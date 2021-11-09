CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Of Lamborghinis Wear Mustaches To Support Movember

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To help support Movember, the world's leading men's health charity that raises funds and awareness of mental health, suicide prevention, prostate, and testicular cancer, Lamborghini is touring a special parade of supercars around the world. From November 6, as many as 1,500 Lamborghinis have been touring major cities, with the latest...

carbuzz.com

hypebeast.com

Lamborghini Partners With Men's Health Charity Movember for Global "Bull Run"

Italian automaker Lamborghini has teamed up with Movember, a men’s health charity organization to bring awareness to men’s health issues, conditions and suicide prevention all throughout the month. To kick start the initiative, Lamborghini coordinated one of its largest charity “bull run”s that took place on November 6, 2021. The...
ADVOCACY
gtspirit.com

Lamborghini Huracan to Adopt Revolutionary what3words navigation

The Lamborghini Huracan will become the first model to integrate what3words navigation, fully enabled by Alexa from mid-2022. The innovative technology will enable drivers to navigate exclusive and hidden spots using only three words. The voice is set to be the way we communicate with cars and through this partnership, a disruptive move combining best user experience with the most innovative technology is signaled.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Radford Reveals Watch-Inspired Cabin Of Type 62-2

The Lotus Emira has just touched down in America as the British sports car manufacturer aims to once again appeal to a wider audience. We've got our fingers firmly crossed with the hope that Lotus will make its revival stick this time, and we're looking forward to seeing more and more new models. Those are all good and well, but old Lotus vehicles are arguably even more enticing, and one company that is taking advantage of our love for classic British sports cars is Radford. The company revealed its new creation - called the Lotus Type 62-2 - back in August, and now it's finally giving us a peek at the cabin through an exclusive showcase at Bremont Watch Company's new Henley-on-Thames facility in the UK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For The Lamborghini Huracan Successor

The Lamborghini Huracan has been around since 2014, and its looks have barely aged at all in that time. It's still a lovely design that is suitable for one-off artworks, but if you think it's ugly, you can strip the body and still have a brilliant machine. Whatever your feelings on the Italian exotic's looks, it's time for a successor to freshen things up. Lamborghini hasn't told us much about a Huracan replacement, besides to warn us not to expect a send-off model quite as extreme as the Aventador received with the Ultimae. Fortunately, it seems that somebody has inadvertently let slip that we'll know all about the new supercar come the end of March next year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See For Yourself: A Lamborghini Can’t Float

Well, turning around a Lamborghini Huracán next to a lake must not have been as easy as we thought. At least, not for the owner of this Lamborghini. In attempting to turn around he backed it almost 50 feet down a cliff before smacking into the lake. The Lamborghini driver...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Test mule for 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor possibly spied

Lamborghini has been spotted testing an Aventador that could just be hiding the mechanicals destined for the car's successor. The mysterious Aventador was spotted at a guarded test track in Europe. Our photographer couldn't get close to the track and was forced to take these snaps from a far distance. It's hard to make out any details but it looks like there are new elements inside the side intakes, and the rear also appears to be sporting some misfitting elements.
CARS
Pistonheads

Heritage Customs builds Defender 110 'Dakar'

With the kind of heritage an EV start-up would sell their crypto reserves for, it was inevitable that the new Defender - however modern and capable - would trade on its nostalgia value at some point. Land Rover has attacked it from different angles, playing to good old days with everything from a hardtop to a 5.0-litre V8, and now it's time for the aftermarket to give things a go. The only thing more appealing than a new car, seemingly, is a new car made to look a little bit older...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Caught In Public For The First Time

At just under three minutes long, this video isn't what you'd call a feature-length film. It also doesn't show us anything we haven't already seen, in photos anyway. Why, then, are we sharing this with you, our extended Motor1 family? Because V12 Lamborghini on the street, that's why. But you also know there's a bit more to it than just that.
CARS
