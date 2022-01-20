ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Famous actors from Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhsYR_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Famous actors from Oregon

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Oregon from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR4R8_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Justin Kirk

- Born: Salem, Oregon (5/28/1969)
- Known for:
--- Prior Walter in "Angels in America" (2003)
--- Andy Botwin in "Weeds" (2005-2012)
--- Miles Morgan in "Last Love" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USCDg_0cr8Ilim00
George Rose // Getty Images

River Phoenix

- Born: Madras, Oregon (8/23/1970)
- Died: 10/31/1993
- Known for:
--- Mike Waters in "My Own Private Idaho" (1991)
--- Chris Chambers in "Stand by Me" (1986)
--- Charlie in "The Mosquito Coast" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIR5Y_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Michael Cassidy

- Born: Portland, Oregon (3/20/1983)
- Known for:
--- Dylan West in "Zoom" (2006)
--- Jimmy Olsen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016)
--- Zach Stevens in "The O.C." (2004-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tn2fB_0cr8Ilim00
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock

Ty Burrell

- Born: Grants Pass, Oregon (8/22/1967)
- Known for:
--- Phil Dunphy in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)
--- Jean Pierre Napoleon in "Muppets Most Wanted" (2014)
--- Leonard in "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftddb_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Howard Hesseman

- Born: Lebanon, Oregon (2/27/1940)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Johnny Fever in "WKRP in Cincinnati" (1978-1982)
--- Charlie Moore in "Head of the Class" (1986-1990)
--- Dr. Louis Faraday in "Flight of the Navigator" (1986)

OMDb

Eric Christian Olsen

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (5/31/1977)
- Known for:
--- Lloyd Christmas in "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" (2003)
--- Nick Brady in "Fired Up!" (2009)
--- Chad in "Cellular" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6qLv_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

David Anders

- Born: Grants Pass, Oregon (3/11/1981)
- Known for:
--- Bart Gregory in "The Revenant" (2009)
--- Julian Sark in "Alias" (2002-2006)
--- Adam Monroe in "Heroes" (2007-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC1bX_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Austin O'Brien

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (5/11/1981)
- Known for:
--- Danny in "Last Action Hero" (1993)
--- Nick Zsigmond in "My Girl 2" (1994)
--- Josh Greene in "Promised Land" (1996-1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do4Eo_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Preston Bailey

- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/25/2000)
- Known for:
--- Cody Bennett in "Dexter" (2007-2012)
--- 12 Year Old Albert in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014)
--- Young Mac in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p60PF_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Mitch Pileggi

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/5/1952)
- Known for:
--- Internal Affairs Investigator in "Basic Instinct" (1992)
--- Walter Skinner in "The X-Files" (1994-2018)
--- Horace Pinker in "Shocker" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8aal_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Thomas Mann

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/27/1991)
- Known for:
--- Greg in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" (2015)
--- Thomas in "Project X" (2012)
--- Ben in "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdqDI_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Joel David Moore

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/25/1977)
- Known for:
--- Norm Spellman in "Avatar" (2009)
--- Norm Spellman in "Avatar 2" (2022)
--- Owen in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241xvv_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Ryan Potter

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/12/1995)
- Known for:
--- Hiro in "Big Hero 6" (2014)
--- Gar Logan in "Titans" (2018-2021)
--- Mike Fukanaga in "Supah Ninjas" (2011-2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQXTL_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Bill Hudson

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/17/1949)
- Known for:
--- Frederic Lansing in "Hysterical" (1983)
--- Camera and Electrical Department in "What The" (2011)
--- Dad in "Big Shots" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reiEm_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Craig Wasson

- Born: Ontario, Oregon (3/15/1954)
- Known for:
--- Neil Gordon in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987)
--- Jake in "Body Double" (1984)
--- Danilo in "Four Friends" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ken4Y_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Jason James Richter

- Born: Medford, Oregon (1/29/1980)
- Known for:
--- Detective Williams in "The Little Things" (2021)
--- Saville in "Last Call" (2021)
--- Corporal Erastus Winters in "Remember the Sultana" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POBnm_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

David Meunier

- Born: Woodburn, Oregon (2/5/1973)
- Known for:
--- Johnny Crowder in "Justified" (2010-2015)
--- Slavi in "The Equalizer" (2014)
--- Roy Kovic in "Aquarius" (2015-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHIXJ_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Bret Harrison

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/6/1982)
- Known for:
--- Lonny in "Orange County" (2002)
--- Scottie Smith in "Mardi Gras: Spring Break" (2011)
--- Danny in "The O.C." (2004-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DR1I_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Dan Gauthier

- Born: Prineville, Oregon (12/2/1963)
- Known for:
--- Lt. John McKay in "Tour of Duty" (1989-1990)
--- Brad Powell in "Teen Witch" (1989)
--- Kevin Buchanan in "One Life to Live" (2002-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKrH8_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Eli Brown

- Born: Oregon (8/13/1999)
- Known for:
--- Tristan Voy in "Run Hide Fight" (2020)
--- Dougie in "Wrath of Man" (2021)
--- Dylan Walker in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Md9g_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Isaiah Mustafa

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/11/1974)
- Known for:
--- Mike Hanlon in "It Chapter Two" (2019)
--- Luke Garroway in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)
--- Officer Wilkens in "Horrible Bosses" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUFvZ_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Bob Steele

- Born: Portland, Oregon (1/23/1907)
- Died: 12/21/1988
- Known for:
--- Lash Canino in "The Big Sleep" (1946)
--- Jenkins in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)
--- Curley Jackson in "Of Mice and Men" (1939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBbKL_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Kelly AuCoin

- Born: Hillsboro, Oregon (2/14/1967)
- Known for:
--- Dollar' Bill Stearn in "Billions" (2016-2021)
--- Pastor Tim in "The Americans" (2014-2018)
--- Agent Cacioppi in "The Wizard of Lies" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3yld_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Cole Escola

- Born: Clatskanie, Oregon (11/25/1986)
- Known for:
--- Chassie Tucker in "At Home with Amy Sedaris" (2017-2020)
--- Writer in "The Other Two" (2019)
--- Producer in "Hacks" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U8gR_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Max Records

- Born: Portland, Oregon (6/18/1997)
- Known for:
--- Max in "Where the Wild Things Are" (2009)
--- John Wayne Cleaver in "I Am Not a Serial Killer" (2016)
--- Young Stephen in "The Brothers Bloom" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et1Qa_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Bruce Abbott

- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/28/1954)
- Known for:
--- Dan Cain in "Re-Animator" (1985)
--- Swan in "Interzone" (1989)
--- Dr. Dan Cain in "Bride of Re-Animator" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ufvf_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

John Robinson

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/25/1985)
- Known for:
--- Stacy in "Lords of Dogtown" (2005)
--- John McFarland in "Elephant" (2003)
--- Miles in "Transformers" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLcJO_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Dal McKennon

- Born: La Grande, Oregon (7/19/1919)
- Died: 7/14/2009
- Known for:
--- Toughy in "Lady and the Tramp" (1955)
--- Bear in "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" (1971)
--- Gumby in "Gumby: The Movie" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJTNl_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Zayne Emory

- Born: Oregon (6/3/1998)
- Known for:
--- Henry Nolan in "The Rookie" (2018-2021)
--- JC Spink in "The Goldbergs" (2015-2021)
--- Brendan Proctor in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25p1SO_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Jeff Richards

- Born: Portland, Oregon (11/1/1924)
- Died: 7/28/1989
- Known for:
--- Benjamin Pontipee in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (1954)
--- Mark Bradley in "Island of Lost Women" (1959)
--- Lt. Ross Pendleton in "Don't Go Near the Water" (1957)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSfNU_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

George 'Buck' Flower

- Born: Milton-Freewater, Oregon (10/28/1937)
- Died: 6/18/2004
- Known for:
--- Bum in "Back to the Future" (1985)
--- Drifter in "They Live" (1988)
--- Cook in "Starman" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdYMo_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Leonard Stone

- Born: Salem, Oregon (11/3/1923)
- Died: 11/2/2011
- Known for:
--- Mr. Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971)
--- Charles in "Soylent Green" (1973)
--- Charlie in "I Spy" (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfGbd_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Bradley Stryker

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (6/29/1977)
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Nevelson in "Let Him Go" (2020)
--- Limbo in "Cold Pursuit" (2019)
--- Shifty Man in "Altered Carbon" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMwZ8_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Birkett Turton

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/4/1982)
- Known for:
--- Mitch in "Saved!" (2004)
--- Vel in "Firewall" (2006)
--- Dingo in "Blade: Trinity" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrFsT_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Kirk Thornton

- Born: Portland, Oregon (5/13/1956)
- Known for:
--- Yamashiro in "Perfect Blue" (1997)
--- Hanza in "Ninja Scroll" (1993)
--- Additional Crew in "Infinite" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byujQ_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Matt Lattanzi

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/1/1959)
- Known for:
--- Trent in "Roxanne" (1987)
--- Brad in "Grease 2" (1982)
--- Young Danny McGuire in "Xanadu" (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDQu4_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Patrick Page

- Born: Monmouth, Oregon (4/27/1962)
- Known for:
--- Pike Phillips in "In the Heights" (2021)
--- Sergei Zelenkov in "Flesh and Bone" (2015)
--- Horton Baker in "The Good Wife" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CO1N_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Alex Frost

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/17/1987)
- Known for:
--- Alex in "Elephant" (2003)
--- Filkins in "Drillbit Taylor" (2008)
--- Jake in "Flight 7500" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49arEY_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Tom Everett

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/21/1948)
- Known for:
--- Sergeant Pepper in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- NSA Advisor Jack Doherty in "Air Force One" (1997)
--- Benjamin 1935-37 in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEubD_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Jack Pennick

- Born: Portland, Oregon (12/7/1895)
- Died: 8/16/1964
- Known for:
--- Pete in "Way Out West" (1930)
--- Sgt. Daniel Schattuck in "Fort Apache" (1948)
--- Busch in "Tripoli" (1950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnZuA_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Scott Beach

- Born: Portland, Oregon (1/13/1931)
- Died: 2/13/1996
- Known for:
--- Mayor Grundy in "Stand by Me" (1986)
--- Mr. Gordon in "American Graffiti" (1973)
--- Chief Scientist in "The Right Stuff" (1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSlpe_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Ahmad Rashad

- Born: Portland, Oregon (11/19/1949)
- Known for:
--- Ahmad Rashad in "Space Jam" (1996)
--- Sergeant Kenner in "Monsters" (1990)
--- Ahmad Rashad in "Like Mike" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vv7ZU_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Robert Cornthwaite

- Born: St. Helens, Oregon (4/28/1917)
- Died: 7/20/2006
- Known for:
--- Dr. Arthur Carrington in "The Thing from Another World" (1951)
--- Dr. Shelby in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)
--- Dr. Pryor in "The War of the Worlds" (1953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmqYS_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Gordon Scott

- Born: Portland, Oregon (8/3/1926)
- Died: 4/30/2007
- Known for:
--- Tarzan in "Tarzan the Magnificent" (1960)
--- Tarzan in "Tarzan and the Lost Safari" (1957)
--- Tarzan in "Tarzan's Greatest Adventure" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFnSX_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Connor Weil

- Born: Portland, Oregon (not available)
- Known for:
--- Young Phil in "Roadies" (2016)
--- Will Belmont in "Scream: The TV Series" (2015)
--- Brady in "K.C. Undercover" (2017-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB7Q1_0cr8Ilim00
OMDb

Don Barclay

- Born: Ashland, Oregon (12/26/1892)
- Died: 10/16/1975
- Known for:
--- Mr. Binnacle - Admiral's Servant in "Mary Poppins" (1964)
--- Doorman in "Cinderella" (1950)
--- Lefty in "The Falcon's Brother" (1942)

