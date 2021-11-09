Rep. Clyburn shows how the newly passed infrastructure bill would benefit South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn was in the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss ways the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will benefit the state.

House lawmakers passed a bipartisan deal over the weekend aimed at creating economic growth and investing in new jobs across the United States.

According to Rep. Clyburn’s office, “this once-in-a-generation investment will bring more than $6 billion in direct funding to the state and many millions more in competitive grants.”

Funds will help people across South Carolina access broadband, clean water, safer roads and bridges, and public transit and rail.

Of the funding, $4.6 billion would be used to maintain federal highways and $274 million will go to replacing and repairing bridges. $510 million will go toward improving water infrastructure, $161 million will help upgrade airports, and $366 million would be used to improve public transportation.

Additionally, Clyburn’s office said South Carolina can compete for additional funding through grant programs to support flood mitigation, pre-disaster mitigation, ports and waterways, and public transportation — like receiving grants for buses and bus facilities.

