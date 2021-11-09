CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Cap Stocks To Buy Based on AI: Returns up to 191.23% in 1 Year

iknowfirst.com
 4 days ago

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short...

iknowfirst.com

The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

Buying great companies and holding for the long term is a proven wealth-building strategy. This combination of growth and value stocks can be had for under $20 a share. Time and again, Wall Street has shown investors the power of patience. Over the past 71 years, the broad-based S&P 500...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
iknowfirst.com

Best Cryptocurrencies Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 10.82% in 3 Days

The Bitcoin Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the Best Cryptocurrencies. It includes 10 predictions with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the predicted direction in the given time horizon for the cryptocurrencies:. Package Name: bitcoin. Forecast Length: 3 Days (11/7/21 – 11/10/21) I Know...
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Indices Forecast Based on Big Data: Returns up to 42.79% in 3 Months

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with bullish and bearish signals:
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Forecast Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 172.29% in 1 Year

This stock market forecast is for stocks with recently reported insiders’ transactions. An “insider” is any person who possesses at least one of the following:. access to valuable non-public information about a corporation (for example a company’s directors and high-level executives) ownership of more than 10% of the company’s equity.
iknowfirst.com

Volatility Forecast Based on Big Data: Returns up to 19.39% in 3 Days

Volatility Forecast: This Volatility forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the implied volatility for a basket of put and call options related to a specific index. It includes 8 volatility indices with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best Volatility Index to trade:. Volatility...
iknowfirst.com

Gold Price Predictions Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 1.95% in 3 Days

This Gold forecast is part of the Commodities Package, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading solutions. This package gives Gold Price Predictions predictions for Gold and other precious metals for the various forecasted time frames and includes our algorithmic outlook for:. Gold ETF (GLD) direction. Physical Gold (XAU) direction.
iknowfirst.com

Gold Price Forecast Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 3.29% in 14 Days

This Gold forecast is part of the Commodities Package, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading solutions. This package gives Gold Price Forecast predictions for Gold and other precious metals for the various forecasted time frames and includes our algorithmic outlook for:. Gold ETF (GLD) direction. Physical Gold (XAU) direction.
iknowfirst.com

Automotive Stocks Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 12.08% in 7 Days

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
iknowfirst.com

Best Technology Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 64.19% in 1 Month

This Tech Stock forecast is based on stock picking strategies for investors and analysts who need predictions for the 10 best tech stocks in the Technology Industry (see Tech Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech stocks for the long position. Top 10...
iknowfirst.com

Best Stocks To Buy Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 23.42% in 3 Months

This S&P 100 stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best large cap performing stocks in the S&P100 Company Package (see S&P100 Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P100 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10...
