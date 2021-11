(Springfield, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker says the state’s mask mandate will stay in place until hospitalization numbers drop. Pritzker received a booster shot before making the announcement Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the same day that over 12-hundred Illinoisans were hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number in nearly two weeks. Illinois is one of six states to have mask mandates that apply equally to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO