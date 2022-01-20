J. Vespa/WireImage // Getty Images

Famous actors from Alabama

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Alabama from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images

Channing Tatum

- Born: Cullman, Alabama (4/26/1980)

- Known for:

--- Jenko in "21 Jump Street" (2012)

--- Cale in "White House Down" (2013)

--- Jenko in "22 Jump Street" (2014)

OMDb

Walton Goggins

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/10/1971)

- Known for:

--- Boyd Crowder in "Justified" (2010-2015)

--- Sheriff Chris Mannix in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)

--- Stans in "Predators" (2010)

OMDb

Michael Biehn

- Born: Anniston, Alabama (7/31/1956)

- Known for:

--- Corporal Hicks in "Aliens" (1986)

--- Kyle Reese in "The Terminator" (1984)

--- Sheriff Hague in "Planet Terror" (2007)

OMDb

Michael Rooker

- Born: Jasper, Alabama (4/6/1955)

- Known for:

--- Yondu Udonta in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

--- Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

--- Henry in "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" (1986)

OMDb

Lucas Black

- Born: Speake, Alabama (11/29/1982)

- Known for:

--- Frank Wheatley in "Sling Blade" (1996)

--- Sean Boswell in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)

--- Sean Boswell in "Furious 7" (2015)

J. Vespa/WireImage // Getty Images

Clayne Crawford

- Born: Clay, Alabama (4/20/1978)

- Known for:

--- Dean in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)

--- John Taylor in "The Perfect Host" (2010)

--- Martin Riggs in "Lethal Weapon" (2016-2018)

OMDb

André Holland

- Born: Bessemer, Alabama (12/28/1979)

- Known for:

--- Kevin in "Moonlight" (2016)

--- Andrew Young in "Selma" (2014)

--- Wendell Smith in "42" (2013)

OMDb

Johnny Simmons

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (11/28/1986)

- Known for:

--- Brad in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)

--- Young Neil in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010)

--- Chip Dove in "Jennifer's Body" (2009)

OMDb

Pat Buttram

- Born: Addison, Alabama (6/19/1915)

- Died: 1/8/1994

- Known for:

--- Sheriff of Nottingham - A Wolf in "Robin Hood" (1973)

--- Saloon Old Timer in "Back to the Future Part III" (1990)

--- Napoleon in "The Aristocats" (1970)

OMDb

Wayne Rogers

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (4/7/1933)

- Died: 12/31/2015

- Known for:

--- Capt. 'Trapper John' McIntyre in "M*A*S*H" (1972-1978)

--- Dr. Charley Michaels in "House Calls" (1979-1982)

--- Gambler in "Cool Hand Luke" (1967)

OMDb

Orlando Jones

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (4/10/1968)

- Known for:

--- Harry Block in "Evolution" (2001)

--- Vox in "The Time Machine" (2002)

--- Dr. Lee in "Drumline" (2002)

OMDb

Dean Jones

- Born: Decatur, Alabama (1/25/1931)

- Died: 9/1/2015

- Known for:

--- Judge Moore in "Clear and Present Danger" (1994)

--- Jim Douglas in "The Love Bug" (1968)

--- Dr. Varnick in "Beethoven" (1992)

OMDb

Richard Tyson

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (2/13/1961)

- Known for:

--- Robert the Fox in "Battlefield Earth" (2000)

--- Detective Krevoy in "There's Something About Mary" (1998)

--- Busch in "Black Hawk Down" (2001)

OMDb

Glenn Shadix

- Born: Bessemer, Alabama (4/15/1952)

- Died: 9/7/2010

- Known for:

--- Otho in "Beetlejuice" (1988)

--- Mayor in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

--- Father Ripper in "Heathers" (1988)

OMDb

Tony Cox

- Born: Uniontown, Alabama (3/31/1958)

- Known for:

--- Marcus in "Bad Santa" (2003)

--- Dink in "Spaceballs" (1987)

--- Limo Driver in "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000)

OMDb

Reg E. Cathey

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (8/18/1958)

- Died: 2/9/2018

- Known for:

--- Dr. Franklin Storm in "Fantastic Four" (2015)

--- Freeze in "The Mask" (1994)

--- Lt. Greg Velasquez in "S.W.A.T." (2003)

OMDb

Fred Thompson

- Born: Sheffield, Alabama (8/19/1942)

- Died: 11/1/2015

- Known for:

--- Admiral Painter in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)

--- Marshall in "No Way Out" (1987)

--- FBI Agent Dale Grissom in "Baby's Day Out" (1994)

OMDb

Tommy Dewey

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (8/3/1978)

- Known for:

--- Alex Cole in "Casual" 2015-2018

--- Josh Daniels in "The Mindy Project" 2012-2016

OMDb

Jim Nabors

- Born: Sylacauga, Alabama (6/12/1930)

- Died: 11/30/2017

- Known for:

--- Pvt. Gomer Pyle in "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1964-1969)

--- Gomer Pyle in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1962-1964)

--- Lugs in "Stroker Ace" (1983)

OMDb

R.G. Armstrong

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (4/7/1917)

- Died: 7/27/2012

- Known for:

--- General Phillips in "Predator" (1987)

--- Pruneface in "Dick Tracy" (1990)

--- Kevin MacDonald in "El Dorado" (1966)

OMDb

Brandon Scott

- Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (not available)

- Known for:

--- Nick Prager in "Dead to Me" (2019-2020)

--- Cory Lawrence in "This Is Us" (2019)

--- J.J. Kerba in "13 Reasons Why" (2019-2020)

OMDb

Jeremy Roberts

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (9/18/1954)

- Known for:

--- Bobby the Bouncer in "The Mask" (1994)

--- Crazy Dave in "Herbie Fully Loaded" (2005)

--- Cop in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)

OMDb

Grayson Russell

- Born: Clanton, Alabama (6/20/1905)

- Known for:

--- Texas Ranger Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006)

--- Fregley in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" (2010)

--- Fregley in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days" (2012)

OMDb

Michael Papajohn

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/7/1964)

- Known for:

--- InGen Contractor in "Jurassic World" (2015)

--- Otis in "American Ultra" (2015)

--- Carjacker in "Spider-Man" (2002)

OMDb

George Lindsey

- Born: Fairfield, Alabama (12/17/1928)

- Died: 5/6/2012

- Known for:

--- Trigger - A Vulture in "Robin Hood" (1973)

--- Lafayette in "The Aristocats" (1970)

--- Goober Pyle in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1964-1968)

OMDb

Ned Vaughn

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (11/20/1964)

- Known for:

--- Seaman Beaumont - USS Dallas in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)

--- Young Sheriff Pike in "Life" (1999)

--- CAPCOM 2 in "Apollo 13" (1995)

OMDb

Drew Roy

- Born: Clanton, Alabama (5/16/1986)

- Known for:

--- Seth Hancock in "Secretariat" (2010)

--- Hal Mason in "Falling Skies" (2011-2015)

--- Doobie in "Costa Rican Summer" (2010)

OMDb

Albert Hall

- Born: Brighton, Alabama (11/10/1937)

- Known for:

--- Chief Phillips in "Apocalypse Now" (1979)

--- Baines in "Malcolm X" (1992)

--- Gen. Decker in "Major Payne" (1995)

OMDb

Philip Ober

- Born: Fort Payne, Alabama (3/23/1902)

- Died: 9/13/1982

- Known for:

--- Capt. Dana Holmes in "From Here to Eternity" (1953)

--- Lester Townsend in "North by Northwest" (1959)

--- Jed in "Never a Dull Moment" (1950)

OMDb

Gilbert R. Hill

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/6/1931)

- Died: 2/29/2016

- Known for:

--- Inspector Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984)

--- Inspector Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop II" (1987)

--- Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop III" (1994)

OMDb

Hank Patterson

- Born: Springville, Alabama (10/9/1888)

- Died: 8/23/1975

- Known for:

--- Fred Ziffel in "Green Acres" (1965-1971)

--- Henry in "The Amazing Colossal Man" (1957)

--- Freitag in "The Twilight Zone" (1962-1964)

OMDb

Dylan Riley Snyder

- Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (1/24/1997)

- Known for:

--- Milton Krupnick in "Kickin' It" (2011-2015)

--- Young Skeev in "Better Call Saul" (2017)

--- Louie Walsh in "Flock of Four" (2017)

OMDb

Hosea Chanchez

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (9/12/1981)

- Known for:

--- Malik Wright in "The Game" (2006-2015)

--- Emile Fisher in "Major Crimes" (2016)

--- Jamal in "Dysfunctional Friends" (2012)

OMDb

Houston Tumlin

- Born: Pell City, Alabama (12/27/1992)

- Died: 3/23/2021

- Known for:

--- Walker Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" 2006

OMDb

David Howard Thornton

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (11/30/1979)

- Known for:

--- Art the Clown in "Terrifier" (2016)

--- Orderly in "Gotham" (2017)

--- The Joker in "Nightwing: Escalation" (2016-2017)

OMDb

Darren Pettie

- Born: Andalusia, Alabama (8/18/1970)

- Known for:

--- Elliot Whitman in "The International" (2009)

--- Construction Worker Ghost in "Ghost Town" (2008)

--- Clerk in "Lemon" (2019)

OMDb

David Lee Smith

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (9/8/1963)

- Known for:

--- John in "The Man from Earth" (2007)

--- Dr. Carter in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)

--- Alfred in "Mysterious Skin" (2004)

OMDb

Linc Hand

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (not available)

- Known for:

--- Bill 'Crash' Gamrat in "68 Whiskey" (2020)

--- Fritz Ostermueller in "42" (2013)

--- David in "Imperium" (2016)

OMDb

Phillip Alford

- Born: Gadsden, Alabama (9/11/1948)

- Known for:

--- Jem in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)

--- Boy in "Shenandoah" (1965)

--- Teddy in "Fairplay" (1971)

OMDb

Harry Townes

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (9/18/1914)

- Died: 5/23/2001

- Known for:

--- Reger in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1967)

--- Arch Hammer in "The Twilight Zone" (1960-1961)

--- Dell Frye in "The Incredible Hulk" (1981)

OMDb

Mitch Holleman

- Born: Auburn, Alabama (9/13/1994)

- Known for:

--- Jake Hart in "Reba" (2001-2007)

--- Jimmy, 4 Years Old in "Bubble Boy" (2001)

--- Jake Woods in "Daddio" (2000)

OMDb

William Gray Espy

- Born: Dothan, Alabama (7/19/1948)

- Known for:

--- Randy in "Kansas City Bomber" (1972)

--- Gordon Cameron in "Mannix" (1972)

--- Tommy Hendriksen in "The Streets of San Francisco" (1973)

OMDb

Cooper Huckabee

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (5/8/1951)

- Known for:

--- Henry T. Harrison in "Gettysburg" (1993)

--- Buzz Dawson in "The Funhouse" (1981)

--- Trajectory Engineer in "Space Cowboys" (2000)

OMDb

James Anderson

- Born: Wetumpka, Alabama (7/13/1920)

- Died: 9/14/1969

- Known for:

--- Bob Ewell in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)

--- Sergeant in "Little Big Man" (1970)

--- Chain Gang Warden in "Take the Money and Run" (1969)

OMDb

Paul Birch

- Born: Atmore, Alabama (1/13/1912)

- Died: 5/24/1969

- Known for:

--- Prof. Konrad in "Queen of Outer Space" (1958)

--- Paul Johnson in "Not of This Earth" (1957)

--- Mayor Winder in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

OMDb

Billy Green Bush

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (11/7/1935)

- Known for:

--- Trooper Donner in "The Hitcher" (1986)

--- Elton in "Five Easy Pieces" (1970)

--- Jay Brown in "Critters" (1986)

OMDb

Rusty Joiner

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (12/11/1972)

- Known for:

--- Eddie in "Resident Evil: Extinction" (2007)

--- Jesse in "Voiceless" (2015)

--- Martin in "Stuck in Love." (2012)

OMDb

Britt Leach

- Born: Gadsden, Alabama (7/18/1938)

- Known for:

--- Al Wallace in "Weird Science" (1985)

--- Reg in "The Great Outdoors" (1988)

--- Mr. Sims in "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984)