Vice Principals" (2016-2017)
--- Stephen in "Lopez" (2016)
--- Deputy Commissioner Podolski in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2013-2014)

You may also like: Nebraska is the #7 state where food stamps are used the least

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Kearney, NE
City
Burchard, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Osceola, NE
City
Elmwood, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Nick Nolte
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Marlon Brando
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy