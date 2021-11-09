Tigers Today: Clemson hoops set to open season vs. Presbyterian

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Clemson hoops set to open season vs. Presbyterian

The Tigers ended last season with a bitter taste in their mouth. After an up-and-down year filled with COVID-19 bumps, Clemson made the NCAA Tournament and fell in the opening round to Rutgers.

A lot has changed since then. Aamir Simms left the program due to graduation. A powerful post presence, he was the team’s leading point scorer and rebound producer. The Tigers lost other key players due to the transfer portal, too. Clyde Trapp landed at Charlotte, while John Newman III transferred to Cincinnati. Lynn Kidd and Olivier-Maxence Prosper transferred out, too.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has added some talent, too. The Tigers added grad transfers in guard David Collins and forward Naz Bohannon, two veterans who can bring some experience to an overall young roster. Junior Al-Amir Dawes will be expected to expand on his role in the frontcourt.

The Tigers were tabbed to finish 11th in the 15-team ACC this winter. They’ll look to make their second-consecutive NCAA Tournament beginning Tuesday night when they host Presbyterian. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest kickoff time, TV details announced

The final home game of Clemson’s 2021 season will have an early kickoff.

Clemson will host Wake Forest at Noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be shown on ESPN.

The Tigers will have to beat the Demon Deacons to keep their ACC Atlantic Division hopes alive. Wake Forest currently leads the Atlantic with a 5-0 league record, while Clemson is 6-2.

Clemson Commit Central: How future Tigers performed over weekend

While Clemson’s playoff hopes ended earlier this season, several 2022 commits for the program began their postseason runs last week.

All of the Tiger pledges that participated in the playoffs advanced to the next round in relatively comfortable wins. In a tune-up for the postseason, QB commit Cade Klubnik was as dominant as ever in a return from injury.

ClemsonSports.com senior recruiting reporter Joseph Hastings provides team results, commit stats and upcoming opponents for the Clemson pledges that played last week.

What has to happen for Clemson to win ACC Atlantic

With three games to go in the regular season, Clemson still has a shot to win its seventh consecutive ACC Atlantic title and earn its seventh straight trip to the ACC championship game. But it’s not going to be easy.

The Tigers need to win their final ACC game against division leader Wake Forest and get a good bit of help.

Clemson currently sits at No. 3 in the division with a 5-2 conference record. Wake Forest leads the division at 5-0, while NC State is second at 4-1.

ClemsonSports.com senior writer Matt Connolly broke down what needs to happen for the Tigers to finish the season in Charlotte.

