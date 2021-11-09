High gas prices unlikely to hurt Thanksgiving travel, AAA says

The AAA predicts more than 53 million Americans are going to travel for the holiday, 13 percent more than last year. The total travel volume is forecasted to be just below five percent of what it was in 2019, and air travel is expected to increase by 80 percent compared to 2020, just nine percent below 2019. This year, the Thanksgiving holiday period goes from Wednesday, November 24th through Sunday, November 28th. Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA says, “The re-opening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks.” When it comes to driving, the most congested time on the road is predicted to be on Wednesday, November 24th as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. To avoid traffic, the AAA recommends drivers hit the road after 9 p.m. on November 24th, and start home before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day (November 25th), Black Friday (November 26th), Saturday (November 27th) or Sunday (November 28th). (DailyMail)

