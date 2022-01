OMDb

Famous actors from Louisiana

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Louisiana from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Louisiana

Tullio M. Puglio/Stringer // Getty Images

Jared Leto

- Born: Bossier City, Louisiana (12/26/1971)

- Known for:

--- Rayon in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

--- The Joker in "Suicide Squad" (2016)

--- Harry Goldfarb in "Requiem for a Dream" (2000)

OMDb

Zachary Levi

- Born: Lake Charles, Louisiana (9/29/1980)

- Known for:

--- Shazam in "Shazam!" (2019)

--- Chuck Bartowski in "Chuck" (2007-2012)

--- Flynn Rider in "Tangled" (2010)

OMDb

Jeffrey Hunter

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (11/25/1926)

- Died: 5/27/1969

- Known for:

--- Martin Pawley in "The Searchers" (1956)

--- Jesus in "King of Kings" (1961)

--- William A. Fuller in "The Great Locomotive Chase" (1956)

OMDb

Harry Connick Jr.

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (9/11/1967)

- Known for:

--- Justin Matisse in "Hope Floats" (1998)

--- Dean McCoppin in "The Iron Giant" (1999)

--- Daniel in "P.S. I Love You" (2007)

OMDb

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (7/15/1986)

- Known for:

--- Manta in "Aquaman" 2018

--- Cadillac in "The Get Down" 2016-2017

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Louisiana

OMDb

Mark Duplass

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (12/7/1976)

- Known for:

--- Kenneth in "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012)

--- Josef in "Creep" (2014)

--- Ethan in "The One I Love" (2014)

Disney | ABC Television Group // flickr

Tim McGraw

- Born: Delhi, Louisiana (5/1/1967)

- Known for:

--- Eddie Newton in "Tomorrowland" (2015)

--- Sean Tuohy in "The Blind Side" (2009)

--- Charles Billingsley in "Friday Night Lights" (2004)

OMDb

Ian Somerhalder

- Born: Covington, Louisiana (12/8/1978)

- Known for:

--- Damon Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries" (2009-2017)

--- Paul Denton in "The Rules of Attraction" (2002)

--- Dexter in "Pulse" (2006)

OMDb

John Larroquette

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (11/25/1947)

- Known for:

--- Dan Fielding in "Night Court" (1984-1992)

--- Jenkins in "The Librarians" (2014-2018)

--- Capt. Stillman in "Stripes" (1981)

OMDb

Anthony Mackie

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (9/23/1978)

- Known for:

--- Sergeant JT Sanborn in "The Hurt Locker" (2008)

--- Sam Wilson in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

--- Sam Wilson in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Carl Weathers

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (1/14/1948)

- Known for:

--- Dillon in "Predator" (1987)

--- Apollo in "Rocky" (1976)

--- Chubbs in "Happy Gilmore" (1996)

OMDb

Sean Patrick Flanery

- Born: Lake Charles, Louisiana (10/11/1965)

- Known for:

--- Jeremy 'Powder' Reed in "Powder" (1995)

--- Connor MacManus in "The Boondock Saints" (1999)

--- Connor MacManus in "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (2009)

OMDb

RJ Mitte

- Born: Lafayette, Louisiana (8/21/1992)

- Known for:

--- Walter White, Jr. in "Breaking Bad" (2008-2013)

--- Brendan in "The Recall" (2017)

--- Campbell Bingman in "Switched at Birth" (2014)

Featureflash Photo Agency // Shutterstock

Tyler Perry

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (9/14/1969)

- Known for:

--- Writer in "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005)

--- Tanner Bolt in "Gone Girl" (2014)

--- Writer in "Madea's Family Reunion" (2006)

OMDb

Shane West

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (6/10/1978)

- Known for:

--- Landon Carter in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)

--- Tom Sawyer in "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" (2003)

--- Darby Crash in "What We Do Is Secret" (2007)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Louisiana

OMDb

Trace Adkins

- Born: Springhill, Louisiana (1/13/1962)

- Known for:

--- Eddie Vogel in "The Lincoln Lawyer" (2011)

--- Bones in "Moms' Night Out" (2014)

--- Angel of Death in "An American Carol" (2008)

OMDb

Pruitt Taylor Vince

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (7/5/1960)

- Known for:

--- Malcolm Rivers in "Identity" (2003)

--- Father Hennessy in "Constantine" (2005)

--- Lee Bowers in "JFK" (1991)

OMDb

Wendell Pierce

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (12/8/1963)

- Known for:

--- Det. William 'Bunk' Moreland in "The Wire" (2002-2008)

--- Rev. Hosea Williams in "Selma" (2014)

--- Detective Hagan in "Horrible Bosses" (2011)

OMDb

Don Yesso

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (11/27/1954)

- Known for:

--- Mike Bannock in "Bad Country" (2014)

--- Bus Driver in "Hocus Pocus" (1993)

--- General in "Fantastic Four" (2015)

OMDb

Ray Walston

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (11/2/1914)

- Died: 1/1/2001

- Known for:

--- Poopdeck Pappy in "Popeye" (1980)

--- Mr. Hand in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)

--- J.J. Singleton in "The Sting" (1973)

You may also like: Recipes from Louisiana

OMDb

Sam Trammell

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (1/29/1969)

- Known for:

--- Sam Merlotte in "True Blood" (2008-2014)

--- Michael in "The Fault in Our Stars" (2014)

--- President Ben Hayes in "Homeland" (2020)

OMDb

Kevin Rankin

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (4/18/1976)

- Known for:

--- T.J. in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

--- Kenny in "Breaking Bad" (2012-2013)

--- Billy Rayburn in "Hell or High Water" (2016)

OMDb

Jay Duplass

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (3/7/1973)

- Known for:

--- Bill Dobson in "The Chair" (2021)

--- Josh Pfefferman in "Transparent" (2014-2019)

--- Producer in "Togetherness" (2015-2016)

OMDb

James Landry Hébert

- Born: Lafayette, Louisiana (10/4/1984)

- Known for:

--- Axel in "Stranger Things" (2017)

--- Clem' in "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" (2019)

--- Mitch Racine in "Gangster Squad" (2013)

OMDb

Frederick Weller

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (4/18/1966)

- Known for:

--- NASA Tech in "Armageddon" (1998)

--- Marshall Mann in "In Plain Sight" (2008-2012)

--- Master Patrolman Andy Landers in "BlacKkKlansman" (2018)

You may also like: States where people in Louisiana are getting new jobs

OMDb

Graham Patrick Martin

- Born: Thibodaux, Louisiana (11/14/1991)

- Known for:

--- Orr in "Catch-22" (2019)

--- Rusty Beck in "Major Crimes" (2012-2018)

--- Eldridge Mackelroy in "Two and a Half Men" (2010-2012)

OMDb

Garrett Morris

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (2/1/1937)

- Known for:

--- Various in "Saturday Night Live" (1975-2004)

--- Captain Orecruiser in "Coneheads" (1993)

--- Cab Driver in "Ant-Man" (2015)

OMDb

Trevante Rhodes

- Born: Ponchatoula, Louisiana (2/10/1990)

- Known for:

--- Black in "Moonlight" (2016)

--- Nebraska Williams in "The Predator" (2018)

--- Tom in "Bird Box" (2018)

OMDb

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (7/23/1994)

- Known for:

--- Luce Edgar in "Luce" (2019)

--- Zyrick in "Monsters and Men" (2018)

--- Travis in "It Comes at Night" (2017)

OMDb

Terry Bradshaw

- Born: Shreveport, Louisiana (9/2/1948)

- Known for:

--- Terry in "The Cannonball Run" (1981)

--- Al in "Failure to Launch" (2006)

--- Broken Arm Bot in "Robots" (2005)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Louisiana

OMDb

Muse Watson

- Born: Alexandria, Louisiana (7/20/1948)

- Known for:

--- Mike Franks in "NCIS" (2006-2018)

--- Charles Westmoreland in "Prison Break" (2005-2008)

--- Hank Corrigan in "Something to Talk About" (1995)

OMDb

Eddie Jemison

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (not available)

- Known for:

--- Livingston Dell in "Ocean's Eleven" (2001)

--- Livingston Dell in "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007)

--- Micky Duka in "The Punisher" (2004)

OMDb

David Andrews

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (11/2/1952)

- Known for:

--- Robert Brewster in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" (2003)

--- Pete Conrad in "Apollo 13" (1995)

--- Scooter Libby in "Fair Game" (2010)

OMDb

Earl Holliman

- Born: Delhi, Louisiana (9/11/1928)

- Known for:

--- Cook in "Forbidden Planet" (1956)

--- Matt Elder in "The Sons of Katie Elder" (1965)

--- Bob' Dace in "Giant" (1956)

OMDb

Alan Autry

- Born: Shreveport, Louisiana (7/31/1952)

- Known for:

--- Bowden in "Southern Comfort" (1981)

--- Capt. V.L. 'Bubba' Skinner in "In the Heat of the Night" (1988-1995)

--- Slug, a Tough in "Popeye" (1980)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Louisiana

OMDb

Phil Fondacaro

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (11/8/1958)

- Known for:

--- Vohnkar in "Willow" (1988)

--- Ewok in "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" (1983)

--- Creeper in "The Black Cauldron" (1985)

OMDb

Romeo Miller

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (8/19/1989)

- Known for:

--- Benny in "Honey" (2003)

--- Romeo Miller in "Romeo!" (2003-2006)

--- Soundtrack in "Kangaroo Jack" (2003)

OMDb

Corey Johnson

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (5/17/1961)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Fox in "Morbius" (2022)

--- Colonel Bill Seidel in "The Mauritanian" (2021)

--- Ken Quinn in "Captain Phillips" (2013)

OMDb

Louis Herthum

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (7/5/1956)

- Known for:

--- Corbell Pickett in "The Peripheral" (2022)

--- Peter Abernathy in "Westworld" (2016-2020)

--- JD in "True Blood" (2012)

OMDb

Lyle Brocato

- Born: Patterson, Louisiana (6/30/1979)

- Known for:

--- Casey in "The Big Short" (2015)

--- Kent in "Bad Moms" (2016)

--- Brandon Carlyle in "Brighter Yesterday" (2017)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Louisiana

OMDb

Paul Burke

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (7/21/1926)

- Died: 9/13/2009

- Known for:

--- Det. Adam Flint in "Naked City" (1960-1963)

--- Lyon Burke in "Valley of the Dolls" (1967)

--- Eddy Malone in "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968)

OMDb

Reiley McClendon

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (3/11/1990)

- Known for:

--- Young Danny in "Pearl Harbor" (2001)

--- Taylor in "Time Trap" (2017)

--- Mark in "The Kid" (2000)

OMDb

Brandon Hammond

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (2/6/1984)

- Known for:

--- Ahmad in "Soul Food" (1997)

--- Neville Williams in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)

--- Lloyd "Boo" Newman in "Our America" (2002)

OMDb

Barry Shabaka Henley

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (9/15/1954)

- Known for:

--- Thurman in "The Terminal" (2004)

--- Daniel in "Collateral" (2004)

--- Bobby in "Rush Hour" (1998)

OMDb

David Lambert

- Born: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (11/29/1993)

- Known for:

--- Little Jason in "The Lifeguard" (2013)

--- Brandon Foster in "The Fosters" (2013-2018)

--- Jason Landers in "Aaron Stone" (2009-2010)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Louisiana

OMDb

Christopher Thornton

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (3/29/1967)

- Known for:

--- Dean O'Dwyer in "Sympathy for Delicious" (2010)

--- Nevil in "Alias" (2001)

--- Johnny Wheels in "Lie to Me" (2010)