Ole Miss needs to shore up run defense before Texas A&M’s potent ground game comes to Oxford

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin got right down to business in Monday’s press conference when discussing Texas A&M’s offense.

“We have had issues against the run on defense,” said Kiffin, referring to the nearly 300 yards given up by the Rebels versus Liberty.

That may be the understatement of the season after the game with the Flames, where the Rebel defense was gashed time and time again by a G5 program not necessarily known for running the ball.

So what does that mean to Kiffin when looking ahead to Texas A&M?

“Well, they have two great running backs and a really good offensive line. I’d be surprised if they don’t just turn around and hand the ball off a lot Saturday,” he stated. “In their shoes, I would.”

Who could blame the Aggies for doing just that?

It’s not just that Ole Miss has shown run defense to be a hit-or-miss proposition, it’s that A&M is extremely good at running the ball. That combination is a lethal situation for the Rebel defense.

Isaiah Spiller, who seems like he is in his 9th year at A&M, is the leading rusher with 873 yards on 144 carries for a 6.1 yards per carry average.

Devon Achane is just as potent, running for 706 yards on 96 carries and a 7.4 yards per carry mark.

“As I said, when you combine a very good line with those kinds of backs, it’s a good combination and something you can depend on as a coach,” Lane continued. “We will really have to improve our game a lot against the run.”

While it’s not certain, it seems a likelihood that the Aggies will be in the same boat as the Rebels from the quarterback position.

While Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is hobbled with a band ankle and Kiffin said he reaggravates it a little weekly. Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada injured his shoulder against Auburn, but came back in the game and finished the outing with, it was reported, a brace on.

It’s early in the week, but it would be a good bet that neither are 100% by Saturday.

For the Ole Miss defense, even though Lane is mute about injuries most of the time, it sounds like the only concern at this point is how good DE Sam Williams will be after his minor injury against Liberty.

“We hope he is fine. He has been a warrior for us,” Kiffin stated. “The issue with Sam is that he has played too many snaps out of necessity. He’s playing 60-70 snaps a game and that’s too many, but we have little choice.”

One way to neutralize the Aggie offense? Keep possession of the ball, but Kiffin said that’s a double-edge sword as well.

“With tempo, you can have quick strikes and long drives, but if you aren’t executing the way you can or should, the ball goes back over that much quicker and that’s not good against a team like Texas A&M,” he added.

Kiffin’s solution to a couple of issues is to encourage the fans to show up and be loud.

“That really helped us against LSU and it will help us again against Texas A&M,” he closed.

But what will aid the Rebels even more would be to slow down the Aggies’ run game and put the contest in Calzada’s hands. He’s a 55% passer healthy. What will he be injured?

Either way, the Rebels defense will have their hands full Saturday when the Aggies invade.