Man charged with DUI after September head-on crash with school bus full of children

Galesburg Police on Saturday, October 30th, around 5:45 pm responded to the area of North Prairie and East Losey Streets for a report of an accident. According to police reports, a 2005 Audi sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed nearly struck one driver before eventually ramming into Hyundai and getting stuck underneath a Chevy vehicle while taking out a No Parking sign. The driver of the Audi was observed departing the scene on foot. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Mary’s for neck pain. Additional officers responded and tracked down the driver of the Audi: 35-year old Corey Engle of Knoxville. Engle was on East Grove street, stumbling from side-to-side, and carrying a white bucket containing an alcoholic beverage. He was eventually taken into custody after struggling with officers and taken to Cottage Hospital for an evaluation. Engle was increasingly uncooperative with officers and hospital staff – grabbing and striking hospital staff. He was transported to the Knox County Jail facing a slew of charges. Engle was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Revoked License, DUI – Revoked License, Aggravated Battery to a Nurse, and DUI – No Insurance.

KNOXVILLE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO