CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

A Closer Look at the Fendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Fendi x Skims collaboration is finally here.

The collection is dropping on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. PST on the dedicated fendiskims.com e-commerce site and will also be available at select Fendi flagships and retailers worldwide. The line features form-fitting silhouettes and bonded leather dresses in neutral tones, pink and black. The products range from $100 to $4,200.

More from WWD

The codesigned capsule was mostly inspired by a 1979 Fendi collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, which highlighted twisted tube tops, pop colors and tight sashes.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” Kim Jones , artistic director of Fendi women’s collection, said in a statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought, ‘Let’s do something together.’”

“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” added Kim Kardashian West, founder of Skims. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

The hybrid Fendi x Skims logo also appears on the reversible skin-tight jersey, embossed into its knitwear, printed across underwear and hosiery and across recycled nylon sportswear.

“The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “It’s that tension that excites me.”

Click through the gallery above to see a closer look at the Fendi x Skims collection.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian West Wears Leather Dress From Fendi x Skims Collection

Fendi x Skims Collection Blends Both Brands’ Ethos

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Click here to read the full article. It was an intimate, feel-good affair Wednesday night at The Pool + The Grill in the landmark Seagram Building celebrating the CFDA Fashion Awards. Returning to a live format, the evening recognized the creativity, ingenuity and resilience of the fashion industry before an audience of 315 people. Guests included Karlie Kloss, Drew Barrymore, Christian Siriano, David and Lauren Bush Lauren, Kenneth Cole, Precious Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tracy Reese, A$AP Ferg and Michael Kors.More from WWDTie Dye Trends Throughout the PandemicPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football HelmetsBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Fall 2020 Tom Ford, chairman...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Wears Custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Awards

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya is living up to her new title of fashion icon. The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 CFDA Awards Wednesday night wearing a custom look designed by Vera Wang. Zendaya was the recipient of the coveted Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest recipient of the award. Past winners include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Dune' London Film PremierePhotos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour FashionCelebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos Zendaya’s custom look consisted of a matching bright red two-piece set with a bandeau...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brian Atwood Designs Women’s Shoe Capsule for Scarosso

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Scarosso is getting hyper-feminine, courtesy of Brian Atwood. The Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand has teamed up with the American designer to launch its first collection of high-heeled shoes. The capsule, debuting on the shoe label’s online store on Nov. 12, includes pumps and over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels, as well as platforms and ankle boots, crafted from a range of materials, including mirrored napa leather with snakeskin textures, suede and patent leather. The color palette spans from classic tones of black, taupe and brown to bright shades of red, emerald green and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Beyoncé Just Showed Off a Handbag That Looks Like a Fabergé Egg

We don't know when Beyoncé sleeps, because it feels like she posts iconic fashion moments to her Instagram every hour. In her latest series of posts, the 40-year-old superstar looked like she was ready for a Mamma Mia-style getaway, as she donned a gorgeous blue-and-white gown, custom-made by Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit also included a headscarf to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Skims
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Kendall Jenner
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Mugler Showcases FW21 Collection in Dynamic Fashion Film

Casey Cadwallader has opened a new era for Mugler. Following an impactful runway featuring backflips and somersaults for Spring/Summer 2021, the designer has once again debuted a dynamic film showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Ever since taking the reins of the fashion label in 2018, Cadwallader has left memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mugler Fall 2021 Collection

Mugler debuted its fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection in a fashion film featuring Bella Hadid, Amber Valletta, Lourdes Leon and more. See all the looks from creative director Casey Cadwallader’s latest collection, which includes a preview of the brand’s upcoming collaboration with Jimmy Choo for early spring ’22.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

It's Happening: Kim Confirms Fendi x SKIMS Rumors

It's been a big year for leaks in fashion, particularly if you're Fendi. First, news broke early about a potential link-up with Versace (which was later confirmed at a show during Milan Fashion Week) and then some images leaked on social media about a collaboration between the Italian brand and SKIMS, Kim Kardashian-West's shapewear brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Elevates Classic Navy Suiting With Graphic Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots

French first lady Brigitte Macron visited the Emile Zola house and its Dreyfus Museum in Paris today, along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron. For the occasion, Macron dressed in chic style in a dark blue suit. Her outfit featured a blazer with wide pointed lapels, as well as coordinating trousers. The French First Lady layered the set over a white blouse, and warded off the autumn chill with a pale blue striped scarf. Her look was complete with a chunky gold ring. Macron paired her suit with a sharp pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots. The Matchmake style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

The Fendi x Skims Video Campaign is Here

Eagerly awaiting the Fendi x Skims collab drop? Well, you’ll have to get in what is sure to be a very, very long line. Mark you calendars because starting tomorrow, November 9, at precisely 9 a.m. EST, the capsule collection will be available at Fendi Boutiques across Canada. Fans got a first glimpse at the bold and colourful line in October, and now FASHION can offer another sneak peek with the first official Fendi x Skims campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy