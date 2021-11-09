CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man charged with DUI after September head-on crash with school bus full of children

By Dave Barr
 5 days ago

DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver of a van that crashed head-on into a school bus back in September has been charged with a DUI.

30-year-old Tye Holloway of Benton has been charged with a DUI along with 14 counts of reckless endangerment by state police.

Children buried on Hepburn Township property identified by police, homicide investigation underway

One person was taken to the hospital in that crash on Rhoades Hill Road in Derry Township, Montour County.

