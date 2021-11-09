Hundreds Of Lamborghinis Wear Mustaches To Support Movember

While any Lamborghini Murcielago is a brave purchase, only one can be the bravest. That position is resolutely filled by the spectacular high-mileage example belonging to Simon George. Having stretched himself to buy the car and quickly realising he couldn't afford to run it, George set it to work doing driving experiences. The strategy was a successful one in terms of justifying the purchase, leading to the creation of 6th Gear Experience, with the Murcielago clocking up more than a quarter of a million miles as a bull for hire. The costs of doing this were terrifying, of course - the Lambo using more than 80 sets of tyres, eight new clutches and three full engine rebuilds. But the scariest bills came after the car was crashed with a punter driving - about £90,000 to get it back on the road, with that including new headlights that cost £6,000 a piece.

