Tucson, AZ

Male pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near Grant, Oracle in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

A male pedestrian was left in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Tucson early Monday, Nov. 8.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place near the intersection of West Grant and North Oracle roads.

November 9, 2021

