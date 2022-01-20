ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Famous actors from Colorado

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Colorado from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xcdw_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jake Lloyd

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (3/5/1989)
- Known for:
--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" (1999)
--- Jamie Langston in "Jingle All the Way" (1996)
--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I - Racer" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Efbj_0cr83fmO00
IMDB

Tim Allen

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/13/1953)
- Known for:
--- Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" (1995)
--- Tim Taylor in "Home Improvement" (1991-1999)
--- Jason Nesmith in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hgmz_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

T.J. Miller

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/4/1981)
- Known for:
--- Erlich Bachman in "Silicon Valley" (2014-2017)
--- Hud in "Cloverfield" (2008)
--- Fred in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx6Lq_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Zahn McClarnon

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/24/1966)
- Known for:
--- Running Fox in "Into the West" (2005)
--- Muerto Leader in "Strike One" (2014)
--- Crow Daddy in "Doctor Sleep" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sxXy_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jon Heder

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (10/26/1977)
- Known for:
--- Napoleon Dynamite in "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004)
--- Jimmy MacElroy in "Blades of Glory" (2007)
--- Clark in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)

OMDb

John Carroll Lynch

- Born: Boulder, Colorado (8/1/1963)
- Known for:
--- Mac McDonald in "The Founder" (2016)
--- Norm Gunderson in "Fargo" (1996)
--- Sheriff Ryan in "Gothika" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzuJL_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Gregg Henry

- Born: Lakewood, Colorado (5/6/1952)
- Known for:
--- Grandpa in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
--- Val Resnick in "Payback" (1999)
--- Jack MacReady in "Slither" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQqY0_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

JJ Feild

- Born: Boulder, Colorado (4/1/1978)
- Known for:
--- James Montgomery Falsworth in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
--- Thax in "Centurion" (2010)
--- Mr. Henry Nobley in "Austenland" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WqN0_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jack Reynor

- Born: Longmont, Colorado (1/23/1992)
- Known for:
--- John in "Glassland" (2014)
--- Malcolm in "Macbeth" (2015)
--- Harry in "Free Fire" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE4kF_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jan-Michael Vincent

- Born: Denver, Colorado (7/15/1944)
- Died: 2/10/2019
- Known for:
--- Carbo in "Bite the Bullet" (1975)
--- Steve McKenna in "The Mechanic" (1972)
--- Ben Arnold in "Vigilante Force" (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v8hF_0cr83fmO00
David Livingston // Getty Images

Frank Welker

- Born: Denver, Colorado (3/12/1946)
- Known for:
--- Shockwave in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011)
--- Shao Kahn in "Mortal Kombat" (1995)
--- Galvatron in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9u8t_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Ross Lynch

- Born: Littleton, Colorado (12/29/1995)
- Known for:
--- Austin Moon in "Austin & Ally" (2011-2016)
--- Jeff Dahmer in "My Friend Dahmer" (2017)
--- Brady in "Teen Beach Movie" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjUyE_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Ken Curtis

- Born: Lamar, Colorado (7/2/1916)
- Died: 4/28/1991
- Known for:
--- Festus in "Gunsmoke" (1959-1975)
--- Charlie McCorry in "The Searchers" (1956)
--- Nutsy - A Vulture in "Robin Hood" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzdwn_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Logan Miller

- Born: Colorado (2/18/1992)
- Known for:
--- Carter Grant in "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" (2015)
--- Ben Miller in "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" (2021)
--- Ben Miller in "Escape Room" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thItL_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Brandon Quinn

- Born: Aurora, Colorado (10/7/1977)
- Known for:
--- Ronnie Sullivan in "Sweet Magnolias" (2020-2022)
--- Gabe Duncroft in "The Fosters" (2016-2018)
--- Thompson McIntyre in "Rebel" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUdX6_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Zachery Ty Bryan

- Born: Aurora, Colorado (10/9/1981)
- Known for:
--- Clay in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)
--- Brad Taylor in "Home Improvement" (1991-1999)
--- Eric in "The Rage: Carrie 2" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uq2zj_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Ross Marquand

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (8/22/1981)
- Known for:
--- Aaron in "The Walking Dead" (2015-2022)
--- Red Skull (Stonekeeper) in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
--- Paul Newman in "Mad Men" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCXfl_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Denver Pyle

- Born: Bethune, Colorado (5/11/1920)
- Died: 12/25/1997
- Known for:
--- Amos Carruthers in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)
--- Briscoe Darling in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1963-1966)
--- Frank Hamer in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182jPk_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Kyle Howard

- Born: Loveland, Colorado (4/13/1978)
- Known for:
--- Arlo in "Orange County" (2002)
--- Gregory Alan 'Grover' Beindorf in "House Arrest" (1996)
--- Dickie in "Baby Geniuses" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo20P_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Dian Bachar

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/26/1970)
- Known for:
--- Fee Fee the Birdgirl in "Nightmare Alley" (2021)
--- Squeak Scolari in "BASEketball" (1998)
--- Nervous Tech in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfFk0_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Peter Scanavino

- Born: Denver, Colorado (2/29/1980)
- Known for:
--- Rhiga Desk Clerk in "Deception" (2008)
--- Ira in "Happythankyoumoreplease" (2010)
--- Chef in "Frances Ha" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtSmw_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Keean Johnson

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/25/1996)
- Known for:
--- Hugo in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)
--- James Murray in "Midway" (2019)
--- Adam Freeman in "Spooksville" (2013-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYuTQ_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Tom Bower

- Born: Denver, Colorado (1/3/1938)
- Known for:
--- William Selig in "Senior Love Triangle" (2019)
--- Dan Dugan in "Out of the Furnace" (2013)
--- Frank Nixon in "Nixon" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWTP2_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Chris Eigeman

- Born: Denver, Colorado (3/1/1965)
- Known for:
--- Nick Smith in "Metropolitan" (1990)
--- Des in "The Last Days of Disco" (1998)
--- Mike Simms in "Turn the River" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxAdT_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Lon Chaney

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (4/1/1883)
- Died: 8/26/1930
- Known for:
--- The Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera" (1925)
--- Paul Beaumont in "He Who Gets Slapped" (1924)
--- Blizzard in "The Penalty" (1920)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTUS0_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Elias Harger

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/22/2007)
- Known for:
--- Max Fuller in "Fuller House" (2016-2020)
--- Cain in "Popsy" (2014)
--- Actor in "Dead Love" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfiMn_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Michael Boatman

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (10/25/1964)
- Known for:
--- Carter Heywood in "Spin City" (1996-2002)
--- Pvt. Ray Motown in "Hamburger Hill" (1987)
--- Stanley Babson in "Arli$$" (1996-2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJNO7_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jeffrey Pierce

- Born: Denver, Colorado (12/13/1971)
- Known for:
--- Young Alan Pangborn in "Castle Rock" (2018)
--- Tommy in "The Last of Us" (2013)
--- Trevor Dobbs in "Bosch" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvIsa_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Grant Withers

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (1/17/1905)
- Died: 3/27/1959
- Known for:
--- Silas Meacham in "Fort Apache" (1948)
--- Ike Clanton in "My Darling Clementine" (1946)
--- U.S. Deputy Marshal in "Rio Grande" (1950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A87n2_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

David White

- Born: Denver, Colorado (4/4/1916)
- Died: 11/27/1990
- Known for:
--- Larry Tate in "Bewitched" (1964-1972)
--- George Granville in "Brewster's Millions" (1985)
--- Mr. Eichelberger in "The Apartment" (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPMnJ_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Earl Boen

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (8/8/1941)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Silberman in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
--- Silberman in "The Terminator" (1984)
--- Dr. Felix Conrad in "The Man with Two Brains" (1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xIJP_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Michael J. Anderson

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/31/1953)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Roque in "Mulholland Drive" (2001)
--- Man From Another Place in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992)
--- Man From Another Place in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jD4J3_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Douglas Fairbanks

- Born: Denver, Colorado (5/23/1883)
- Died: 12/12/1939
- Known for:
--- The Earl of Huntingdon in "Robin Hood" (1922)
--- Don Diego Vega in "The Mark of Zorro" (1920)
--- The Thief of Bagdad in "The Thief of Bagdad" (1924)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LXdc_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jason Brooks

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (5/10/1966)
- Known for:
--- Romulan Helmsman in "Star Trek" (2009)
--- Peter Blake in "Days of Our Lives" (1993-1998)
--- Air Force Security in "Super 8" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8dPs_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Kelly Reno

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (6/19/1966)
- Known for:
--- Alec Ramsey in "The Black Stallion" (1979)
--- Alec Ramsay in "The Black Stallion Returns" (1983)
--- Boy in 1985 in "Amazing Stories" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cN9r_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Nick Stabile

- Born: Wheat Ridge, Colorado (3/4/1971)
- Known for:
--- Mark Wolper in "Sunset Beach" (1997-1998)
--- Jesse in "Bride of Chucky" (1998)
--- Dennis Wilson in "The Beach Boys: An American Family" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjXqd_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Jesse Luken

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (4/29/1983)
- Known for:
--- Eddie Stanky in "42" (2013)
--- Drew in "The Guest" (2014)
--- Drover (segment "Near Algodones") in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJCeC_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Richard Epcar

- Born: Denver, Colorado (4/29/1955)
- Known for:
--- Raiden in "Mortal Kombat 11" (2019)
--- Ansem in "Kingdom Hearts III" (2019)
--- Richard Ooten in "Disconnected" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xa9wI_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Donald Cerrone

- Born: Broomfield, Colorado (3/29/1983)
- Known for:
--- Big Boy in "Spenser Confidential" (2020)
--- Belgian Backpacker in "The Equalizer 2" (2018)
--- Greg Rourke in "Apartment 213" (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VokP5_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Hayden Byerly

- Born: Lakewood, Colorado (10/11/2000)
- Known for:
--- Jude Adams Foster in "The Fosters" (2013-2018)
--- Young David Mason in "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" (2012)
--- Nathan 'Nat' Vales in "40858" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPbY6_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Bob Sapp

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (9/22/1973)
- Known for:
--- Switowski in "The Longest Yard" (2005)
--- Ukafa in "Conan the Barbarian" (2011)
--- Stone in "Elektra" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NEZR_0cr83fmO00
OMDb

Buddy Baer

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/11/1915)
- Died: 7/18/1986
- Known for:
--- Ursus in "Quo Vadis" (1951)
--- Police Sgt. Riley in "Jack and the Beanstalk" (1952)
--- Atlas in "Adventures of Superman" (1958)

CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
