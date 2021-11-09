ZenBusiness valued at $1.7 bln after latest investment

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Software-as-a-service (SaaS) company ZenBusiness said on Tuesday it was valued at $1.7 billion after a $200 million funding round led by venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, with participation from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The Austin, Texas-based company, founded in 2017, calls itself a one-stop platform for entrepreneurs to launch, run and grow their businesses. It offers digital tools, fintech solutions and educational resources to support small businesses.

Existing investors in ZenBusiness, Cathay Innovation and Greycroft, also participated in the latest round. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban will be joining the company as an advocate and spokesperson, it said.

The company said it intends to use the capital raised to develop new products and services to its application. It also intends to add features that allows customers to manage their organization’s finances. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)