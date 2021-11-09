CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New HAM LNG service station opens in Madrid

By Sarah Smith
lngindustry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValdemoro's new LNG mobile gas station has a 60m3 tank, with an LNG dispenser, which allows its customers to refuel quickly, with...

www.lngindustry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lngindustry.com

Gasum to deliver LNG bunkering services to ARA area

Gasum is extending its services in the Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam region by locating its bunkering vessel Kairos to the area. Previously Kairos has been operating flexibly in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and only arrived in the ARA area upon request. The new location of Kairos enables Gasum...
INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Teekay LNG partners completes Norwegian bond offering

DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank, SEB, Swedbank and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the US except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Madrid#Mobile#Service Station#Credit Card#Ham
TheConversationAU

High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers

The High Court of Australia has today refused to hear Volkswagen’s appeal against the record A$125 million fine imposed on it for deliberately deceiving regulators and customers about the environmental performance of its cars. The $125 million fine is the largest penalty ever imposed on a company in Australia for misleading consumers. It relates to the so-called “dieselgate” scandal, by which the German car company used secret software to beat emissions standards and tests in multiple countries. This is a significant win for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in its ongoing battle against “greenwash”, by which companies make false environmental claims...
ECONOMY
lngindustry.com

Northstar expands bunker barge fleet

PNE Marine Holdings (PNE), an affiliate of Polaris New Energy (Polaris) has executed an agreement with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to build a 5500 m3 LNG bunker barge. PNE and Polaris are subsidiaries of Northstar Terminals, a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree). This new barge will be a sister vessel to the LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, which will be delivered to Polaris in mid-November.
INDUSTRY
KRGV

Application process opens for Pharr's new internet service program

Families living in Pharr can now apply for the city's new broadband project, TeamPharr.Net, an effort to "close the digital divide." Through the new program, the city of Pharr will provide fiber optic internet services to everyone in the city, allowing them access to fast internet service at a low price.
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
lngindustry.com

QatarEnergy expands LNG carrier fleet

The orders came in the form of QatarEnergy’s declaration of its ship construction options with the two Korean shipyards under its Reservation of Shipyard Capacity agreements signed in May 2020. Commenting on this new shipbuilding order, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasborderbusiness.com

City of Pharr Announces Pre-Registration Now Open for New Broadband Internet Service TEAMPHARR.NET

Pharr, Texas – The City of Pharr is now taking pre-registrations for their new fiber-optic broadband internet service TEAMPHARR.NET. Interested Pharr families can begin the pre-registration process by visiting www.teampharr.net to reserve their spot for the new high-speed internet service starting at only $25 per month. “The City of Pharr...
PHARR, TX
kauainownews.com

Kaua´i Closes Green Waste Services at Transfer Station

Due to mechanical issues, green waste services are closed at the Hanalei refuse transfer station until further notice. Kaua´i County sent out a message on the issues a little after 8:30 am. Updates will be given when the site reopens.
ENVIRONMENT
lngindustry.com

Cheniere and Sinochem Group sign long-term LNG SPA

Under the SPA, Sinochem Group has agreed to purchase an initial volume of approximately 0.9 million tpy beginning in July 2022, which increases to 1.8 million tpy. The SPA has a term of approximately 17.5 years and Sinochem Group will purchase the LNG volumes on a free-on-board basis. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd (HZ) for the tank design of new LNG carriers on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group. As part of this order, GTT will design...
INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Gaslog selects Wärtsilä for LNG carrier optimised maintenance

10 Gaslog LNG carrier vessels will benefit from being covered by a tailored Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement. Photo courtesy of Gaslog. The tailored agreement covers the vessels’ twin two-stroke dual-fuel main engines, enabling them to benefit from the latest condition monitoring and asset diagnostic services. These include Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight solution and remote operational support capabilities. The Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance innovation utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to provide accurate and pro-active advice and recommendations. Together with Wärtsilä’s vast experience and deep in-house know-how, the system is able to promptly recognise performance deviations, should they occur, thus allowing timely corrective and mitigating actions to be taken, thereby increasing uptime. Furthermore, by ensuring efficient operations, emission levels are lowered.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture to double US LNG sales to China with new deals

The US company said the supplies would drive coal-to-gas switching in China. US LNG developer Venture Global announced on November 4 it had signed two 20-year deals to supply a combined 4mn metric tons annually of LNG to China's Sinopec from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana. It has also agreed a third contract to deliver 3.5mn mt of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass facility, also in Louisiana, to Sinopec subsidiary Unipec over a shorter period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Rosewood Villa Magna Opens in Madrid

Following a comprehensive refurbishment and redesign, Rosewood Villa Magna has opened in Madrid's Salamanca district. Located on Madrid's most coveted boulevard, Paseo de la Castellana, amidst the city's finest shopping, dining and cultural attractions, the historic property has been a local landmark since it originally opened in 1972. Newly infused...
HOME & GARDEN
KTAR News

Cloud services company Expedient opens new data center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Valley is home to another data center as Expedient announced Tuesday it would be opening a new cloud data center in Phoenix. Expedient, which offers customers a portfolio of universal multi-cloud services, said in a press release the new data center helps better serve increasing client demand in the western part of the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Woodfibre LNG names new president

Christine Kennedy will lead project into construction phase. Vancouver-based Woodfibre LNG, which is developing a 2.1mn mt/yr natural gas liquefaction and export terminal at Squamish, on November 3 named Christine Kennedy as its new president, with effect from November 8. Kennedy brings more than 25 years’ experience in senior management...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy