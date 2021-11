The Pittsburgh Penguins are in last place in the Metropolitan Division after dealing with their share of adversity this season. While there’s no time for excuses in the NHL, major injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks may make the list. But sports are a results-oriented business and, so far, the Penguins have not been good enough. If this continues and they remain outside of a playoff spot, expect management to make some changes close to the trade deadline.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO