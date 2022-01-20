OMDb

Famous actors from Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Oregon from IMDb's most popular list.

Justin Kirk

- Born: Salem, Oregon (5/28/1969)

- Known for:

--- Prior Walter in "Angels in America" (2003)

--- Andy Botwin in "Weeds" (2005-2012)

--- Miles Morgan in "Last Love" (2013)

George Rose // Getty Images

River Phoenix

- Born: Madras, Oregon (8/23/1970)

- Died: 10/31/1993

- Known for:

--- Mike Waters in "My Own Private Idaho" (1991)

--- Chris Chambers in "Stand by Me" (1986)

--- Charlie in "The Mosquito Coast" (1986)

Michael Cassidy

- Born: Portland, Oregon (3/20/1983)

- Known for:

--- Dylan West in "Zoom" (2006)

--- Jimmy Olsen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016)

--- Zach Stevens in "The O.C." (2004-2005)

Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock

Ty Burrell

- Born: Grants Pass, Oregon (8/22/1967)

- Known for:

--- Phil Dunphy in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)

--- Jean Pierre Napoleon in "Muppets Most Wanted" (2014)

--- Leonard in "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

Howard Hesseman

- Born: Lebanon, Oregon (2/27/1940)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Johnny Fever in "WKRP in Cincinnati" (1978-1982)

--- Charlie Moore in "Head of the Class" (1986-1990)

--- Dr. Louis Faraday in "Flight of the Navigator" (1986)

Eric Christian Olsen

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (5/31/1977)

- Known for:

--- Lloyd Christmas in "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" (2003)

--- Nick Brady in "Fired Up!" (2009)

--- Chad in "Cellular" (2004)

David Anders

- Born: Grants Pass, Oregon (3/11/1981)

- Known for:

--- Bart Gregory in "The Revenant" (2009)

--- Julian Sark in "Alias" (2002-2006)

--- Adam Monroe in "Heroes" (2007-2010)

Austin O'Brien

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (5/11/1981)

- Known for:

--- Danny in "Last Action Hero" (1993)

--- Nick Zsigmond in "My Girl 2" (1994)

--- Josh Greene in "Promised Land" (1996-1999)

Preston Bailey

- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/25/2000)

- Known for:

--- Cody Bennett in "Dexter" (2007-2012)

--- 12 Year Old Albert in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014)

--- Young Mac in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2009)

Mitch Pileggi

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/5/1952)

- Known for:

--- Internal Affairs Investigator in "Basic Instinct" (1992)

--- Walter Skinner in "The X-Files" (1994-2018)

--- Horace Pinker in "Shocker" (1989)

Thomas Mann

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/27/1991)

- Known for:

--- Greg in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" (2015)

--- Thomas in "Project X" (2012)

--- Ben in "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" (2013)

Joel David Moore

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/25/1977)

- Known for:

--- Norm Spellman in "Avatar" (2009)

--- Norm Spellman in "Avatar 2" (2022)

--- Owen in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004)

Ryan Potter

- Born: Portland, Oregon (9/12/1995)

- Known for:

--- Hiro in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

--- Gar Logan in "Titans" (2018-2021)

--- Mike Fukanaga in "Supah Ninjas" (2011-2013)

Bill Hudson

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/17/1949)

- Known for:

--- Frederic Lansing in "Hysterical" (1983)

--- Camera and Electrical Department in "What The" (2011)

--- Dad in "Big Shots" (1987)

Craig Wasson

- Born: Ontario, Oregon (3/15/1954)

- Known for:

--- Neil Gordon in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987)

--- Jake in "Body Double" (1984)

--- Danilo in "Four Friends" (1981)

Jason James Richter

- Born: Medford, Oregon (1/29/1980)

- Known for:

--- Detective Williams in "The Little Things" (2021)

--- Saville in "Last Call" (2021)

--- Corporal Erastus Winters in "Remember the Sultana" (2018)

David Meunier

- Born: Woodburn, Oregon (2/5/1973)

- Known for:

--- Johnny Crowder in "Justified" (2010-2015)

--- Slavi in "The Equalizer" (2014)

--- Roy Kovic in "Aquarius" (2015-2016)

Bret Harrison

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/6/1982)

- Known for:

--- Lonny in "Orange County" (2002)

--- Scottie Smith in "Mardi Gras: Spring Break" (2011)

--- Danny in "The O.C." (2004-2005)

Dan Gauthier

- Born: Prineville, Oregon (12/2/1963)

- Known for:

--- Lt. John McKay in "Tour of Duty" (1989-1990)

--- Brad Powell in "Teen Witch" (1989)

--- Kevin Buchanan in "One Life to Live" (2002-2010)

Eli Brown

- Born: Oregon (8/13/1999)

- Known for:

--- Tristan Voy in "Run Hide Fight" (2020)

--- Dougie in "Wrath of Man" (2021)

--- Dylan Walker in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" (2019)

Isaiah Mustafa

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/11/1974)

- Known for:

--- Mike Hanlon in "It Chapter Two" (2019)

--- Luke Garroway in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)

--- Officer Wilkens in "Horrible Bosses" (2011)

Bob Steele

- Born: Portland, Oregon (1/23/1907)

- Died: 12/21/1988

- Known for:

--- Lash Canino in "The Big Sleep" (1946)

--- Jenkins in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

--- Curley Jackson in "Of Mice and Men" (1939)

Kelly AuCoin

- Born: Hillsboro, Oregon (2/14/1967)

- Known for:

--- Dollar' Bill Stearn in "Billions" (2016-2021)

--- Pastor Tim in "The Americans" (2014-2018)

--- Agent Cacioppi in "The Wizard of Lies" (2017)

Cole Escola

- Born: Clatskanie, Oregon (11/25/1986)

- Known for:

--- Chassie Tucker in "At Home with Amy Sedaris" (2017-2020)

--- Writer in "The Other Two" (2019)

--- Producer in "Hacks" (2021)

Max Records

- Born: Portland, Oregon (6/18/1997)

- Known for:

--- Max in "Where the Wild Things Are" (2009)

--- John Wayne Cleaver in "I Am Not a Serial Killer" (2016)

--- Young Stephen in "The Brothers Bloom" (2008)

Bruce Abbott

- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/28/1954)

- Known for:

--- Dan Cain in "Re-Animator" (1985)

--- Swan in "Interzone" (1989)

--- Dr. Dan Cain in "Bride of Re-Animator" (1990)

John Robinson

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/25/1985)

- Known for:

--- Stacy in "Lords of Dogtown" (2005)

--- John McFarland in "Elephant" (2003)

--- Miles in "Transformers" (2007)

Dal McKennon

- Born: La Grande, Oregon (7/19/1919)

- Died: 7/14/2009

- Known for:

--- Toughy in "Lady and the Tramp" (1955)

--- Bear in "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" (1971)

--- Gumby in "Gumby: The Movie" (1995)

Zayne Emory

- Born: Oregon (6/3/1998)

- Known for:

--- Henry Nolan in "The Rookie" (2018-2021)

--- JC Spink in "The Goldbergs" (2015-2021)

--- Brendan Proctor in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015-2018)

Jeff Richards

- Born: Portland, Oregon (11/1/1924)

- Died: 7/28/1989

- Known for:

--- Benjamin Pontipee in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (1954)

--- Mark Bradley in "Island of Lost Women" (1959)

--- Lt. Ross Pendleton in "Don't Go Near the Water" (1957)

George 'Buck' Flower

- Born: Milton-Freewater, Oregon (10/28/1937)

- Died: 6/18/2004

- Known for:

--- Bum in "Back to the Future" (1985)

--- Drifter in "They Live" (1988)

--- Cook in "Starman" (1984)

Leonard Stone

- Born: Salem, Oregon (11/3/1923)

- Died: 11/2/2011

- Known for:

--- Mr. Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971)

--- Charles in "Soylent Green" (1973)

--- Charlie in "I Spy" (1968)

Bradley Stryker

- Born: Eugene, Oregon (6/29/1977)

- Known for:

--- Sheriff Nevelson in "Let Him Go" (2020)

--- Limbo in "Cold Pursuit" (2019)

--- Shifty Man in "Altered Carbon" (2020)

Birkett Turton

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/4/1982)

- Known for:

--- Mitch in "Saved!" (2004)

--- Vel in "Firewall" (2006)

--- Dingo in "Blade: Trinity" (2004)

Kirk Thornton

- Born: Portland, Oregon (5/13/1956)

- Known for:

--- Yamashiro in "Perfect Blue" (1997)

--- Hanza in "Ninja Scroll" (1993)

--- Additional Crew in "Infinite" (2021)

Matt Lattanzi

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/1/1959)

- Known for:

--- Trent in "Roxanne" (1987)

--- Brad in "Grease 2" (1982)

--- Young Danny McGuire in "Xanadu" (1980)

Patrick Page

- Born: Monmouth, Oregon (4/27/1962)

- Known for:

--- Pike Phillips in "In the Heights" (2021)

--- Sergei Zelenkov in "Flesh and Bone" (2015)

--- Horton Baker in "The Good Wife" (2012)

Alex Frost

- Born: Portland, Oregon (2/17/1987)

- Known for:

--- Alex in "Elephant" (2003)

--- Filkins in "Drillbit Taylor" (2008)

--- Jake in "Flight 7500" (2014)

Tom Everett

- Born: Portland, Oregon (10/21/1948)

- Known for:

--- Sergeant Pepper in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)

--- NSA Advisor Jack Doherty in "Air Force One" (1997)

--- Benjamin 1935-37 in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008)

Jack Pennick

- Born: Portland, Oregon (12/7/1895)

- Died: 8/16/1964

- Known for:

--- Pete in "Way Out West" (1930)

--- Sgt. Daniel Schattuck in "Fort Apache" (1948)

--- Busch in "Tripoli" (1950)

Scott Beach

- Born: Portland, Oregon (1/13/1931)

- Died: 2/13/1996

- Known for:

--- Mayor Grundy in "Stand by Me" (1986)

--- Mr. Gordon in "American Graffiti" (1973)

--- Chief Scientist in "The Right Stuff" (1983)

Ahmad Rashad

- Born: Portland, Oregon (11/19/1949)

- Known for:

--- Ahmad Rashad in "Space Jam" (1996)

--- Sergeant Kenner in "Monsters" (1990)

--- Ahmad Rashad in "Like Mike" (2002)

Robert Cornthwaite

- Born: St. Helens, Oregon (4/28/1917)

- Died: 7/20/2006

- Known for:

--- Dr. Arthur Carrington in "The Thing from Another World" (1951)

--- Dr. Shelby in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)

--- Dr. Pryor in "The War of the Worlds" (1953)

Gordon Scott

- Born: Portland, Oregon (8/3/1926)

- Died: 4/30/2007

- Known for:

--- Tarzan in "Tarzan the Magnificent" (1960)

--- Tarzan in "Tarzan and the Lost Safari" (1957)

--- Tarzan in "Tarzan's Greatest Adventure" (1959)

Connor Weil

- Born: Portland, Oregon (not available)

- Known for:

--- Young Phil in "Roadies" (2016)

--- Will Belmont in "Scream: The TV Series" (2015)

--- Brady in "K.C. Undercover" (2017-2018)

Don Barclay

- Born: Ashland, Oregon (12/26/1892)

- Died: 10/16/1975

- Known for:

--- Mr. Binnacle - Admiral's Servant in "Mary Poppins" (1964)

--- Doorman in "Cinderella" (1950)

--- Lefty in "The Falcon's Brother" (1942)