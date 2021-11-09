NBC News Now Sets Debut For Hallie Jackson’s Daily Streaming Show

The NBC News streaming platform NBC News Now has unveiled its plans for Hallie Jackson ’s new daily series, to debut at 5 PM on Monday.

Hallie Jackson Now will feature a wide range of coverage that “will utilize the full breadth of NBC News reporters and correspondents to deliver a fast-paced broadcast with a high story count,” according to the network.

Jackson is NBC News senior Washington correspondent and anchor for MSNBC. She’s the latest network figure to get a streaming series for NBC News Now, as the network seeks to elevate the profile of the platform, which is available on Peacock and other services. Jackson’s show is being promoted as one that goes beyond Washington politics.

The executive producer of Hallie Jackson Now is Jill Billante.

Jackson’s show was among those announced last summer, with another series, Top Story with Tom Llamas , debuting in September.

The show will feature regular segments, including “The Original,” designed to showcase stories not seen anywhere else, and “The Backstory,” a behind the scene’s look with reporters on the process to get a story to air. The first week will include a first-person story that is a trip to a mental health “burnout camp” in North Carolina. Another will look at online influencers, who are not actually humans, who gain teen followings.

Jackson said in a statement, “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life.”