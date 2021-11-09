CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High gas prices unlikely to hurt Thanksgiving travel, AAA says

By Neal Augenstein
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are $1.38 a gallon higher than last year, but that’s unlikely to deter pent-up desire to drive on Thanksgiving trips, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.61 — 20 cents more than last month, according to a news release....

