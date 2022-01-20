ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Texas

Famous actors from Texas

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH0zx_0cr83T8Y00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Jesse Plemons

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/2/1988)
- Known for:
--- Chuckie O'Brien in "The Irishman" (2019)
--- Gary in "Game Night" (2018)
--- Boatswain Mate Seaman Jimmy 'Ordy' Ord in "Battleship" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ku2oi_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Tony Dalton

- Born: Laredo, Texas (2/13/1975)
- Known for:
--- Lalo Salamanca in "Better Call Saul" (2018-2022)
--- Roberto Ávila in "Sr. Ávila" (2013-2018)
--- Lito's Agent in "Sense8" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRwb0_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Caleb Landry Jones

- Born: Garland, Texas (12/7/1989)
- Known for:
--- Red Welby in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017)
--- Cassidy in "X-Men: First Class" (2011)
--- Andy in "Contraband" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2PSe_0cr83T8Y00
Rick Kern // Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey

- Born: Uvalde, Texas (11/4/1969)
- Known for:
--- Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)
--- Dallas in "Magic Mike" (2012)
--- Killer Joe Cooper in "Killer Joe" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSesi_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Kevin Alejandro

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/7/1976)
- Known for:
--- Sebastian Blood in "Arrow" (2013-2014)
--- Detective Nate Moretta in "Southland" (2009-2011)
--- Director in "Bedtime Story" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6HlA_0cr83T8Y00
Jason LaVeris// Getty Images

Owen Wilson

- Born: Dallas, Texas (11/18/1968)
- Known for:
--- Eli Cash in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)
--- John Beckwith in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)
--- Dignan in "Bottle Rocket" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1rbh_0cr83T8Y00
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

Woody Harrelson

- Born: Midland, Texas (7/23/1961)
- Known for:
--- Detective Marty Hart in "True Detective" (2014-2019)
--- Larry Flynt in "The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1996)
--- Mickey Knox in "Natural Born Killers" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJAgn_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Scoot McNairy

- Born: Dallas, Texas (11/11/1977)
- Known for:
--- Joe Stafford in "Argo" (2012)
--- Andrew Kaulder in "Monsters" (2010)
--- Brown in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iNYS_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Ethan Hawke

- Born: Austin, Texas (11/6/1970)
- Known for:
--- Jake in "Training Day" (2001)
--- Jesse in "Before Sunrise" (1995)
--- Jesse in "Before Midnight" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfFLo_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Henry Thomas

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/9/1971)
- Known for:
--- Elliott in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
--- Jack in "0.468055555555556" (2003)
--- Samuel in "Legends of the Fall" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gy4lr_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Gil Birmingham

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/13/1953)
- Known for:
--- Martin in "Wind River" (2017)
--- Billy Black in "Twilight" (2008)
--- Alberto Parker in "Hell or High Water" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1I5f_0cr83T8Y00
Michael Kovac // Getty Images

Bill Paxton

- Born: Fort Worth, Texas (5/17/1955)
- Died: 2/25/2017
- Known for:
--- Private Hudson in "Aliens" (1986)
--- Dad Meiks in "Frailty" (2001)
--- Fred Haise in "Apollo 13" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346Lni_0cr83T8Y00
IMDB

Patrick Swayze

- Born: Houston, Texas (8/18/1952)
- Died: 9/14/2009
- Known for:
--- Johnny Castle in "Dirty Dancing" (1987)
--- Dalton in "Road House" (1989)
--- Sam Wheat in "Ghost" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruiFb_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Alan Tudyk

- Born: El Paso, Texas (3/16/1971)
- Known for:
--- K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)
--- Hoban 'Wash' Washburne in "Firefly" (2002-2003)
--- Sonny in "I, Robot" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEBQW_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

James Roday Rodriguez

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (4/4/1976)
- Known for:
--- Shawn Spencer in "Psych" (2006-2014)
--- News Co-Host #1 in "Gamer" (2009)
--- Shawn Spencer in "Psych: The Movie" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJzJz_0cr83T8Y00
Vince Bucci // Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

- Born: Terrell, Texas (12/13/1967)
- Known for:
--- Max in "Collateral" (2004)
--- Ray Charles in "Ray" (2004)
--- Django in "Django Unchained" (2012)

OMDb

Jensen Ackles

- Born: Dallas, Texas (3/1/1978)
- Known for:
--- Dean Winchester in "Supernatural" (2005-2020)
--- Tom Hanniger in "My Bloody Valentine" (2009)
--- Eric Brady in "Days of Our Lives" (1997-2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Cg8e_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Dennis Quaid

- Born: Houston, Texas (4/9/1954)
- Known for:
--- Jack Hall in "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)
--- Frank Whitaker in "Far from Heaven" (2002)
--- Frank Sullivan in "Frequency" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbeO7_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Jake McDorman

- Born: Dallas, Texas (7/8/1986)
- Known for:
--- Alan Shepard in "The Right Stuff" (2020)
--- Nelson Gardner in "Watchmen" (2019)
--- Jeff Suckler in "What We Do in the Shadows" (2019-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btY7A_0cr83T8Y00
Kevin Winter // Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Jim Parsons

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/24/1973)
- Known for:
--- Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" (2006-2019)
--- Tommy Boatwright in "The Normal Heart" (2014)
--- Oh in "Home" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBwWP_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

William McNamara

- Born: Dallas, Texas (3/31/1965)
- Known for:
--- Peter Foley in "Copycat" (1995)
--- Teenage Billy Wyatt in "Stealing Home" (1988)
--- Matthew Anderson in "Radio Inside" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz8Ev_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Ryan Lee

- Born: Texas (10/4/1996)
- Known for:
--- Cary in "Super 8" (2011)
--- Champ in "Goosebumps" (2015)
--- Andrew Myers in "Dimension 404" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELS1T_0cr83T8Y00
Jun Sato // Getty Images

Tommy Lee Jones

- Born: San Saba, Texas (9/15/1946)
- Known for:
--- Samuel Gerard in "The Fugitive" (1993)
--- Ed Tom Bell in "No Country for Old Men" (2007)
--- George Briggs in "The Homesman" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdL6E_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Warren Kole

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (9/23/1977)
- Known for:
--- Robert Stahl in "Shades of Blue" (2016-2018)
--- Tim 'Roderick' Nelson in "The Following" (2013)
--- Wes Mitchell in "Common Law" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzJlc_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Randy Quaid

- Born: Houston, Texas (10/1/1950)
- Known for:
--- Joe Aguirre in "Brokeback Mountain" (2005)
--- Russell Casse in "Independence Day" (1996)
--- Ishmael in "Kingpin" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yr1eJ_0cr83T8Y00
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images

Nick Jonas

- Born: Dallas, Texas (9/16/1992)
- Known for:
--- Alex in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)
--- Bruno Gaido in "Midway" (2019)
--- Nate in "Camp Rock" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzIzi_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Machine Gun Kelly

- Born: Houston, Texas (4/22/1990)
- Known for:
--- Tommy Lee in "The Dirt" (2019)
--- Ty in "Nerve" (2016)
--- Jurgis in "Captive State" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1JUG_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Tye Sheridan

- Born: Elkhart, Texas (11/11/1996)
- Known for:
--- Parzival in "Ready Player One" (2018)
--- Ellis in "Mud" (2012)
--- Scott Summers in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGwya_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Nicholas Gonzalez

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (1/3/1976)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Neil Melendez in "The Good Doctor" (2017-2020)
--- Agent Lopez in "Narcos" (2017)
--- Alex Santiago in "Resurrection Blvd." (2000-2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oiRI_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Jared Padalecki

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/19/1982)
- Known for:
--- Sam Winchester in "Supernatural" (2005-2020)
--- Wade in "House of Wax" (2005)
--- Clay Miller in "Friday the 13th" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGppL_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Steve Howey

- Born: San Antonio, Texas (7/12/1977)
- Known for:
--- Daniel in "Bride Wars" (2009)
--- Marcus in "Something Borrowed" (2011)
--- Weatherby in "DOA: Dead or Alive" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdyi3_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

William Jackson Harper

- Born: Dallas, Texas (2/8/1980)
- Known for:
--- Josh in "Midsommar" (2019)
--- Chidi Anagonye in "The Good Place" (2016-2020)
--- Everett in "Paterson" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHg7O_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Luke Wilson

- Born: Dallas, Texas (9/21/1971)
- Known for:
--- Mitch in "Old School" (2003)
--- Richie Tenenbaum in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)
--- David Fox in "Vacancy" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cYsO_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Marc Menchaca

- Born: San Angelo, Texas (10/10/1975)
- Known for:
--- Russ Langmore in "Ozark" (2017-2018)
--- Lauder Wakefield in "Homeland" (2011-2012)
--- Johnny in "She's Lost Control" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF4HU_0cr83T8Y00
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Forest Whitaker

- Born: Longview, Texas (7/15/1961)
- Known for:
--- Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland" (2006)
--- Cecil Gaines in "Lee Daniels' The Butler" (2013)
--- Zuri in "Black Panther" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aavDc_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Peter MacNicol

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/10/1954)
- Known for:
--- Stingo in "Sophie's Choice" 1982
--- John Cage in "Ally McBeal" 1997-2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKXDy_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

James Jordan

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/14/1979)
- Known for:
--- Livestock Agent Steve Hendon in "Yellowstone" (2019-2021)
--- Ed in "Mayor of Kingstown" (2021)
--- Pete Mickens in "Wind River" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvBXV_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Jon-Michael Ecker

- Born: San Marcos, Texas (3/16/1983)
- Known for:
--- El Guero in "Queen of the South" (2016-2019)
--- The Lion in "Narcos" (2015-2016)
--- Max in "Firefly Lane" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UZZe_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Troy Baker

- Born: Dallas, Texas (4/1/1976)
- Known for:
--- Joel in "The Last of Us" (2013)
--- Booker DeWitt in "BioShock Infinite" (2013)
--- Arkham Knight in "Batman: Arkham Knight" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMJzi_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Christian Kane

- Born: Dallas, Texas (6/27/1972)
- Known for:
--- Peter Prentiss in "Just Married" (2003)
--- Eliot Spencer in "Leverage" (2008-2012)
--- Young Hub in "Secondhand Lions" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hakdt_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Dallas Roberts

- Born: Houston, Texas (5/10/1970)
- Known for:
--- Grayson Butterfield in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)
--- David Wayne in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)
--- Sam Phillips in "Walk the Line" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOCK7_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Sean Faris

- Born: Houston, Texas (3/25/1982)
- Known for:
--- Jake Tyler in "Never Back Down" (2008)
--- William Beardsley in "Yours, Mine & Ours" (2005)
--- Steve in "Sleepover" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjwlG_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Brigette Lundy-Paine

- Born: Dallas, Texas (8/10/1994)
- Known for:
--- Billie in "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (2020)
--- Maureen in "The Glass Castle" (2017)
--- Braylin Student in "Irrational Man" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZszIg_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Rex Linn

- Born: Spearman, Texas (11/13/1956)
- Known for:
--- Agent Whitney in "Rush Hour" (1998)
--- Richard Travers in "Cliffhanger" (1993)
--- Frank McLaury in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4hsk_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Dabney Coleman

- Born: Austin, Texas (1/3/1932)
- Known for:
--- McKittrick in "WarGames" (1983)
--- Nelson Fox in "You've Got Mail" (1998)
--- Franklin Hart, Jr. in "9 to 5" (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2HPv_0cr83T8Y00
OMDb

Rip Torn

- Born: Temple, Texas (2/6/1931)
- Died: 7/9/2019
- Known for:
--- Zed in "Men in Black" (1997)
--- Jim Brody in "Freddy Got Fingered" (2001)
--- Arthur in "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992-1998)

