Famous actors from Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Colorado from IMDb's most popular list.

Jake Lloyd

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (3/5/1989)

- Known for:

--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" (1999)

--- Jamie Langston in "Jingle All the Way" (1996)

--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I - Racer" (2000)

Tim Allen

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/13/1953)

- Known for:

--- Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" (1995)

--- Tim Taylor in "Home Improvement" (1991-1999)

--- Jason Nesmith in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

T.J. Miller

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/4/1981)

- Known for:

--- Erlich Bachman in "Silicon Valley" (2014-2017)

--- Hud in "Cloverfield" (2008)

--- Fred in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

Zahn McClarnon

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/24/1966)

- Known for:

--- Running Fox in "Into the West" (2005)

--- Muerto Leader in "Strike One" (2014)

--- Crow Daddy in "Doctor Sleep" (2019)

Jon Heder

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (10/26/1977)

- Known for:

--- Napoleon Dynamite in "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004)

--- Jimmy MacElroy in "Blades of Glory" (2007)

--- Clark in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)

John Carroll Lynch

- Born: Boulder, Colorado (8/1/1963)

- Known for:

--- Mac McDonald in "The Founder" (2016)

--- Norm Gunderson in "Fargo" (1996)

--- Sheriff Ryan in "Gothika" (2003)

Gregg Henry

- Born: Lakewood, Colorado (5/6/1952)

- Known for:

--- Grandpa in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

--- Val Resnick in "Payback" (1999)

--- Jack MacReady in "Slither" (2006)

JJ Feild

- Born: Boulder, Colorado (4/1/1978)

- Known for:

--- James Montgomery Falsworth in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

--- Thax in "Centurion" (2010)

--- Mr. Henry Nobley in "Austenland" (2013)

Jack Reynor

- Born: Longmont, Colorado (1/23/1992)

- Known for:

--- John in "Glassland" (2014)

--- Malcolm in "Macbeth" (2015)

--- Harry in "Free Fire" (2016)

Jan-Michael Vincent

- Born: Denver, Colorado (7/15/1944)

- Died: 2/10/2019

- Known for:

--- Carbo in "Bite the Bullet" (1975)

--- Steve McKenna in "The Mechanic" (1972)

--- Ben Arnold in "Vigilante Force" (1976)

Frank Welker

- Born: Denver, Colorado (3/12/1946)

- Known for:

--- Shockwave in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011)

--- Shao Kahn in "Mortal Kombat" (1995)

--- Galvatron in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014)

Ross Lynch

- Born: Littleton, Colorado (12/29/1995)

- Known for:

--- Austin Moon in "Austin & Ally" (2011-2016)

--- Jeff Dahmer in "My Friend Dahmer" (2017)

--- Brady in "Teen Beach Movie" (2013)

Ken Curtis

- Born: Lamar, Colorado (7/2/1916)

- Died: 4/28/1991

- Known for:

--- Festus in "Gunsmoke" (1959-1975)

--- Charlie McCorry in "The Searchers" (1956)

--- Nutsy - A Vulture in "Robin Hood" (1973)

Logan Miller

- Born: Colorado (2/18/1992)

- Known for:

--- Carter Grant in "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" (2015)

--- Ben Miller in "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" (2021)

--- Ben Miller in "Escape Room" (2019)

Brandon Quinn

- Born: Aurora, Colorado (10/7/1977)

- Known for:

--- Ronnie Sullivan in "Sweet Magnolias" (2020-2022)

--- Gabe Duncroft in "The Fosters" (2016-2018)

--- Thompson McIntyre in "Rebel" (2017)

Zachery Ty Bryan

- Born: Aurora, Colorado (10/9/1981)

- Known for:

--- Clay in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)

--- Brad Taylor in "Home Improvement" (1991-1999)

--- Eric in "The Rage: Carrie 2" (1999)

Ross Marquand

- Born: Fort Collins, Colorado (8/22/1981)

- Known for:

--- Aaron in "The Walking Dead" (2015-2022)

--- Red Skull (Stonekeeper) in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

--- Paul Newman in "Mad Men" (2013)

Denver Pyle

- Born: Bethune, Colorado (5/11/1920)

- Died: 12/25/1997

- Known for:

--- Amos Carruthers in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

--- Briscoe Darling in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1963-1966)

--- Frank Hamer in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

Kyle Howard

- Born: Loveland, Colorado (4/13/1978)

- Known for:

--- Arlo in "Orange County" (2002)

--- Gregory Alan 'Grover' Beindorf in "House Arrest" (1996)

--- Dickie in "Baby Geniuses" (1999)

Dian Bachar

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/26/1970)

- Known for:

--- Fee Fee the Birdgirl in "Nightmare Alley" (2021)

--- Squeak Scolari in "BASEketball" (1998)

--- Nervous Tech in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

Peter Scanavino

- Born: Denver, Colorado (2/29/1980)

- Known for:

--- Rhiga Desk Clerk in "Deception" (2008)

--- Ira in "Happythankyoumoreplease" (2010)

--- Chef in "Frances Ha" (2012)

Keean Johnson

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/25/1996)

- Known for:

--- Hugo in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)

--- James Murray in "Midway" (2019)

--- Adam Freeman in "Spooksville" (2013-2014)

Tom Bower

- Born: Denver, Colorado (1/3/1938)

- Known for:

--- William Selig in "Senior Love Triangle" (2019)

--- Dan Dugan in "Out of the Furnace" (2013)

--- Frank Nixon in "Nixon" (1995)

Chris Eigeman

- Born: Denver, Colorado (3/1/1965)

- Known for:

--- Nick Smith in "Metropolitan" (1990)

--- Des in "The Last Days of Disco" (1998)

--- Mike Simms in "Turn the River" (2007)

Lon Chaney

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (4/1/1883)

- Died: 8/26/1930

- Known for:

--- The Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera" (1925)

--- Paul Beaumont in "He Who Gets Slapped" (1924)

--- Blizzard in "The Penalty" (1920)

Elias Harger

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/22/2007)

- Known for:

--- Max Fuller in "Fuller House" (2016-2020)

--- Cain in "Popsy" (2014)

--- Actor in "Dead Love" (2018)

Michael Boatman

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (10/25/1964)

- Known for:

--- Carter Heywood in "Spin City" (1996-2002)

--- Pvt. Ray Motown in "Hamburger Hill" (1987)

--- Stanley Babson in "Arli$$" (1996-2002)

Jeffrey Pierce

- Born: Denver, Colorado (12/13/1971)

- Known for:

--- Young Alan Pangborn in "Castle Rock" (2018)

--- Tommy in "The Last of Us" (2013)

--- Trevor Dobbs in "Bosch" (2017)

Grant Withers

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (1/17/1905)

- Died: 3/27/1959

- Known for:

--- Silas Meacham in "Fort Apache" (1948)

--- Ike Clanton in "My Darling Clementine" (1946)

--- U.S. Deputy Marshal in "Rio Grande" (1950)

David White

- Born: Denver, Colorado (4/4/1916)

- Died: 11/27/1990

- Known for:

--- Larry Tate in "Bewitched" (1964-1972)

--- George Granville in "Brewster's Millions" (1985)

--- Mr. Eichelberger in "The Apartment" (1960)

Earl Boen

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (8/8/1941)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Silberman in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)

--- Silberman in "The Terminator" (1984)

--- Dr. Felix Conrad in "The Man with Two Brains" (1983)

Michael J. Anderson

- Born: Denver, Colorado (10/31/1953)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Roque in "Mulholland Drive" (2001)

--- Man From Another Place in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992)

--- Man From Another Place in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)

Douglas Fairbanks

- Born: Denver, Colorado (5/23/1883)

- Died: 12/12/1939

- Known for:

--- The Earl of Huntingdon in "Robin Hood" (1922)

--- Don Diego Vega in "The Mark of Zorro" (1920)

--- The Thief of Bagdad in "The Thief of Bagdad" (1924)

Jason Brooks

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (5/10/1966)

- Known for:

--- Romulan Helmsman in "Star Trek" (2009)

--- Peter Blake in "Days of Our Lives" (1993-1998)

--- Air Force Security in "Super 8" (2011)

Kelly Reno

- Born: Pueblo, Colorado (6/19/1966)

- Known for:

--- Alec Ramsey in "The Black Stallion" (1979)

--- Alec Ramsay in "The Black Stallion Returns" (1983)

--- Boy in 1985 in "Amazing Stories" (1985)

Nick Stabile

- Born: Wheat Ridge, Colorado (3/4/1971)

- Known for:

--- Mark Wolper in "Sunset Beach" (1997-1998)

--- Jesse in "Bride of Chucky" (1998)

--- Dennis Wilson in "The Beach Boys: An American Family" (2000)

Jesse Luken

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (4/29/1983)

- Known for:

--- Eddie Stanky in "42" (2013)

--- Drew in "The Guest" (2014)

--- Drover (segment "Near Algodones") in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018)

Richard Epcar

- Born: Denver, Colorado (4/29/1955)

- Known for:

--- Raiden in "Mortal Kombat 11" (2019)

--- Ansem in "Kingdom Hearts III" (2019)

--- Richard Ooten in "Disconnected" (2018)

Donald Cerrone

- Born: Broomfield, Colorado (3/29/1983)

- Known for:

--- Big Boy in "Spenser Confidential" (2020)

--- Belgian Backpacker in "The Equalizer 2" (2018)

--- Greg Rourke in "Apartment 213" (2022)

Hayden Byerly

- Born: Lakewood, Colorado (10/11/2000)

- Known for:

--- Jude Adams Foster in "The Fosters" (2013-2018)

--- Young David Mason in "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" (2012)

--- Nathan 'Nat' Vales in "40858" (2011)

Bob Sapp

- Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado (9/22/1973)

- Known for:

--- Switowski in "The Longest Yard" (2005)

--- Ukafa in "Conan the Barbarian" (2011)

--- Stone in "Elektra" (2005)

Buddy Baer

- Born: Denver, Colorado (6/11/1915)

- Died: 7/18/1986

- Known for:

--- Ursus in "Quo Vadis" (1951)

--- Police Sgt. Riley in "Jack and the Beanstalk" (1952)

--- Atlas in "Adventures of Superman" (1958)