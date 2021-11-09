ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Clyburn shows how the newly passed infrastructure bill would benefit South Carolina

By Tim Renaud
 9 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn was in the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss ways the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will benefit the state.

House lawmakers passed a bipartisan deal over the weekend aimed at creating economic growth and investing in new jobs across the United States.

According to Rep. Clyburn’s office, “this once-in-a-generation investment will bring more than $6 billion in direct funding to the state and many millions more in competitive grants.”

Funds will help people across South Carolina access broadband, clean water, safer roads and bridges, and public transit and rail.

Of the funding, $4.6 billion would be used to maintain federal highways and $274 million will go to replacing and repairing bridges. $510 million will go toward improving water infrastructure, $161 million will help upgrade airports, and $366 million would be used to improve public transportation.

Additionally, Clyburn’s office said South Carolina can compete for additional funding through grant programs to support flood mitigation, pre-disaster mitigation, ports and waterways, and public transportation — like receiving grants for buses and bus facilities.

Comments / 25

Guest
8d ago

Clyburn is nothing but a tax and spend dumbocrat. If it were not for his gerrymandered district there is no way that he would be elected even as class president in a kindergarten with only one student! It's easy for all politicians to act like they know what is good for people when in actuality they have nothing in common with us! High gas prices, inflation health care, retirement are no problem for him or any of the politicians in DC. If the dumbocratic party told him to vote for the Chinese premier to run the USA he would. Of course Biden is doing that already. Clyburn, homegrown Socialist/Communist coming to take whatever you work for!

Reply
13
Atlantic58
8d ago

Over spending, spending on things we don’t need, spending money to useless countries, supporting groups that need to be abolished… politicians we don’t need. That’s is every spending bill

Reply
9
Leslie Foster
8d ago

Oh, I’m not sure he’s understanding all of it correctly…..😕….. or he wants to try to convince everyone that it’s a good thing when it’s actually not. 😔 Reading it, it’s going to wind up not only hurting SC but, everyone in the US, sadly. 💔

Reply
8
