WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO