Some consumers already were using digital payments options before the pandemic made them a necessity — especially younger generations such as millennials and Generation Z, demographics that control $143 billion in collective spending power. The pandemic’s impact on the business-to-business (B2B) payments space has been even more dramatic, with many businesses worldwide forced to adopt virtual tools in place of paper checks and invoices practically overnight. More companies came to see their manual processes as pain points during the health crisis, with nearly one-third of firms in a September 2020 PYMNTS report saying paper-based payments were hampering their credit functions.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO