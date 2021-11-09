CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crate Engine Powered 1967 Chevy El Camino Is A Slick Cruiser

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
This is not your grandfather’s El Camino.

Plenty of people love the El Camino. In fact, there are so many that saying the car-truck has a cult following probably wouldn’t be accurate. It’s more like a mob following and it’s understandable why. There’s a lot to love about the Chevy. However, this particular one has something extra that makes it an undeniably attractive restomod: a massive ZZ4 Chevy Performance crate engine.

A person could become best friends with the local tire shop with a vehicle like this. That 5.7-liter V8 is so awesome and its five-speed manual transmission makes it just about perfect.

When you add that much power to a vehicle, it’s necessary to make some changes so it’s not just drivable but also enjoyable. This El Camino comes with a 9-inch Ford post rear, 4 wheel power disc brakes, power steering, power brakes, and rear sway bar.

Looking at the pictures, this Chevy has beautiful paint and immaculate body panels, even in the bed. All the chrome shines to perfection. Aftermarket wheels complement the aesthetics nicely and show zero signs of damage.

If you can't join us in person, please register to bid at Proxibid link: https://www.proxibid.com/asp/createbidder.asp?cookies=1&sid=295705842&

Carlisle Auctions is excited to return to Lakeland, Florida for the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction (November 12-13). We're actively taking consignments for Lakeland today! Call 717-960-6400 to get involved and learn more.

