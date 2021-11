As we all know, the Texas Rangers have signaled that, as part of their goal to be exiting from full on rebuilding in 2022 and move towards being decent, with an eye towards being a legitimate contender in 2023, their intent is to be aggressive in the free agent market this offseason. And that specifically includes being in on the top free agents in the market — something that, Jon Daniels acknowledged, hasn’t generally been the case in recent years.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO