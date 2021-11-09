New HAM LNG service station opens in Madrid

10 Gaslog LNG carrier vessels will benefit from being covered by a tailored Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement. Photo courtesy of Gaslog. The tailored agreement covers the vessels’ twin two-stroke dual-fuel main engines, enabling them to benefit from the latest condition monitoring and asset diagnostic services. These include Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight solution and remote operational support capabilities. The Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance innovation utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to provide accurate and pro-active advice and recommendations. Together with Wärtsilä’s vast experience and deep in-house know-how, the system is able to promptly recognise performance deviations, should they occur, thus allowing timely corrective and mitigating actions to be taken, thereby increasing uptime. Furthermore, by ensuring efficient operations, emission levels are lowered.
