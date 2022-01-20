ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Famous actors from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPbbD_0cr83etf00
J. Vespa/WireImage // Getty Images

Famous actors from Alabama

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Alabama from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mznd_0cr83etf00
Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images

Channing Tatum

- Born: Cullman, Alabama (4/26/1980)
- Known for:
--- Jenko in "21 Jump Street" (2012)
--- Cale in "White House Down" (2013)
--- Jenko in "22 Jump Street" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NESc_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Walton Goggins

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/10/1971)
- Known for:
--- Boyd Crowder in "Justified" (2010-2015)
--- Sheriff Chris Mannix in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)
--- Stans in "Predators" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2q0E_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Michael Biehn

- Born: Anniston, Alabama (7/31/1956)
- Known for:
--- Corporal Hicks in "Aliens" (1986)
--- Kyle Reese in "The Terminator" (1984)
--- Sheriff Hague in "Planet Terror" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cAGU_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Michael Rooker

- Born: Jasper, Alabama (4/6/1955)
- Known for:
--- Yondu Udonta in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
--- Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
--- Henry in "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vBMT_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Lucas Black

- Born: Speake, Alabama (11/29/1982)
- Known for:
--- Frank Wheatley in "Sling Blade" (1996)
--- Sean Boswell in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)
--- Sean Boswell in "Furious 7" (2015)

J. Vespa/WireImage // Getty Images

Clayne Crawford

- Born: Clay, Alabama (4/20/1978)
- Known for:
--- Dean in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)
--- John Taylor in "The Perfect Host" (2010)
--- Martin Riggs in "Lethal Weapon" (2016-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvcTF_0cr83etf00
OMDb

André Holland

- Born: Bessemer, Alabama (12/28/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kevin in "Moonlight" (2016)
--- Andrew Young in "Selma" (2014)
--- Wendell Smith in "42" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUxQC_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Johnny Simmons

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (11/28/1986)
- Known for:
--- Brad in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)
--- Young Neil in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010)
--- Chip Dove in "Jennifer's Body" (2009)

OMDb

Pat Buttram

- Born: Addison, Alabama (6/19/1915)
- Died: 1/8/1994
- Known for:
--- Sheriff of Nottingham - A Wolf in "Robin Hood" (1973)
--- Saloon Old Timer in "Back to the Future Part III" (1990)
--- Napoleon in "The Aristocats" (1970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cz3cG_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Wayne Rogers

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (4/7/1933)
- Died: 12/31/2015
- Known for:
--- Capt. 'Trapper John' McIntyre in "M*A*S*H" (1972-1978)
--- Dr. Charley Michaels in "House Calls" (1979-1982)
--- Gambler in "Cool Hand Luke" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iXD0_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Orlando Jones

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (4/10/1968)
- Known for:
--- Harry Block in "Evolution" (2001)
--- Vox in "The Time Machine" (2002)
--- Dr. Lee in "Drumline" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my9B2_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Dean Jones

- Born: Decatur, Alabama (1/25/1931)
- Died: 9/1/2015
- Known for:
--- Judge Moore in "Clear and Present Danger" (1994)
--- Jim Douglas in "The Love Bug" (1968)
--- Dr. Varnick in "Beethoven" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DW4pm_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Richard Tyson

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (2/13/1961)
- Known for:
--- Robert the Fox in "Battlefield Earth" (2000)
--- Detective Krevoy in "There's Something About Mary" (1998)
--- Busch in "Black Hawk Down" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223bce_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Glenn Shadix

- Born: Bessemer, Alabama (4/15/1952)
- Died: 9/7/2010
- Known for:
--- Otho in "Beetlejuice" (1988)
--- Mayor in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)
--- Father Ripper in "Heathers" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9IIh_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Tony Cox

- Born: Uniontown, Alabama (3/31/1958)
- Known for:
--- Marcus in "Bad Santa" (2003)
--- Dink in "Spaceballs" (1987)
--- Limo Driver in "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cFwU_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Reg E. Cathey

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (8/18/1958)
- Died: 2/9/2018
- Known for:
--- Dr. Franklin Storm in "Fantastic Four" (2015)
--- Freeze in "The Mask" (1994)
--- Lt. Greg Velasquez in "S.W.A.T." (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiGDV_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Fred Thompson

- Born: Sheffield, Alabama (8/19/1942)
- Died: 11/1/2015
- Known for:
--- Admiral Painter in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)
--- Marshall in "No Way Out" (1987)
--- FBI Agent Dale Grissom in "Baby's Day Out" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQUbB_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Tommy Dewey

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (8/3/1978)
- Known for:
--- Alex Cole in "Casual" 2015-2018
--- Josh Daniels in "The Mindy Project" 2012-2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z92Ms_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Jim Nabors

- Born: Sylacauga, Alabama (6/12/1930)
- Died: 11/30/2017
- Known for:
--- Pvt. Gomer Pyle in "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1964-1969)
--- Gomer Pyle in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1962-1964)
--- Lugs in "Stroker Ace" (1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeryP_0cr83etf00
OMDb

R.G. Armstrong

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (4/7/1917)
- Died: 7/27/2012
- Known for:
--- General Phillips in "Predator" (1987)
--- Pruneface in "Dick Tracy" (1990)
--- Kevin MacDonald in "El Dorado" (1966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWQgi_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Brandon Scott

- Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (not available)
- Known for:
--- Nick Prager in "Dead to Me" (2019-2020)
--- Cory Lawrence in "This Is Us" (2019)
--- J.J. Kerba in "13 Reasons Why" (2019-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvdiW_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Jeremy Roberts

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (9/18/1954)
- Known for:
--- Bobby the Bouncer in "The Mask" (1994)
--- Crazy Dave in "Herbie Fully Loaded" (2005)
--- Cop in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EMPy_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Grayson Russell

- Born: Clanton, Alabama (6/20/1905)
- Known for:
--- Texas Ranger Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006)
--- Fregley in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" (2010)
--- Fregley in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJwO2_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Michael Papajohn

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/7/1964)
- Known for:
--- InGen Contractor in "Jurassic World" (2015)
--- Otis in "American Ultra" (2015)
--- Carjacker in "Spider-Man" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg4Im_0cr83etf00
OMDb

George Lindsey

- Born: Fairfield, Alabama (12/17/1928)
- Died: 5/6/2012
- Known for:
--- Trigger - A Vulture in "Robin Hood" (1973)
--- Lafayette in "The Aristocats" (1970)
--- Goober Pyle in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1964-1968)

OMDb

Ned Vaughn

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (11/20/1964)
- Known for:
--- Seaman Beaumont - USS Dallas in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)
--- Young Sheriff Pike in "Life" (1999)
--- CAPCOM 2 in "Apollo 13" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leojh_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Drew Roy

- Born: Clanton, Alabama (5/16/1986)
- Known for:
--- Seth Hancock in "Secretariat" (2010)
--- Hal Mason in "Falling Skies" (2011-2015)
--- Doobie in "Costa Rican Summer" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44K8ns_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Albert Hall

- Born: Brighton, Alabama (11/10/1937)
- Known for:
--- Chief Phillips in "Apocalypse Now" (1979)
--- Baines in "Malcolm X" (1992)
--- Gen. Decker in "Major Payne" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5tVG_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Philip Ober

- Born: Fort Payne, Alabama (3/23/1902)
- Died: 9/13/1982
- Known for:
--- Capt. Dana Holmes in "From Here to Eternity" (1953)
--- Lester Townsend in "North by Northwest" (1959)
--- Jed in "Never a Dull Moment" (1950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7RTP_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Gilbert R. Hill

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (11/6/1931)
- Died: 2/29/2016
- Known for:
--- Inspector Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984)
--- Inspector Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop II" (1987)
--- Todd in "Beverly Hills Cop III" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJOHP_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Hank Patterson

- Born: Springville, Alabama (10/9/1888)
- Died: 8/23/1975
- Known for:
--- Fred Ziffel in "Green Acres" (1965-1971)
--- Henry in "The Amazing Colossal Man" (1957)
--- Freitag in "The Twilight Zone" (1962-1964)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp2YE_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Dylan Riley Snyder

- Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (1/24/1997)
- Known for:
--- Milton Krupnick in "Kickin' It" (2011-2015)
--- Young Skeev in "Better Call Saul" (2017)
--- Louie Walsh in "Flock of Four" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YSqm_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Hosea Chanchez

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (9/12/1981)
- Known for:
--- Malik Wright in "The Game" (2006-2015)
--- Emile Fisher in "Major Crimes" (2016)
--- Jamal in "Dysfunctional Friends" (2012)

OMDb

Houston Tumlin

- Born: Pell City, Alabama (12/27/1992)
- Died: 3/23/2021
- Known for:
--- Walker Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hm86v_0cr83etf00
OMDb

David Howard Thornton

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (11/30/1979)
- Known for:
--- Art the Clown in "Terrifier" (2016)
--- Orderly in "Gotham" (2017)
--- The Joker in "Nightwing: Escalation" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVtNi_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Darren Pettie

- Born: Andalusia, Alabama (8/18/1970)
- Known for:
--- Elliot Whitman in "The International" (2009)
--- Construction Worker Ghost in "Ghost Town" (2008)
--- Clerk in "Lemon" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV4rD_0cr83etf00
OMDb

David Lee Smith

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (9/8/1963)
- Known for:
--- John in "The Man from Earth" (2007)
--- Dr. Carter in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)
--- Alfred in "Mysterious Skin" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Zm9W_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Linc Hand

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (not available)
- Known for:
--- Bill 'Crash' Gamrat in "68 Whiskey" (2020)
--- Fritz Ostermueller in "42" (2013)
--- David in "Imperium" (2016)

OMDb

Phillip Alford

- Born: Gadsden, Alabama (9/11/1948)
- Known for:
--- Jem in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
--- Boy in "Shenandoah" (1965)
--- Teddy in "Fairplay" (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1ARy_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Harry Townes

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (9/18/1914)
- Died: 5/23/2001
- Known for:
--- Reger in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1967)
--- Arch Hammer in "The Twilight Zone" (1960-1961)
--- Dell Frye in "The Incredible Hulk" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8Ktr_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Mitch Holleman

- Born: Auburn, Alabama (9/13/1994)
- Known for:
--- Jake Hart in "Reba" (2001-2007)
--- Jimmy, 4 Years Old in "Bubble Boy" (2001)
--- Jake Woods in "Daddio" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoGgi_0cr83etf00
OMDb

William Gray Espy

- Born: Dothan, Alabama (7/19/1948)
- Known for:
--- Randy in "Kansas City Bomber" (1972)
--- Gordon Cameron in "Mannix" (1972)
--- Tommy Hendriksen in "The Streets of San Francisco" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRpKJ_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Cooper Huckabee

- Born: Mobile, Alabama (5/8/1951)
- Known for:
--- Henry T. Harrison in "Gettysburg" (1993)
--- Buzz Dawson in "The Funhouse" (1981)
--- Trajectory Engineer in "Space Cowboys" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HczYs_0cr83etf00
OMDb

James Anderson

- Born: Wetumpka, Alabama (7/13/1920)
- Died: 9/14/1969
- Known for:
--- Bob Ewell in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
--- Sergeant in "Little Big Man" (1970)
--- Chain Gang Warden in "Take the Money and Run" (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMSaY_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Paul Birch

- Born: Atmore, Alabama (1/13/1912)
- Died: 5/24/1969
- Known for:
--- Prof. Konrad in "Queen of Outer Space" (1958)
--- Paul Johnson in "Not of This Earth" (1957)
--- Mayor Winder in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXixO_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Billy Green Bush

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (11/7/1935)
- Known for:
--- Trooper Donner in "The Hitcher" (1986)
--- Elton in "Five Easy Pieces" (1970)
--- Jay Brown in "Critters" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKURZ_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Rusty Joiner

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (12/11/1972)
- Known for:
--- Eddie in "Resident Evil: Extinction" (2007)
--- Jesse in "Voiceless" (2015)
--- Martin in "Stuck in Love." (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Daron_0cr83etf00
OMDb

Britt Leach

- Born: Gadsden, Alabama (7/18/1938)
- Known for:
--- Al Wallace in "Weird Science" (1985)
--- Reg in "The Great Outdoors" (1988)
--- Mr. Sims in "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984)

