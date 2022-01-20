ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Arizona

OMDb

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Arizona from IMDb's most popular list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YulXh_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Parker Young

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (8/16/1988)
- Known for:
--- Richard Evans in "Imposters" (2017-2018)
--- Pvt. Randy Hill in "Enlisted" (2014)
--- Alex Davis in "Arrow" (2015-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKH7n_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Bradley Pierce

- Born: Glendale, Arizona (10/23/1982)
- Known for:
--- Peter Shepherd in "Jumanji" (1995)
--- Chip in "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
--- Additional Crew in "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0Rcz_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Jack Elam

- Born: Miami, Arizona (11/13/1920)
- Died: 10/20/2003
- Known for:
--- Snaky - Member of Frank's Gang in "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968)
--- Doctor Nikolas Van Helsing in "The Cannonball Run" (1981)
--- Charlie Max in "Kiss Me Deadly" (1955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtPXz_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Larry Pine

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (3/3/1945)
- Known for:
--- Peter Bradley in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)
--- Mr. Billingsley in "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)
--- Mr. Lefferts in "Maid in Manhattan" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rzYE_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Asher Angel

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (9/6/2002)
- Known for:
--- Billy Batson in "Shazam!" (2019)
--- Jonah Beck in "Andi Mack" (2017-2019)
--- Billy Batson in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (2023)

OMDb

Earl Hindman

- Born: Bisbee, Arizona (10/20/1942)
- Died: 12/29/2003
- Known for:
--- J.T. in "Silverado" (1985)
--- Deputy Red in "The Parallax View" (1974)
--- Wilson Wilson, Jr. in "Home Improvement" (1991-1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bydVY_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Troy Kotsur

- Born: Mesa, Arizona (7/24/1968)
- Known for:
--- Frank Rossi in "CODA" (2021)
--- Barnaby in "The Number 23" (2007)
--- Coach Farrior in "Flash Before the Bang"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28S6Lc_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Josh McDermitt

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (6/4/1978)
- Known for:
--- Eugene Porter in "The Walking Dead" (2014-2022)
--- Glenn Beck in "The Loudest Voice" (2019)
--- Cook in "Angie Tribeca" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nm8w0_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Eduardo Franco

- Born: Yuma, Arizona (11/11/1995)
- Known for:
--- Theo in "Booksmart" (2019)
--- Jeremy Abelar in "The Package" (2018)
--- Spencer Diaz in "American Vandal" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykr5J_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Andy Devine

- Born: Flagstaff, Arizona (10/7/1905)
- Died: 2/18/1977
- Known for:
--- Friar Tuck - A Badger in "Robin Hood" (1973)
--- Buck in "Stagecoach" (1939)
--- Link Appleyard in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OV6Pc_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Brady Corbet

- Born: Scottsdale, Arizona (8/17/1988)
- Known for:
--- Peter in "Funny Games" (2007)
--- Tim in "Melancholia" (2011)
--- Brian in "Mysterious Skin" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkrEt_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Matt Dallas

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (10/21/1982)
- Known for:
--- Kyle in "Kyle XY" (2006-2009)
--- Danny in "The Indian" (2007)
--- Rick in "Babysitter Wanted" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJzVG_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Jordan Elsass

- Born: Kingman, Arizona (8/28/2001)
- Known for:
--- Trip Richardson in "Little Fires Everywhere" (2020)
--- 17 Year Old Eric in "The Long Road Home" (2017)
--- Sam in "Isabel" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFj3U_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Alex Meraz

- Born: Mesa, Arizona (1/10/1985)
- Known for:
--- Paul in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009)
--- Paul in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)
--- Gomez - Seal Team A in "Suicide Squad" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjkj5_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Mark Wystrach

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (12/17/1979)
- Known for:
--- Phillips Minion in "Just My Luck" (2006)
--- Clone in "Scavengers" (2013)
--- Kamen Rider Wrath in "Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight" (2009-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcKBh_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Michael Ensign

- Born: Safford, Arizona (2/13/1944)
- Known for:
--- Hotel Manager in "Ghostbusters" (1984)
--- Beringer's Aide in "WarGames" (1983)
--- Benjamin Guggenheim in "Titanic" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR9Kz_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Brad Johnson

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (10/24/1959)
- Known for:
--- Ted Baker in "Always" (1989)
--- Rayford Steele in "Left Behind: The Movie" (2000)
--- Ned Blessing in "Ned Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BydVu_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Greg Proops

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (10/3/1959)
- Known for:
--- Fode in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" (1999)
--- Harlequin Demon in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)
--- Male Lover Bear in "Brother Bear" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeRaf_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Brent Bailey

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (7/4/1983)
- Known for:
--- Doug in "Doom Patrol" (2019)
--- Agent Thomas in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2018)
--- Alex Knightley in "Emma Approved" (2013-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbZs6_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Dominic Janes

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (2/11/1994)
- Known for:
--- Billy Madsen in "Wild Hogs" (2007)
--- Alex Taggart in "ER" (2005-2009)
--- Young Dexter in "Dexter" (2006-2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4LPW_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Lorenzo James Henrie

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (6/29/1993)
- Known for:
--- Chris Manawa in "Fear the Walking Dead" (2015-2016)
--- Gabe Reyes in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2016)
--- Lorenzo in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuCDx_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Gene Evans

- Born: Holbrook, Arizona (7/11/1922)
- Died: 4/1/1998
- Known for:
--- Deputy Sheriff in "Ace in the Hole" (1951)
--- Sgt. Zack in "The Steel Helmet" (1951)
--- Chief Molumphry in "Operation Petticoat" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng9fp_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Martin Spanjers

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (2/2/1987)
- Known for:
--- Rory Hennessy in "8 Simple Rules" (2002-2005)
--- Producer in "The Accomplice" (2017)
--- Young Sam in "True Blood" (2008-2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ld9zw_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Austin P. McKenzie

- Born: Mesa, Arizona (8/24/1993)
- Known for:
--- Fred in "Unhinged" (2020)
--- Young Cleve Jones in "When We Rise" (2017)
--- Howie Hawthorne in "Speech & Debate" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqucE_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Hugh Dane

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (10/21/1942)
- Died: 5/16/2018
- Known for:
--- Annie's Mistaken Fella in "Bridesmaids" (2011)
--- Doctor in "Little Fockers" (2010)
--- Man at Door in "Joy Ride" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGusk_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Clay O'Brien

- Born: Ray, Arizona (5/6/1961)
- Known for:
--- Hardy Fimps - Cowboy in "The Cowboys" (1972)
--- Billy Joe in "Cahill U.S. Marshal" (1973)
--- Shoie in "The Magical World of Disney" (1974-1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41icNr_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Gavin MacIntosh

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (3/22/1999)
- Known for:
--- Connor Stevens in "The Fosters" (2013-2016)
--- Parker Booth in "Bones" (2014-2016)
--- Arson in "Bosch" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1earlj_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Ben Giroux

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (10/24/1984)
- Known for:
--- The Toddler in "Henry Danger" (2014-2020)
--- The Toddler in "Danger Force" (2020)
--- Coach Fener in "The Big Show Show" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQxdB_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Jose Rosete

- Born: Arizona (10/22/1975)
- Known for:
--- Boller in "Monsters of Man" (2020)
--- David in "The Walking Dead: Red Machete" (2017)
--- Agent Fowler in "Lowlife" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7dQl_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Bentley Mitchum

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (2/22/1967)
- Known for:
--- Billy Sanders in "The Man in the Moon" (1991)
--- Angus MacNorris in "Baja Run" (1996)
--- Director in "The Ritual" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVeeJ_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Shawn Michaels

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (7/22/1965)
- Known for:
--- Shawn Michaels in "WWE Raw" (1993-2020)
--- James Devine in "90 Feet from Home" (2019)
--- Shawn Michaels in "WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEWNI_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Richard Joseph Paul

- Born: Arizona (4/13/1962)
- Known for:
--- Zack Stone in "Oblivion" (1994)
--- Zack Stone in "Oblivion 2: Backlash" (1996)
--- Adam Van Helsing in "Vampirella" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4otj_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Scott Burkholder

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (2/13/1958)
- Known for:
--- TSO Billy Linkletter in "Crimson Tide" (1995)
--- Greg in "My Fellow Americans" (1996)
--- Air Traffic Controller in "Con Air" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWwwU_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Ross Hagen

- Born: Williams, Arizona (5/21/1938)
- Died: 5/7/2011
- Known for:
--- Mike Harber in "Wonder Women" (1973)
--- Drago in "Action U.S.A." (1989)
--- Cory Thorton in "Armed Response" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdMjL_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Don Frye

- Born: Sierra Vista, Arizona (11/23/1965)
- Known for:
--- Douglas Gordon in "Godzilla: Final Wars" (2004)
--- Long-Haired Aryan Brother in "Miami Vice" (2006)
--- Handler #1 in "13" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mynt5_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Hunter Gomez

- Born: Mesa, Arizona (12/20/1991)
- Known for:
--- Young Ben Gates in "National Treasure" (2004)
--- Young Jack (age 15) in "Middle Men" (2009)
--- Rocketboy in "Rocketboy" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdjDX_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Blake Woodruff

- Born: Flagstaff, Arizona (6/19/1995)
- Known for:
--- Mike Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2003)
--- Mike Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005)
--- David in "Whisper" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZx8W_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Jon Proudstar

- Born: Tucson, Arizona (1/3/1967)
- Known for:
--- Jon in "So Close to Perfect" (2009)
--- Additional Crew in "Young Guns II" (1990)
--- Solek in "Wastelander" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z81hl_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Ted Gehring

- Born: Bisbee, Arizona (4/6/1929)
- Died: 9/28/2000
- Known for:
--- Zeb in "Bad Company" (1972)
--- Schnaible in "The Domino Principle" (1977)
--- Auctioneer in "Murphy's Romance" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAJsF_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Terry Rhoads

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (12/31/1951)
- Died: 10/11/2013
- Known for:
--- L.A. Anchorman in "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)
--- Assistant D.A. in "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" (1997)
--- Jack Russell in "Hitchcock" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu3eF_0cr83aMl00
OMDb

Marty Wright

- Born: Phoenix, Arizona (10/31/1964)
- Known for:
--- Commander in "Transporter 2" (2005)
--- Beastman in "Any Given Sunday" (1999)
--- Butler in "The Replacements" (2000)

