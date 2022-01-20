Famous actors from North Carolina

OMDb

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in North Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Michael C. Hall

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (2/1/1971)

- Known for:

--- Dexter Morgan in "Dexter" (2006-2013)

--- Ken Castle in "Gamer" (2009)

--- David Fisher in "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005)

Brian Tyree Henry

- Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (3/31/1982)

- Known for:

--- Jefferson Davis in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

--- Daniel Carty in "If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018)

--- Jamal Manning in "Widows" (2018)

Zach Galifianakis

- Born: Wilkesboro, North Carolina (10/1/1969)

- Known for:

--- Alan in "The Hangover" (2009)

--- Jake in "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (2014)

--- Ethan Tremblay in "Due Date" (2010)

Aldis Hodge

- Born: Onslow County, North Carolina (9/20/1986)

- Known for:

--- Levi Jackson in "Hidden Figures" (2016)

--- Jim Brown in "One Night in Miami..." (2020)

--- Raymond in "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995)

Nick Searcy

- Born: Cullowhee, North Carolina (3/7/1959)

- Known for:

--- General Hoyt in "The Shape of Water" (2017)

--- Father Montgomery in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017)

--- Art Mullen in "Justified" (2010-2015)

J.B. Smoove

- Born: Plymouth, North Carolina (12/16/1965)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Dell in "Spider-Man: Far from Home" (2019)

--- Cabbie in "Date Night" (2010)

--- Flats in "Hall Pass" (2011)

Jim Rash

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (7/15/1971)

- Known for:

--- Lewis in "The Way Way Back" (2013)

--- Dean Pelton in "Community" (2009-2015)

--- Writer in "The Descendants" (2011)

Paul Schneider

- Born: Asheville, North Carolina (3/16/1976)

- Known for:

--- Gus in "Lars and the Real Girl" (2007)

--- Paul in "All the Real Girls" (2003)

--- Mr. Brown in "Bright Star" (2009)

Andy Griffith

- Born: Mount Airy, North Carolina (6/1/1926)

- Died: 7/3/2012

- Known for:

--- Andy Taylor in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1960-1968)

--- Larry 'Lonesome' Rhodes in "A Face in the Crowd" (1957)

--- Old Joe in "Waitress" (2007)

Matthew Settle

- Born: Hickory, North Carolina (9/17/1969)

- Known for:

--- Jacob Wheeler in "Into the West" (2005)

--- Will Benson in "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" (1998)

--- Larson in "U-571" (2000)

Robert Duncan McNeill

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (11/9/1964)

- Known for:

--- Kevin Corrigan in "Masters of the Universe" (1987)

--- Lt. Tom Paris in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001)

--- Producer in "The Battery" (1998)

Christoph Sanders

- Born: Hendersonville, North Carolina (4/21/1988)

- Known for:

--- Kyle Anderson in "Last Man Standing" (2011-2021)

--- Hoyt in "Faith Based" (2020)

--- Wooden's Boy in "Hounddog" (2007)

Murray Hamilton

- Born: Washington, North Carolina (3/24/1923)

- Died: 9/1/1986

- Known for:

--- Vaughn in "Jaws" (1975)

--- Mr. Robinson in "The Graduate" (1967)

--- Alphonse Paquette in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)

John Newton

- Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (12/29/1965)

- Known for:

--- Antonio 'Tintín' Vizintín in "Alive" (1993)

--- Sgt. Cody Cullen in "The Christmas Card" (2006)

--- Ryan McBride in "Melrose Place" (1998-1999)

Geno Segers

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (11/28/1976)

- Known for:

--- Dwayne in "Perfect Harmony" (2019-2020)

--- Danny Trudeau in "Yellowstone" (2018)

--- Chayton Littlestone in "Banshee" (2014-2016)

Lee Norris

- Born: Greenville, North Carolina (9/25/1981)

- Known for:

--- Young Mike Mageau in "Zodiac" (2007)

--- Officer in "Gone Girl" (2014)

--- Marvin 'Mouth' McFadden in "One Tree Hill" (2003-2012)

Drew Starkey

- Born: Hickory, North Carolina (11/4/1993)

- Known for:

--- Garrett in "Love, Simon" (2018)

--- Cop 115 in "The Hate U Give" (2018)

--- Rafe in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)

Edwin Hodge

- Born: Onslow County, North Carolina (1/26/1985)

- Known for:

--- Dorian in "The Tomorrow War" (2021)

--- Basketball Teen #1 in "Big Momma's House" (2000)

--- Bloody Stranger in "The Purge" (2013)

Brandon W. Jones

- Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (5/7/1988)

- Known for:

--- Andrew Campbell in "Pretty Little Liars" (2013-2015)

--- Charlie Russell in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2011-2012)

--- Liam in "Lie to Me" (2010-2011)

Lachlan Watson

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (4/12/2001)

- Known for:

--- Theo Putnam in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018-2020)

--- Sasha in "Electric Easy" (2021)

--- Make-Up Department in "Passing" (2019)

Sean Bridgers

- Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (3/3/1968)

- Known for:

--- Old Nick in "Room" (2015)

--- Chris Cleek in "The Woman" (2011)

--- Will Sumrall in "Free State of Jones" (2016)

Burgess Jenkins

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (10/24/1973)

- Known for:

--- Ray Budds in "Remember the Titans" (2000)

--- Dr. Todd Lowry in "Chicago Med" (2021)

--- Beau in "Uncle Frank" (2020)

Tequan Richmond

- Born: Burlington, North Carolina (10/30/1992)

- Known for:

--- Bryson Broyer in "Boomerang" (2019-2020)

--- Drew in "Everybody Hates Chris" (2005-2009)

--- T.J. Ashford in "General Hospital" (2012-2018)

Brian Huskey

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (9/8/1968)

- Known for:

--- Leon West in "Veep" (2012-2019)

--- Victor Schmemmerhorn-Fish V in "Another Period" (2013-2018)

--- Regular Sized Rudy in "Bob's Burgers" (2013-2021)

Isaac Powell

- Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (12/30/1994)

- Known for:

--- Actor in "Cat Person"

--- Rhys in "Dear Evan Hansen" (2021)

--- Troy Lord in "American Horror Story" (2021)

Christian Jules Le Blanc

- Born: Fort Bragg, North Carolina (8/25/1958)

- Known for:

--- Patrolman Junior Abernathy in "In the Heat of the Night" (1988)

--- Michael Baldwin in "The Young and the Restless" (1991-2021)

--- Sheriff in "Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss" (1993)

Torrey B. Lawrence

- Born: Rocky Mount, North Carolina (3/18/1974)

- Known for:

--- Saloon Hardcase in "The Harder They Fall" (2021)

--- Joe in "Aquarium of the Dead" (2021)

--- Gabriel in "The Annunciation" (2018)

Yusuf Gatewood

- Born: Hillsborough, North Carolina (9/12/1982)

- Known for:

--- Doug in "The Interpreter" (2005)

--- Howard in "Wonder Boys" (2000)

--- Vincent Griffith in "The Originals" (2014-2018)

Randy Boone

- Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (1/17/1942)

- Known for:

--- Randy Benton in "The Virginian" (1964-1966)

--- Easy in "Terminal Island" (1973)

--- Francis in "Cimarron Strip" (1967-1968)

George Grizzard

- Born: Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina (4/1/1928)

- Died: 10/2/2007

- Known for:

--- John Bradley in "Flags of Our Fathers" (2006)

--- Ed Thompson in "Bachelor Party" (1984)

--- Senator Fred Van Ackerman in "Advise & Consent" (1962)

James McEachin

- Born: Rennert, North Carolina (5/20/1930)

- Known for:

--- Victor Milson in "2010: The Year We Make Contact" (1984)

--- Al Monte in "Play Misty for Me" (1971)

--- Det. Arthur Brown in "Fuzz" (1972)

Ben Cook

- Born: Eden, North Carolina (12/11/1997)

- Known for:

--- Aaron Fisher in "Paterno" (2018)

--- Mouthpiece in "West Side Story" (2021)

--- Adam Turner in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2017)

Jack Hogan

- Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (11/25/1929)

- Known for:

--- Kirby in "Combat!" (1962-1967)

--- Chief Ranger Jack Moore in "Sierra" (1974)

--- Billy Riker in "Sea Hunt" (1958-1959)

Gregory Walcott

- Born: Wendell, North Carolina (1/13/1928)

- Died: 3/20/2015

- Known for:

--- Jeff Trent in "Plan 9 from Outer Space" (1957)

--- Pope in "The Eiger Sanction" (1975)

--- Potential Backer in "Ed Wood" (1994)

Sidney Blackmer

- Born: Salisbury, North Carolina (7/13/1895)

- Died: 10/6/1973

- Known for:

--- Roman Castevet in "Rosemary's Baby" (1968)

--- Seth Lord in "High Society" (1956)

--- Fernand Mondego in "The Count of Monte Cristo" (1934)

Eric Freeman

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (7/13/1965)

- Known for:

--- Ricky Caldwell in "Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2" (1987)

--- Bones in "In Living Color" (1990-1992)

--- Jeff in "Murder Weapon" (1989)

Jareb Dauplaise

- Born: North Carolina (3/18/1979)

- Known for:

--- Frat Guy in "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009)

--- Nacho Libre in "Epic Movie" (2007)

--- Jareb in "Drillbit Taylor" (2008)

Michael Johnston

- Born: Rutherfordton, North Carolina (2/22/1996)

- Known for:

--- Corey in "Teen Wolf" (2015-2017)

--- Adam in "Supergirl" (2018)

--- Neil in "Slash" (2016)

Loudon Wainwright III

- Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (9/5/1946)

- Known for:

--- Beamen in "Big Fish" (2003)

--- Grandpa Goodman in "G-Force" (2009)

--- Uncle Dale in "Elizabethtown" (2005)

David Aaron Baker

- Born: Durham, North Carolina (8/14/1963)

- Known for:

--- Millroy in "Edge of Darkness" (2010)

--- Man Getting into Cab in "Two Weeks Notice" (2002)

--- Dan Stein in "Kissing Jessica Stein" (2001)

