Famous actors from Delaware

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Delaware from IMDb's most popular list.

Judge Reinhold

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (5/21/1957)

- Known for:

--- Det. Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984)

--- Brad Hamilton in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)

--- Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop II" (1987)

Ryan Phillippe

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (9/10/1974)

- Known for:

--- Officer Hanson in "Crash" (2004)

--- Henry Denton in "Gosford Park" (2001)

--- Sebastian Valmont in "Cruel Intentions" (1999)

Doug Hutchison

- Born: Dover, Delaware (5/26/1960)

- Known for:

--- Percy Wetmore in "The Green Mile" (1999)

--- Loony Bin Jim in "Punisher: War Zone" (2008)

--- Ifty in "I Am Sam" (2001)

Raúl Esparza

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/24/1970)

- Known for:

--- Tony Compagna in "Find Me Guilty" (2006)

--- Rafael Barba in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2012-2021)

--- Moreno in "Ferdinand" (2017)

John Gallagher Jr.

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/17/1984)

- Known for:

--- Emmett in "10 Cloverfield Lane" (2016)

--- Mason in "Short Term 12" (2013)

--- The Man in "Hush" (2016)

Dave Sheridan

- Born: Newark, Delaware (3/10/1969)

- Known for:

--- The Killer in "Scary Movie" (2000)

--- Doug in "Ghost World" (2001)

--- Mark in "Bubble Boy" (2001)

Patrick Kerr

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/23/1956)

- Known for:

--- Michael in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-2004)

--- DMV Manager in "Domino" (2005)

--- George Deakins in "ER" (2004)

Eddie Paskey

- Born: Delaware (8/20/1939)

- Died: 8/17/2021

- Known for:

--- Lt. Leslie in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1968)

--- Admiral Leslie in "Star Trek Phase II" (2004)

--- Policeman in "Ben Casey" (1965)

Adam Robert Worton

- Born: Newark, Delaware (11/16/1992)

- Known for:

--- Baby Bink #1 in "Baby's Day Out" 1994

Jacob Joseph Worton

- Born: Newark, Delaware (11/16/1992)

- Known for:

--- Baby Bink #2 in "Baby's Day Out" 1994

Ryan Spahn

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/18/1980)

- Known for:

--- Joel in "The Bite" (2021)

--- Billy in "Modern Love" (2021)

--- Writer in "Nora Highland" (2020)

Tim Quill

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/18/1962)

- Died: 9/25/2017

- Known for:

--- Pvt. Joe Beletsky in "Hamburger Hill" (1987)

--- Alan Sosa in "Argo" (2012)

--- Kevin O'Roarke in "Hiding Out" (1987)

Murphy Guyer

- Born: Dover, Delaware (12/25/1952)

- Known for:

--- Officer Kaplan in "Arthur" (2011)

--- James Gordon in "Batman: The Telltale Series" (2016)

--- NSC Representative in "The Jackal" (1997)

Brian Guest

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (not available)

- Known for:

--- Gym Dude in "Workaholics" (2014)

--- Avery in "The Oath" (2018)

--- Asst. U.S. Attorney in "Narcos" (2017)

Paul Tulley

- Born: Newark, Delaware (5/1/1942)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Taylor in "Real Genius" (1985)

--- Sgt. Roberts in "Harry O" (1975-1976)

--- Fosbender in "Police Story" (1976-1978)

Patrick Mealey

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (10/27/1997)

- Known for:

--- Nobuhiro in "Genshin Impact" (2020)

--- Jonathan in "War Islands" (2020)

--- Masato Kurogane in "Lucid9: Inciting Incident" (2016)

Rick Scarry

- Born: Delaware, Ohio (11/14/1942)

- Known for:

--- Actor in "Veep" (2019)

--- Morpheus' Father in "Baskets" (2017)

--- Minister in "The Office" (2007)

Lance Gordon

- Born: Delaware County, Pennsylvania (4/6/1936)

- Known for:

--- Mars in "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977)

--- Studio Guard in "Pucker Up and Bark Like a Dog" (1989)

--- Driver in "CHiPs" (1981)

Chuck Wicks

- Born: Smyrna, Delaware (6/20/1979)

- Known for:

--- Actor in "CMT Hot 20 Countdown"

--- Chuck Wicks in "CollegeHumor Originals" (2012)

--- Andrew Campbell in "A Unicorn for Christmas" (2021)

Bernie McInerney

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/4/1936)

- Known for:

--- James Lamson in "Dan in Real Life" (2007)

--- Dr. Cornfeld in "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" (1989)

--- Hospital Doctor in "The Natural" (1984)

Joe Garcio

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (4/24/1904)

- Died: 4/11/1982

- Known for:

--- Ozzie - Henchman [Chs.13-15] in "The Black Coin" (1936)

--- Miller in "Where the West Begins" (1938)

--- Squint - Henchman in "Overland Mail" (1939)

Zach English

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (3/31/1983)

- Known for:

--- Patrick in "The Real McCoy" 1993

--- Dane O'Neill in "The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years" 1996

Chris Lobban

- Born: Delaware (5/29/1905)

- Known for:

--- Kevin St. James in "Welcome Freshmen" (1991-1993)

--- Bobby Johnson in "In the Heat of the Night" (1991-1994)

--- Young Ernie in "Superboy" (1991)

Kevin Ruf

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/7/1961)

- Known for:

--- Kenny Carlisle in "Halfway Home" (2007)

--- Karen Williams' Receptionist in "Fun with Dick and Jane" (2005)

--- Ted Tucker in "Jenny" (1997-1998)

George Maguire

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/4/1946)

- Known for:

--- Wally in "13 Reasons Why" (2017)

--- Bill O'Connell in "Generations" (2018)

--- Police Clerk in "The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006)

Brien Perry

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (7/2/1971)

- Known for:

--- Brad Norman in "General Hospital" (2010)

--- Mick in "Ronny Camaro and Seven Angry Women" (2003)

--- Fireman in "Desperate Housewives" (2007)

Joey Perillo

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (4/9/1952)

- Known for:

--- Detective Franki in "12 Monkeys" (1995)

--- Tech #1 in "The Negotiator" (1998)

--- Jimmy in "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004)

Lyman Chen

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/12/1971)

- Known for:

--- Translator in "The Departed" (2006)

--- William Zhai in "Next" (2020)

--- Xun in "Mr. Robot" (2016-2017)

Timothy Stickney

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/31/1965)

- Known for:

--- R.J. Gannon in "One Life to Live" (1994-2009)

--- Window Yeller in "Cop Land" (1997)

--- Suave Man in "Coming Soon" (1999)

Michael Oosterom

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (9/28/1967)

- Known for:

--- Cornelius - Main Performer (2020) in "Earth to Ned" (2020-2021)

--- Rankle in "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" (2018)

--- Armond Mite in "No, You Shut Up!" (2013-2016)

William Alland

- Born: Delmar, Delaware (3/4/1916)

- Died: 11/11/1997

- Known for:

--- Jerry Thompson in "Citizen Kane" (1941)

--- Producer in "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954)

--- Producer in "The Deadly Mantis" (1957)

Bill Neff

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/30/1913)

- Died: 12/27/1999

- Known for:

--- Lieutenant Lee Thompson in "A Foreign Affair" (1948)

--- Capt. Jack Ramsey in "I Was a Male War Bride" (1949)

--- The real Schuyler Tatlock in "Miss Tatlock's Millions" (1948)

Stanton Heck

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/8/1877)

- Died: 12/16/1929

- Known for:

--- Jasper Hardy in "The Bad Man" (1923)

--- Poggin in "The Lone Star Ranger" (1923)

--- John Gorman in "Is That Nice?" (1926)

Marc Rambeau

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/21/1942)

- Died: 2/9/1985

- Known for:

--- Alec Malloy in "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" (1963-1964)

--- Joey Jared in "Arrest and Trial" (1963)

--- Eddie in "Alcoa Premiere" (1963)