Famous actors from New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in New Mexico from IMDb's most popular list.

Neil Patrick Harris

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (6/15/1973)

- Known for:

--- Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother" (2005-2014)

--- Desi Collings in "Gone Girl" (2014)

--- Carl Jenkins in "Starship Troopers" (1997)

Adrian Grenier

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (7/10/1976)

- Known for:

--- Vincent Chase in "Entourage" (2004-2011)

--- Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

--- Vince in "Entourage" (2015)

French Stewart

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (2/20/1964)

- Known for:

--- Harry Solomon in "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)

--- Lieutenant Ferretti in "Stargate" (1994)

--- Inspector Gadget in "Inspector Gadget 2" (2003)

Ronny Cox

- Born: Cloudcroft, New Mexico (7/23/1938)

- Known for:

--- Cohaagen in "Total Recall" (1990)

--- Drew in "Deliverance" (1972)

--- Lt. Bogomil in "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984)

Jace Norman

- Born: Corrales, New Mexico (3/21/2000)

- Known for:

--- Henry Hart in "Henry Danger" (2014-2020)

--- Henry Hart in "Danger Force" (2020-2021)

--- Spark in "Spark: A Space Tail" (2016)

Raoul Max Trujillo

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (5/8/1955)

- Known for:

--- Lockspur in "Riddick" (2013)

--- Zero Wolf in "Apocalypto" (2006)

--- Tomocomo in "The New World" (2005)

Nick Wechsler

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (9/3/1978)

- Known for:

--- Kyle Valenti in "Roswell" (1999-2002)

--- Jack Porter in "Revenge" (2011-2015)

--- Nick in "The Player" (2015)

Dylan Kenin

- Born: Taos, New Mexico (not available)

- Known for:

--- Delta Leader in "Sicario" (2015)

--- Spalding in "Roots" (2016)

--- Road Block Trooper in "Hell or High Water" (2016)

Benito Martinez

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (6/28/1971)

- Known for:

--- Luis Torres in "Sons of Anarchy" (2011-2012)

--- Alonzo Gutierrez in "American Crime" (2015-2017)

--- Todd Denver in "How to Get Away with Murder" (2016-2018)

Austin St. John

- Born: Roswell, New Mexico (9/17/1974)

- Known for:

--- Jason Lee Scott in "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie" (1997)

--- Jason Lee Scott in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" (1993-1995)

--- Jason Lee Scott in "Power Rangers Zeo" (1996)

Chris Conner

- Born: Silver City, New Mexico (4/4/1975)

- Known for:

--- Poe in "Altered Carbon" (2018-2020)

--- Actor in "Gaslit" (2021)

--- Jeffrey Toobin in "American Crime Story" (2016)

Paul Benedict

- Born: Silver City, New Mexico (9/17/1938)

- Died: 12/1/2008

- Known for:

--- Butler in "The Man with Two Brains" (1983)

--- Reverend Lindquist in "Jeremiah Johnson" (1972)

--- Mark in "The Goodbye Girl" (1977)

Bruce Cabot

- Born: Carlsbad, New Mexico (4/20/1904)

- Died: 5/3/1972

- Known for:

--- John Driscoll in "King Kong" (1933)

--- Saxby in "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971)

--- Sam Sharpnose in "Big Jake" (1971)

Glenn Strange

- Born: Weed, New Mexico (8/16/1899)

- Died: 9/20/1973

- Known for:

--- The Monster in "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" (1948)

--- Sam in "Gunsmoke" (1961-1973)

--- Frankenstein Monster in "The Adventures of the Spirit" (1963)

Forrest Goodluck

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (8/6/1998)

- Known for:

--- Hawk in "The Revenant" (2015)

--- Adam in "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" (2018)

--- James Lightfoot in "Cherry" (2021)

Paul Brinegar

- Born: Tucumcari, New Mexico (12/19/1917)

- Died: 3/27/1995

- Known for:

--- Wishbone in "Rawhide" (1959-1965)

--- Lutie Naylor in "High Plains Drifter" (1973)

--- Stage Driver in "Maverick" (1994)

Baron Vaughn

- Born: Portales, New Mexico (12/18/1980)

- Known for:

--- Nwabudike Bergstein in "Grace and Frankie" (2015-2022)

--- Tom Servo in "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (2017-2018)

--- Writer in "The New Negroes" (2019)

Joe Kapp

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (3/19/1938)

- Known for:

--- Walking Boss in "The Longest Yard" (1974)

--- Cooper in "The Six Million Dollar Man" (1974-1977)

--- Paul in "Police Woman" (1975-1977)

Steven Michael Quezada

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (2/15/1963)

- Known for:

--- Steven Gomez in "Breaking Bad" (2008-2013)

--- Steven Gomez in "Better Call Saul" (2020)

--- Juan Delgadillo in "Wish Man" (2019)

Slim Summerville

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (7/10/1892)

- Died: 1/6/1946

- Known for:

--- Tjaden in "All Quiet on the Western Front" (1930)

--- Captain Nazro in "Captain January" (1936)

--- Tommy Wall in "The Last Warning" (1928)

Jeff Bezos

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (1/12/1964)

- Known for:

--- Starfleet Official in "Star Trek Beyond" (2016)

--- Security Guard in "Tooth Fairy" (2004)

--- Self - CEO and Founder: Amazon.com in "The Virtual Revolution" (2010)

Bryce Robinson

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (12/16/1999)

- Known for:

--- Older Sebastian in "The Switch" (2010)

--- Kid in Jump-Jump in "Four Christmases" (2008)

--- Edison in "Valentine's Day" (2010)

Richard Travis

- Born: Carlsbad, New Mexico (4/17/1913)

- Died: 7/11/1989

- Known for:

--- Bert Jefferson in "The Man Who Came to Dinner" (1942)

--- Johnny Vickers in "Jewels of Brandenburg" (1947)

--- Steve Dayton in "Missile to the Moon" (1958)

Geno Silva

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (1/20/1948)

- Died: 5/9/2020

- Known for:

--- Memo Lucero in "A Man Apart" (2003)

--- The Skull in "Scarface" (1983)

--- Martinez in "1941" (1979)

Greg Baldwin

- Born: Grants, New Mexico (9/13/1960)

- Known for:

--- Aku in "Samurai Jack" (2017)

--- Additional Voices in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (2006-2008)

--- Communist Writer in "Hail, Caesar!" (2016)

Isaac Kappy

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (2/17/1977)

- Died: 5/13/2019

- Known for:

--- Pet Store Clerk in "Thor" (2011)

--- Garfunkel in "Fanboys" (2009)

--- Barbarosa in "Terminator Salvation" (2009)

Seth Adkins

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (10/30/1989)

- Known for:

--- Slovakian 3 Year Old Boy in "Titanic" (1997)

--- Robbie Reimuller in "...First Do No Harm" (1997)

--- Jimmy in "Bad News Bears" (2005)

Joey Zimmerman

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (6/10/1986)

- Known for:

--- Adam Berkow Jr. in "Very Bad Things" (1998)

--- Jeff Andrews in "Becker" (2000)

--- Dylan Piper in "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" (2001)

Valentin de Vargas

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (4/26/1935)

- Died: 6/10/2013

- Known for:

--- Judge Filo Cedillo in "To Live and Die in L.A." (1985)

--- Luis Francisco Garcia Lopez in "Hatari!" (1962)

--- Pancho in "Touch of Evil" (1958)

Jerry G. Angelo

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (4/27/1977)

- Known for:

--- LT Adam Hodge in "Trigger Warning" (2022)

--- Producer in "Obscura" (2022)

--- Juror #2 in "All Rise" (2019)

Will Bledsoe

- Born: New Mexico (not available)

- Known for:

--- Giles Stewart in "The Dark Side of the Moon" (1990)

--- Joe Douglas in "Fame" (1986)

--- Dorian Grey in "Alien Nation" (1989)

Hank Baskett

- Born: Clovis, New Mexico (9/4/1982)

- Known for:

--- Stephen A. Templesmith in "The Hungover Games" (2014)

--- Video VJ in "All American Christmas Carol" (2013)

--- The Man behind a Supermom in "Supermoms" (2012)

Richard Romancito

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (5/6/1905)

- Known for:

--- Wolf in "Rooster Cogburn" (1975)

--- Black Eagle in "ABC Weekend Specials" (1977)

--- Ben Mamoa in "Nightwing" (1979)

David Schaal

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (5/27/1963)

- Known for:

--- Terry in "The Inbetweeners 2" (2014)

--- Jay's Dad in "The Inbetweeners" (2011)

--- Thug 1 in "Mr. Nobody" (2009)

Jeremy Ray Valdez

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (7/10/1980)

- Known for:

--- Bobby in "Line of Duty" (2013)

--- Jes Rivera in "La Mission" (2009)

--- Liquor Store Clerk Nico in "Constantine" (2005)

Arian Foster

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (8/24/1986)

- Known for:

--- Ray Jennings in "Draft Day" (2014)

--- Arian Foster in "Baywatch" (2017)

--- Writer in "Where We Dwell" (2015)

Tony Genaro

- Born: Gallup, New Mexico (10/15/1941)

- Died: 5/7/2014

- Known for:

--- Watering Station Owner in "The Mask of Zorro" (1998)

--- Bus Driver in "The Craft" (1996)

--- Miguel in "Tremors" (1990)

Charles Glover

- Born: New Mexico (7/20/1962)

- Known for:

--- Ambassador Lansing in "Shin Godzilla" (2016)

--- Enoch in "Prisoners of the Ghostland" (2021)

--- Officer Danziger in "Mitchell" (1975)