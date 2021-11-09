Penn State progress report: Offensive players taking developmental steps
James Franklin, like many college football coaches, can pinpoint the differences when evaluating the performances of Penn State true freshmen. The notion of a difficult first year at this level is nothing new, of course. Characterized frequently as “hitting the wall,” the high-effort, high-energy output required of a college football player can gradually lead to a decrease in production at practices, even when imperceptible.
Comments / 0