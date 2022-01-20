ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Famous actors from Delaware

By Stacker
Famous actors from Delaware

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Delaware from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3w3e_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Judge Reinhold

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (5/21/1957)
- Known for:
--- Det. Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984)
--- Brad Hamilton in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)
--- Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop II" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFXxL_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Ryan Phillippe

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (9/10/1974)
- Known for:
--- Officer Hanson in "Crash" (2004)
--- Henry Denton in "Gosford Park" (2001)
--- Sebastian Valmont in "Cruel Intentions" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwFAF_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Doug Hutchison

- Born: Dover, Delaware (5/26/1960)
- Known for:
--- Percy Wetmore in "The Green Mile" (1999)
--- Loony Bin Jim in "Punisher: War Zone" (2008)
--- Ifty in "I Am Sam" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xBtP_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Raúl Esparza

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/24/1970)
- Known for:
--- Tony Compagna in "Find Me Guilty" (2006)
--- Rafael Barba in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2012-2021)
--- Moreno in "Ferdinand" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvUhU_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

John Gallagher Jr.

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/17/1984)
- Known for:
--- Emmett in "10 Cloverfield Lane" (2016)
--- Mason in "Short Term 12" (2013)
--- The Man in "Hush" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX7kT_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Dave Sheridan

- Born: Newark, Delaware (3/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- The Killer in "Scary Movie" (2000)
--- Doug in "Ghost World" (2001)
--- Mark in "Bubble Boy" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icJeF_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Patrick Kerr

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/23/1956)
- Known for:
--- Michael in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-2004)
--- DMV Manager in "Domino" (2005)
--- George Deakins in "ER" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424932_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Eddie Paskey

- Born: Delaware (8/20/1939)
- Died: 8/17/2021
- Known for:
--- Lt. Leslie in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1968)
--- Admiral Leslie in "Star Trek Phase II" (2004)
--- Policeman in "Ben Casey" (1965)

OMDb

Adam Robert Worton

- Born: Newark, Delaware (11/16/1992)
- Known for:
--- Baby Bink #1 in "Baby's Day Out" 1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjATF_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Jacob Joseph Worton

- Born: Newark, Delaware (11/16/1992)
- Known for:
--- Baby Bink #2 in "Baby's Day Out" 1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf61x_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Ryan Spahn

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/18/1980)
- Known for:
--- Joel in "The Bite" (2021)
--- Billy in "Modern Love" (2021)
--- Writer in "Nora Highland" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifJpe_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Tim Quill

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/18/1962)
- Died: 9/25/2017
- Known for:
--- Pvt. Joe Beletsky in "Hamburger Hill" (1987)
--- Alan Sosa in "Argo" (2012)
--- Kevin O'Roarke in "Hiding Out" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r1tP_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Murphy Guyer

- Born: Dover, Delaware (12/25/1952)
- Known for:
--- Officer Kaplan in "Arthur" (2011)
--- James Gordon in "Batman: The Telltale Series" (2016)
--- NSC Representative in "The Jackal" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSnPb_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Brian Guest

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (not available)
- Known for:
--- Gym Dude in "Workaholics" (2014)
--- Avery in "The Oath" (2018)
--- Asst. U.S. Attorney in "Narcos" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTTXk_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Paul Tulley

- Born: Newark, Delaware (5/1/1942)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Taylor in "Real Genius" (1985)
--- Sgt. Roberts in "Harry O" (1975-1976)
--- Fosbender in "Police Story" (1976-1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x0c1_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Patrick Mealey

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (10/27/1997)
- Known for:
--- Nobuhiro in "Genshin Impact" (2020)
--- Jonathan in "War Islands" (2020)
--- Masato Kurogane in "Lucid9: Inciting Incident" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY4MR_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Rick Scarry

- Born: Delaware, Ohio (11/14/1942)
- Known for:
--- Actor in "Veep" (2019)
--- Morpheus' Father in "Baskets" (2017)
--- Minister in "The Office" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHpOL_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Lance Gordon

- Born: Delaware County, Pennsylvania (4/6/1936)
- Known for:
--- Mars in "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977)
--- Studio Guard in "Pucker Up and Bark Like a Dog" (1989)
--- Driver in "CHiPs" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNSAv_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Chuck Wicks

- Born: Smyrna, Delaware (6/20/1979)
- Known for:
--- Actor in "CMT Hot 20 Countdown"
--- Chuck Wicks in "CollegeHumor Originals" (2012)
--- Andrew Campbell in "A Unicorn for Christmas" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHugV_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Bernie McInerney

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/4/1936)
- Known for:
--- James Lamson in "Dan in Real Life" (2007)
--- Dr. Cornfeld in "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" (1989)
--- Hospital Doctor in "The Natural" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCEVo_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Joe Garcio

- Born: New Castle, Delaware (4/24/1904)
- Died: 4/11/1982
- Known for:
--- Ozzie - Henchman [Chs.13-15] in "The Black Coin" (1936)
--- Miller in "Where the West Begins" (1938)
--- Squint - Henchman in "Overland Mail" (1939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIOJI_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Zach English

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (3/31/1983)
- Known for:
--- Patrick in "The Real McCoy" 1993
--- Dane O'Neill in "The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years" 1996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htko4_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Chris Lobban

- Born: Delaware (5/29/1905)
- Known for:
--- Kevin St. James in "Welcome Freshmen" (1991-1993)
--- Bobby Johnson in "In the Heat of the Night" (1991-1994)
--- Young Ernie in "Superboy" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSxfH_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Kevin Ruf

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/7/1961)
- Known for:
--- Kenny Carlisle in "Halfway Home" (2007)
--- Karen Williams' Receptionist in "Fun with Dick and Jane" (2005)
--- Ted Tucker in "Jenny" (1997-1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBY2s_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

George Maguire

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/4/1946)
- Known for:
--- Wally in "13 Reasons Why" (2017)
--- Bill O'Connell in "Generations" (2018)
--- Police Clerk in "The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqMk9_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Brien Perry

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (7/2/1971)
- Known for:
--- Brad Norman in "General Hospital" (2010)
--- Mick in "Ronny Camaro and Seven Angry Women" (2003)
--- Fireman in "Desperate Housewives" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zoj3l_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Joey Perillo

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (4/9/1952)
- Known for:
--- Detective Franki in "12 Monkeys" (1995)
--- Tech #1 in "The Negotiator" (1998)
--- Jimmy in "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8ynC_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Lyman Chen

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/12/1971)
- Known for:
--- Translator in "The Departed" (2006)
--- William Zhai in "Next" (2020)
--- Xun in "Mr. Robot" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BvrL_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Timothy Stickney

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/31/1965)
- Known for:
--- R.J. Gannon in "One Life to Live" (1994-2009)
--- Window Yeller in "Cop Land" (1997)
--- Suave Man in "Coming Soon" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDu5y_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Michael Oosterom

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (9/28/1967)
- Known for:
--- Cornelius - Main Performer (2020) in "Earth to Ned" (2020-2021)
--- Rankle in "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" (2018)
--- Armond Mite in "No, You Shut Up!" (2013-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhcCQ_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

William Alland

- Born: Delmar, Delaware (3/4/1916)
- Died: 11/11/1997
- Known for:
--- Jerry Thompson in "Citizen Kane" (1941)
--- Producer in "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954)
--- Producer in "The Deadly Mantis" (1957)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qO5CL_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Bill Neff

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/30/1913)
- Died: 12/27/1999
- Known for:
--- Lieutenant Lee Thompson in "A Foreign Affair" (1948)
--- Capt. Jack Ramsey in "I Was a Male War Bride" (1949)
--- The real Schuyler Tatlock in "Miss Tatlock's Millions" (1948)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTcoF_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Stanton Heck

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (1/8/1877)
- Died: 12/16/1929
- Known for:
--- Jasper Hardy in "The Bad Man" (1923)
--- Poggin in "The Lone Star Ranger" (1923)
--- John Gorman in "Is That Nice?" (1926)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSq7B_0cr83bFU00
OMDb

Marc Rambeau

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (12/21/1942)
- Died: 2/9/1985
- Known for:
--- Alec Malloy in "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" (1963-1964)
--- Joey Jared in "Arrest and Trial" (1963)
--- Eddie in "Alcoa Premiere" (1963)

