Jason LaVeris// Getty Images

Famous actors from Texas

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Texas

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Jesse Plemons

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/2/1988)

- Known for:

--- Chuckie O'Brien in "The Irishman" (2019)

--- Gary in "Game Night" (2018)

--- Boatswain Mate Seaman Jimmy 'Ordy' Ord in "Battleship" (2012)

OMDb

Tony Dalton

- Born: Laredo, Texas (2/13/1975)

- Known for:

--- Lalo Salamanca in "Better Call Saul" (2018-2022)

--- Roberto Ávila in "Sr. Ávila" (2013-2018)

--- Lito's Agent in "Sense8" (2016-2017)

OMDb

Caleb Landry Jones

- Born: Garland, Texas (12/7/1989)

- Known for:

--- Red Welby in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017)

--- Cassidy in "X-Men: First Class" (2011)

--- Andy in "Contraband" (2012)

Rick Kern // Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey

- Born: Uvalde, Texas (11/4/1969)

- Known for:

--- Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

--- Dallas in "Magic Mike" (2012)

--- Killer Joe Cooper in "Killer Joe" (2011)

OMDb

Kevin Alejandro

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/7/1976)

- Known for:

--- Sebastian Blood in "Arrow" (2013-2014)

--- Detective Nate Moretta in "Southland" (2009-2011)

--- Director in "Bedtime Story" (2018)

You may also like: Texas' climate has warmed by 2.75° F since 1970

Jason LaVeris// Getty Images

Owen Wilson

- Born: Dallas, Texas (11/18/1968)

- Known for:

--- Eli Cash in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)

--- John Beckwith in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)

--- Dignan in "Bottle Rocket" (1996)

Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

Woody Harrelson

- Born: Midland, Texas (7/23/1961)

- Known for:

--- Detective Marty Hart in "True Detective" (2014-2019)

--- Larry Flynt in "The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1996)

--- Mickey Knox in "Natural Born Killers" (1994)

OMDb

Scoot McNairy

- Born: Dallas, Texas (11/11/1977)

- Known for:

--- Joe Stafford in "Argo" (2012)

--- Andrew Kaulder in "Monsters" (2010)

--- Brown in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)

OMDb

Ethan Hawke

- Born: Austin, Texas (11/6/1970)

- Known for:

--- Jake in "Training Day" (2001)

--- Jesse in "Before Sunrise" (1995)

--- Jesse in "Before Midnight" (2013)

OMDb

Henry Thomas

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/9/1971)

- Known for:

--- Elliott in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

--- Jack in "0.468055555555556" (2003)

--- Samuel in "Legends of the Fall" (1994)

You may also like: Best places to live in Texas

OMDb

Gil Birmingham

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/13/1953)

- Known for:

--- Martin in "Wind River" (2017)

--- Billy Black in "Twilight" (2008)

--- Alberto Parker in "Hell or High Water" (2016)

Michael Kovac // Getty Images

Bill Paxton

- Born: Fort Worth, Texas (5/17/1955)

- Died: 2/25/2017

- Known for:

--- Private Hudson in "Aliens" (1986)

--- Dad Meiks in "Frailty" (2001)

--- Fred Haise in "Apollo 13" (1995)

IMDB

Patrick Swayze

- Born: Houston, Texas (8/18/1952)

- Died: 9/14/2009

- Known for:

--- Johnny Castle in "Dirty Dancing" (1987)

--- Dalton in "Road House" (1989)

--- Sam Wheat in "Ghost" (1990)

OMDb

Alan Tudyk

- Born: El Paso, Texas (3/16/1971)

- Known for:

--- K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)

--- Hoban 'Wash' Washburne in "Firefly" (2002-2003)

--- Sonny in "I, Robot" (2004)

OMDb

James Roday Rodriguez

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/4/1976)

- Known for:

--- Shawn Spencer in "Psych" (2006-2014)

--- News Co-Host #1 in "Gamer" (2009)

--- Shawn Spencer in "Psych: The Movie" (2017)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas

Vince Bucci // Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

- Born: Terrell, Texas (12/13/1967)

- Known for:

--- Max in "Collateral" (2004)

--- Ray Charles in "Ray" (2004)

--- Django in "Django Unchained" (2012)

OMDb

Jensen Ackles

- Born: Dallas, Texas (3/1/1978)

- Known for:

--- Dean Winchester in "Supernatural" (2005-2020)

--- Tom Hanniger in "My Bloody Valentine" (2009)

--- Eric Brady in "Days of Our Lives" (1997-2000)

OMDb

Dennis Quaid

- Born: Houston, Texas (4/9/1954)

- Known for:

--- Jack Hall in "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)

--- Frank Whitaker in "Far from Heaven" (2002)

--- Frank Sullivan in "Frequency" (2000)

OMDb

Jake McDorman

- Born: Dallas, Texas (7/8/1986)

- Known for:

--- Alan Shepard in "The Right Stuff" (2020)

--- Nelson Gardner in "Watchmen" (2019)

--- Jeff Suckler in "What We Do in the Shadows" (2019-2020)

Kevin Winter // Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Jim Parsons

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/24/1973)

- Known for:

--- Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" (2006-2019)

--- Tommy Boatwright in "The Normal Heart" (2014)

--- Oh in "Home" (2015)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Texas, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

William McNamara

- Born: Dallas, Texas (3/31/1965)

- Known for:

--- Peter Foley in "Copycat" (1995)

--- Teenage Billy Wyatt in "Stealing Home" (1988)

--- Matthew Anderson in "Radio Inside" (1994)

OMDb

Ryan Lee

- Born: Texas (10/4/1996)

- Known for:

--- Cary in "Super 8" (2011)

--- Champ in "Goosebumps" (2015)

--- Andrew Myers in "Dimension 404" (2017)

Jun Sato // Getty Images

Tommy Lee Jones

- Born: San Saba, Texas (9/15/1946)

- Known for:

--- Samuel Gerard in "The Fugitive" (1993)

--- Ed Tom Bell in "No Country for Old Men" (2007)

--- George Briggs in "The Homesman" (2014)

OMDb

Warren Kole

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/23/1977)

- Known for:

--- Robert Stahl in "Shades of Blue" (2016-2018)

--- Tim 'Roderick' Nelson in "The Following" (2013)

--- Wes Mitchell in "Common Law" (2012)

OMDb

Randy Quaid

- Born: Houston, Texas (10/1/1950)

- Known for:

--- Joe Aguirre in "Brokeback Mountain" (2005)

--- Russell Casse in "Independence Day" (1996)

--- Ishmael in "Kingpin" (1996)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas

Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images

Nick Jonas

- Born: Dallas, Texas (9/16/1992)

- Known for:

--- Alex in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

--- Bruno Gaido in "Midway" (2019)

--- Nate in "Camp Rock" (2008)

OMDb

Machine Gun Kelly

- Born: Houston, Texas (4/22/1990)

- Known for:

--- Tommy Lee in "The Dirt" (2019)

--- Ty in "Nerve" (2016)

--- Jurgis in "Captive State" (2019)

OMDb

Tye Sheridan

- Born: Elkhart, Texas (11/11/1996)

- Known for:

--- Parzival in "Ready Player One" (2018)

--- Ellis in "Mud" (2012)

--- Scott Summers in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)

OMDb

Nicholas Gonzalez

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (1/3/1976)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Neil Melendez in "The Good Doctor" (2017-2020)

--- Agent Lopez in "Narcos" (2017)

--- Alex Santiago in "Resurrection Blvd." (2000-2002)

OMDb

Jared Padalecki

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/19/1982)

- Known for:

--- Sam Winchester in "Supernatural" (2005-2020)

--- Wade in "House of Wax" (2005)

--- Clay Miller in "Friday the 13th" (2009)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Texas

OMDb

Steve Howey

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/12/1977)

- Known for:

--- Daniel in "Bride Wars" (2009)

--- Marcus in "Something Borrowed" (2011)

--- Weatherby in "DOA: Dead or Alive" (2006)

OMDb

William Jackson Harper

- Born: Dallas, Texas (2/8/1980)

- Known for:

--- Josh in "Midsommar" (2019)

--- Chidi Anagonye in "The Good Place" (2016-2020)

--- Everett in "Paterson" (2016)

OMDb

Luke Wilson

- Born: Dallas, Texas (9/21/1971)

- Known for:

--- Mitch in "Old School" (2003)

--- Richie Tenenbaum in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)

--- David Fox in "Vacancy" (2007)

OMDb

Marc Menchaca

- Born: San Angelo, Texas (10/10/1975)

- Known for:

--- Russ Langmore in "Ozark" (2017-2018)

--- Lauder Wakefield in "Homeland" (2011-2012)

--- Johnny in "She's Lost Control" (2014)

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Forest Whitaker

- Born: Longview, Texas (7/15/1961)

- Known for:

--- Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland" (2006)

--- Cecil Gaines in "Lee Daniels' The Butler" (2013)

--- Zuri in "Black Panther" (2018)

You may also like: Juneteenth becomes official: A major civil rights moment in Texas

OMDb

Peter MacNicol

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/10/1954)

- Known for:

--- Stingo in "Sophie's Choice" 1982

--- John Cage in "Ally McBeal" 1997-2002

OMDb

James Jordan

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/14/1979)

- Known for:

--- Livestock Agent Steve Hendon in "Yellowstone" (2019-2021)

--- Ed in "Mayor of Kingstown" (2021)

--- Pete Mickens in "Wind River" (2017)

OMDb

Jon-Michael Ecker

- Born: San Marcos, Texas (3/16/1983)

- Known for:

--- El Guero in "Queen of the South" (2016-2019)

--- The Lion in "Narcos" (2015-2016)

--- Max in "Firefly Lane" (2021)

OMDb

Troy Baker

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/1/1976)

- Known for:

--- Joel in "The Last of Us" (2013)

--- Booker DeWitt in "BioShock Infinite" (2013)

--- Arkham Knight in "Batman: Arkham Knight" (2015)

OMDb

Christian Kane

- Born: Dallas, Texas (6/27/1972)

- Known for:

--- Peter Prentiss in "Just Married" (2003)

--- Eliot Spencer in "Leverage" (2008-2012)

--- Young Hub in "Secondhand Lions" (2003)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas

OMDb

Dallas Roberts

- Born: Houston, Texas (5/10/1970)

- Known for:

--- Grayson Butterfield in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)

--- David Wayne in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

--- Sam Phillips in "Walk the Line" (2005)

OMDb

Sean Faris

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/25/1982)

- Known for:

--- Jake Tyler in "Never Back Down" (2008)

--- William Beardsley in "Yours, Mine & Ours" (2005)

--- Steve in "Sleepover" (2004)

OMDb

Brigette Lundy-Paine

- Born: Dallas, Texas (8/10/1994)

- Known for:

--- Billie in "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (2020)

--- Maureen in "The Glass Castle" (2017)

--- Braylin Student in "Irrational Man" (2015)

OMDb

Rex Linn

- Born: Spearman, Texas (11/13/1956)

- Known for:

--- Agent Whitney in "Rush Hour" (1998)

--- Richard Travers in "Cliffhanger" (1993)

--- Frank McLaury in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)

OMDb

Dabney Coleman

- Born: Austin, Texas (1/3/1932)

- Known for:

--- McKittrick in "WarGames" (1983)

--- Nelson Fox in "You've Got Mail" (1998)

--- Franklin Hart, Jr. in "9 to 5" (1980)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Texas

OMDb

Rip Torn

- Born: Temple, Texas (2/6/1931)

- Died: 7/9/2019

- Known for:

--- Zed in "Men in Black" (1997)

--- Jim Brody in "Freddy Got Fingered" (2001)

--- Arthur in "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992-1998)