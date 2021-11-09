CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

64 new COVID cases; 38 hospitalized; CAR score down to 6.7

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 out of 924 tests performed on November 8. 34 cases were identified...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Car#Dphss#The Car Score#Covid 19
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Record

Colorado calls on FEMA for hospital staffing help as state ranks fifth in U.S. for new COVID cases

About one in every 51 Coloradans is now contagious with COVID-19 as the state registers the fifth-highest rate of new infections compared to population in the country. With the pace of new coronavirus cases accelerating in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state had asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send in medical teams to help in areas where hospitals are especially full.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wxerfm.com

COUNTY COVID CASES NOT QUITE DOWN SINCE MONDAY WHILE HOSPITALIZATIONS PEAK FOR THE WEEK

56 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through tests in Sheboygan County since Thursday. The County Division of Pubic Health’s Coronavirus Case Dashboard on Friday showed a total of 16,975 cases of COVID-19 so far in Sheboygan County. At the same time 83 persons recovered, and the number of active cases reported on Friday fell to 678, 27 fewer than on Thursday. Friday’s active case count represents the third consecutive day of decline, but is still higher than when the week began.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
indianapublicmedia.org

Monroe County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain steady

Monroe County confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from 36 Friday. The state dashboard added one new death to the county’s total Friday, bringing it to 201. The county has been in the yellow advisory for more than a month. Its seven-day positivity rate is up to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent Friday. The county has confirmed 15,498 cases since the pandemic began.     
MONROE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy