CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ag Groups Praise Infrastructure Legislation Passage

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Weekend passage in the House of Representatives of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act led to a slew of farm groups praising the action. The House passed the $1.2 trillion...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Senators Announce Plan to Improve Cattle Market Fairness

(NAFB) – Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Deb Fischer of Nebraska joined Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Ron Wyden of Oregon in announcing the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The compromise cattle market bill is part of Grassley’s work to return fairness to the cattle marketplace...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Enid News and Eagle

Infrastructure package praised by Norman leaders, opposed by congressman

The recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is championed by leaders on both sides of the aisle in Norman but opposed by the city’s United States Representative. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will provide $5 billion to Oklahoma passed the House on Friday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden later this week. It was praised by Norman Mayor Breea Clark and members of the city’s business community.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

CONNECTICUT, USA — Both chambers of Congress have now approved a major package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates. With assistance from 13 Republicans in the House, the bipartisan measure now goes to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Infrastructure#Rural America#House#Nfu#Farm Bureau
senate.gov

Portman Praises House Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Criticizes Out of Control Government Spending in President’s Reckless Tax and Spending Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement today after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act by a bipartisan vote of 228-206. The bipartisan bill, which Portman played a lead role in crafting, represents a long overdue investment in our nation’s core infrastructure. Portman also criticized the second bill advanced by the House today, President Biden’s massive tax and spend proposal that is proceeding under a partisan process called reconciliation.
WASHINGTON, DC
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer issues statement on historic passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and advancement of the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday released the following statement on the historic passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and advancement of the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation:. “Today’s votes represent a major victory for New Jersey, for pragmatic problem solving, and for helping our middle class...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal lawmakers in both parties seek to redress veteran homelessness

WASHINGTON — While homelessness among veterans improved dramatically between 2009 and 2019, thousands remain on the streets – a tragedy lawmakers in both parties are seeking to address in proposed legislation. In March, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, introduced the Improving Housing Outcomes for Veterans […] The post Federal lawmakers in both parties seek to redress veteran homelessness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
AFP

US Trade Rep calls for 'bold' efforts to reform WTO

Trade officials gathering later this month must be "bold" in their efforts to reform the WTO and ensure the global trade body can adapt to the changing economy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday. The World Trade Organization "could really use an infusion of energy, dynamism, vision, and I think that we can light that fire," Tai told reporters. The organization will hold its ministerial conference starting November 30 in Geneva, and Tai said officials should "bring your grievances, bring your disappointments (and) be honest" about the changes needed. Officials are looking to revive the trade body after former US president Donald Trump brought the institution's key functions to a halt in December 2019 by refusing to appoint new members to the dispute-settlement organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsdakota.com

USDA Emphasizes Commitment to Climate at COP26

(NAFB) – USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He emphasized USDA’s support for President Biden’s whole of government approach to combatting climate change, creating good jobs, and economic growth in the U.S. During the conference at various events, he highlighted USDA partnerships and initiatives that put agriculture, forestry, and rural communities at the center of global solutions to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
newsdakota.com

R-CALF Statement on Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency Bill

(NAFB) – R-CALF USA awaits the full text of the compromise Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency Bill to analyze the legislation. The final language of the compromise is not yet publicly available. However, reacting to the news, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard says, “Publicly available information does not indicate the...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Weighs In On The Congressional Passage Of The Infrastructure Bill

Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Governor Larry Hogan praised congressional members on Saturday morning after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Hogan released a statement saying, “For seven years, Maryland has been leading on rebuilding crumbling infrastructure and advancing vital investments for the future like cyber security, broadband, and resiliency. Now, this bipartisan bill will put America’s infrastructure on the right track to grow jobs and make our economy competitive for the twenty-first century without raising taxes or adding to the debt, including $6 billion for Maryland to improve transit systems, railways, clean water systems, roads, bridges, and tunnels.” He continued to say, “After...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy