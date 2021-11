The vast majority of buyers will probably welcome the fact that the redesigned 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (from US$1,949 on Amazon) is easier to repair than its predecessor. While iFixit has already praised the easier to replace battery in the 2021 MacBook Pro earlier this week, the popular repair website has now published its full teardown video on YouTube, in which all internal details of the new MacBook Pro are thoroughly discussed. The video further shows how to remove the trackpad, the logic board, the two fans, speakers and the mini LED display on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

