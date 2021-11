November always has many things going for stargazing fans, and this year we have great added attractions, a near total lunar eclipse as well as excellent planet watching!. The lunar eclipse begins just after midnight on November 19th. The full moon early that morning will enter Earth’s shadow a little after 2:15 am and won’t completely emerge from it until a little before 6:00 am. The peak of the eclipse will be just after 4:00 am. Technically it’s not a total lunar eclipse, but almost. All but a tiny slice of the moon’s disk will fully enter the Earth’s umbra shadow. Much of the moon will sport varying shades of red, which is why lunar eclipses have become popularly known as Blood Moons. I’ll have more about the eclipse in next week’s Starwatch column.

