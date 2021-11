As we try to prepare for the cooler weather, our pets are as well. They may be shedding fur to get ready for their winter coats, and you could be seeing tumbleweeds of fur flying around your floors. To help gather all of that fur, and maybe some other debris, there is a popular broom that claims to dig deep into your carpets and remove the fur that you can and cannot see. For Try It Out Tuesday, pet mom Kila Peeples had to see if this actually worked, so she purchased the Pet Fur Squeegee online. This tool has more than 80,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO