Connecticut State

Famous actors from Connecticut

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvPc4_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Famous actors from Connecticut

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Connecticut from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPkmG_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Robin de Jesus

- Born: Norwalk, Connecticut (8/21/1984)
- Known for:
--- Emory in "The Boys in the Band" (2020)
--- Michael in "tick, tick...BOOM!" (2021)
--- Michael in "Camp" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irupP_0cr83hXq00
Andrea Raffin // Shutterstock

Paul Giamatti

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (6/6/1967)
- Known for:
--- Miles in "Sideways" (2004)
--- Joe Gould in "Cinderella Man" (2005)
--- Harvey Pekar in "American Splendor" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRhnn_0cr83hXq00
Mike Coppola // Getty Images

Christopher Lloyd

- Born: Stamford, Connecticut (10/22/1938)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Emmett Brown in "Back to the Future" (1985)
--- Judge Doom in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)
--- Uncle Fester Addams in "Addams Family Values" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033TKk_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Roberts Blossom

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (3/25/1924)
- Died: 7/8/2011
- Known for:
--- Chester 'Doc' Dalton in "Escape from Alcatraz" (1979)
--- Farmer in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)
--- Marley in "Home Alone" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTAPp_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Dylan McDermott

- Born: Waterbury, Connecticut (10/26/1961)
- Known for:
--- Father in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)
--- Bobby Donnell in "The Practice" (1997-2004)
--- Forbes in "Olympus Has Fallen" (2013)

OMDb

Justin Long

- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (6/2/1978)
- Known for:
--- Matt Farrell in "Live Free or Die Hard" (2007)
--- Darry in "Jeepers Creepers" (2001)
--- Brandon in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPCqQ_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

James Van Der Beek

- Born: Cheshire, Connecticut (3/8/1977)
- Known for:
--- Dawson Leery in "Dawson's Creek" (1998-2003)
--- Mox in "Varsity Blues" (1999)
--- Sean Bateman in "The Rules of Attraction" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HKOE_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

William Atherton

- Born: Orange, Connecticut (7/30/1947)
- Known for:
--- Thornburg in "Die Hard" (1988)
--- Walter Peck in "Ghostbusters" (1984)
--- Prof. Jerry Hathaway in "Real Genius" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352BsV_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Titus Welliver

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (3/12/1962)
- Known for:
--- Dino Ciampa in "The Town" (2010)
--- Bates in "Argo" (2012)
--- James Savoy in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GaFE_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Kenny Johnson

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (7/13/1963)
- Known for:
--- Curtis Lemansky in "The Shield" (2002-2006)
--- Heatseeking Dennis in "Blade" (1998)
--- Al in "I Heard the Mermaids Singing" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMlXl_0cr83hXq00
Lynn Goldsmith // Getty Images

Jonathan Brandis

- Born: Danbury, Connecticut (4/13/1976)
- Died: 11/12/2003
- Known for:
--- Bastian in "The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter" (1990)
--- Lucas Wolenczak in "SeaQuest 2032" (1993-1996)
--- Bill Denbrough - Age 12 in "It" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpjsS_0cr83hXq00
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Brian Dennehy

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (7/9/1938)
- Died: 4/15/2020
- Known for:
--- Teasle in "First Blood" (1982)
--- Cobb in "Silverado" (1985)
--- Walter in "Cocoon" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU0Fm_0cr83hXq00
John Springer Collection // Getty Images

Robert Mitchum

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (8/6/1917)
- Died: 7/1/1997
- Known for:
--- Jeff in "Out of the Past" (1947)
--- Harry Powell in "The Night of the Hunter" (1955)
--- Brig. Gen. Norman Cota in "The Longest Day" (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKUsI_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Jacob Pitts

- Born: Weston, Connecticut (11/20/1979)
- Known for:
--- Fisher in "21" (2008)
--- Cooper Harris in "EuroTrip" (2004)
--- Tim Gutterson in "Justified" (2010-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LU06A_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Treat Williams

- Born: Rowayton, Connecticut (12/1/1951)
- Known for:
--- John Finnegan in "Deep Rising" (1998)
--- Berger in "Hair" (1979)
--- Xander Drax in "The Phantom" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lV1xP_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Christopher Abbott

- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (2/1/1986)
- Known for:
--- Colin Tate in "Possessor" (2020)
--- James White in "James White" (2015)
--- Will in "It Comes at Night" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DW5H6_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Roger Bart

- Born: Norwalk, Connecticut (9/29/1962)
- Known for:
--- Carmen Ghia in "The Producers" 2005
--- US Attorney in "American Gangster" 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGosi_0cr83hXq00
Jason LaVeris // Getty Images

John Ratzenberger

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (4/6/1947)
- Known for:
--- Cliff Clavin in "Cheers" (1982-1993)
--- Hamm in "Toy Story" (1995)
--- Underminer in "The Incredibles" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYWY5_0cr83hXq00
Keystone-France // Getty Images

Ernest Borgnine

- Born: Hamden, Connecticut (1/24/1917)
- Died: 7/8/2012
- Known for:
--- Marty Piletti in "Marty" (1955)
--- Cabbie in "Escape from New York" (1981)
--- Mike Rogo in "The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9b9i_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Austin Stowell

- Born: Kensington, Connecticut (12/24/1984)
- Known for:
--- Francis Gary Powers in "Bridge of Spies" (2015)
--- Ryan in "Whiplash" (2014)
--- Patrick Sullivan in "Fantasy Island" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLPbf_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Billy Lush

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (11/30/1981)
- Known for:
--- Chris in "Straw Dogs" (2011)
--- The Outsider in "Dishonored" (2012)
--- Kevin Donnelly in "The Black Donnellys" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQNsl_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Bill Moseley

- Born: Stamford, Connecticut (11/11/1951)
- Known for:
--- Otis in "The Devil's Rejects" (2005)
--- Otis in "House of 1000 Corpses" (2003)
--- Johnnie in "Night of the Living Dead" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLa6r_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Tom Noonan

- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (4/12/1951)
- Known for:
--- Sammy Barnathan in "Synecdoche, New York" (2008)
--- Cain in "RoboCop 2" (1990)
--- Francis Dollarhyde in "Manhunter" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4ay0_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Thomas Ian Griffith

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (3/18/1962)
- Known for:
--- Terry Silver in "The Karate Kid Part III" (1989)
--- Jan Valek in "Vampires" (1998)
--- Agent Jim McGrath in "xXx" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pv5I_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Jesse Bradford

- Born: Norwalk, Connecticut (5/28/1979)
- Known for:
--- Nat Sabich in "Presumed Innocent" (1990)
--- Cliff Pantone in "Bring It On" (2000)
--- Rene Gagnon in "Flags of Our Fathers" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx8Qu_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Lee Tergesen

- Born: Ivoryton, Connecticut (7/8/1965)
- Known for:
--- Tobias Beecher in "Oz" (1997-2003)
--- Evan 'Scribe' Wright in "Generation Kill" (2008)
--- Terry in "Wayne's World" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23viJy_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Will Friedle

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (8/11/1976)
- Known for:
--- Bumblebee in "Transformers: Robots in Disguise" (2014-2017)
--- Eric Matthews in "Boy Meets World" (1993-2000)
--- Lion-O in "Thundercats" (2011-2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9YnS_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Peter Dante

- Born: West Hartford, Connecticut (12/16/1968)
- Known for:
--- Dante in "Grandma's Boy" (2006)
--- Gee Grenouille in "The Waterboy" (1998)
--- Dante Spirou in "That's My Boy" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgQCT_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

- Born: Connecticut (3/13/1973)
- Known for:
--- Dewall in "True Detective" (2014)
--- Helicopter Pilot in "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" (2013)
--- Maidmasher in "The BFG" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDSHx_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Gary Burghoff

- Born: Bristol, Connecticut (5/24/1943)
- Known for:
--- Cpl. Walter 'Radar' O'Reilly in "M*A*S*H" (1972-1983)
--- Cpl. 'Radar' O'Reilly in "MASH" (1970)
--- Mr. Connors in "Behind the Waterfall" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbeqG_0cr83hXq00
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock

Eriq La Salle

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (7/23/1962)
- Known for:
--- Peter Benton in "ER" (1994-2009)
--- Darryl Jenks in "Coming to America" (1988)
--- Will Munson in "Logan" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f833q_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Thomas Sadoski

- Born: Bethany, Connecticut (7/1/1976)
- Known for:
--- Chris in "Loser" (2000)
--- Jimmy in "John Wick" (2014)
--- Paul in "Wild" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bsc8u_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Richard Belzer

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (8/4/1944)
- Known for:
--- John Munch in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1999-2016)
--- M.C. at Babylon Club in "Scarface" (1983)
--- John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993-1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyAfX_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Adam LaVorgna

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (3/1/1981)
- Known for:
--- Nicholas Scamperelli in "Brooklyn Bridge" (1991-1993)
--- Eddie in "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)
--- Shnetz in "Blast" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3focv0_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Kevin Heffernan

- Born: West Haven, Connecticut (5/25/1968)
- Known for:
--- Farva in "Super Troopers" (2001)
--- Lars in "Club Dread" (2004)
--- Landfill in "Beerfest" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEH9V_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Daniel Cosgrove

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (12/16/1970)
- Known for:
--- Richard Bagg in "Van Wilder" (2002)
--- Campbell Morris in "Valentine" (2001)
--- Bill Lewis, III in "Guiding Light" (2002-2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkWwv_0cr83hXq00
Film Favorites // Getty Images

Ted Knight

- Born: Terryville, Connecticut (12/7/1923)
- Died: 8/26/1986
- Known for:
--- Ted Baxter in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977)
--- Judge Elihu Smails in "Caddyshack" (1980)
--- Narrator in "Super Friends" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Y6N_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Henry Simmons

- Born: Stamford, Connecticut (7/1/1970)
- Known for:
--- Alphonso 'Mack' Mackenzie in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2014-2020)
--- Jeffrey in "No Good Deed" (2014)
--- Det. Baldwin Jones in "NYPD Blue" (2000-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8rOD_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Kyle Soller

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (7/1/1983)
- Known for:
--- Korsunsky in "Anna Karenina" (2012)
--- Dr. Elliot Blake in "The Titan" (2018)
--- Medic #1 in "Fury" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvusJ_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Tony Amendola

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (8/24/1951)
- Known for:
--- Father Perez in "Annabelle" (2014)
--- Don Luiz in "The Mask of Zorro" (1998)
--- Master Bra'tac in "Stargate SG-1" (1997-2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epk3o_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Ed Begley

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (3/25/1901)
- Died: 4/28/1970
- Known for:
--- Juror 10 in "12 Angry Men" (1957)
--- Boss' Finley in "Sweet Bird of Youth" (1962)
--- Captain Wilson in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GL1aD_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Dylan Bruno

- Born: Milford, Connecticut (9/6/1972)
- Known for:
--- Willy Jack Pickens in "Where the Heart Is" (2000)
--- Johnny McFury in "Thumb Runner" (2020)
--- Smith in "Taken 3" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zSvO_0cr83hXq00
OMDb

Pawel Szajda

- Born: Farmington, Connecticut (1/13/1982)
- Known for:
--- Pawel in "Under the Tuscan Sun" (2003)
--- Cpl. Walt Hasser in "Generation Kill" (2008)
--- Ricky in "Venom" (2005)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

