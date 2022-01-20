Famous actors from Massachusetts
Famous actors from Massachusetts
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Massachusetts from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.
Matt Damon
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (10/8/1970)
- Known for:
--- Will in "Good Will Hunting" (1997)
--- Mark Watney in "The Martian" (2015)
--- Colin in "The Departed" (2006)
Jeremy Strong
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (12/25/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jerry Rubin in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (2020)
--- Vinny Daniel in "The Big Short" (2015)
--- Dale Palmer in "The Judge" (2014)
John Krasinski
- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (10/20/1979)
- Known for:
--- Jack Ryan in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (2018-2022)
--- Lee Abbott in "A Quiet Place" (2018)
--- Jim Halpert in "The Office" (2005-2013)
Hamish Linklater
- Born: Great Barrington, Massachusetts (7/7/1976)
- Known for:
--- Porter Collins in "The Big Short" (2015)
--- Cal Zapata in "Battleship" (2012)
--- Leonard in "Fantastic Four" (2005)
Steve Carell
- Born: Concord, Massachusetts (8/16/1962)
- Known for:
--- Michael Scott in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Andy in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)
--- John du Pont in "Foxcatcher" (2014)
Chris Evans
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/13/1981)
- Known for:
--- Steve Rogers in "The Avengers" (2012)
--- Captain America in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
--- Steve Rogers in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
Mark Wahlberg
- Born: Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts (6/5/1971)
- Known for:
--- Dignam in "The Departed" (2006)
--- Producer in "The Fighter" (2010)
--- Eddie Adams in "Boogie Nights" (1997)
Anthony Michael Hall
- Born: West Roxbury, Massachusetts (4/14/1968)
- Known for:
--- Greg Pulver in "War Machine" (2017)
--- Gary L. Smith in "Live by Night" (2016)
--- Jack in "Foxcatcher" (2014)
Kurt Russell
- Born: Springfield, Massachusetts (3/17/1951)
- Known for:
--- John Ruth in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)
--- Snake Plissken in "Escape from L.A." (1996)
--- David Grant in "Executive Decision" (1996)
James Spader
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/7/1960)
- Known for:
--- Raymond 'Red' Reddington in "The Blacklist" (2013-2021)
--- Alan Shore in "Boston Legal" (2004-2008)
--- Graham in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" (1989)
Neal McDonough
- Born: Dorchester, Massachusetts (2/13/1966)
- Known for:
--- Fletcher in "Minority Report" (2002)
--- Timothy 'Dum Dum' Dugan in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
--- Frank Gordon in "Timeline" (2003)
Steven Van Zandt
- Born: Winthrop, Massachusetts (11/22/1950)
- Known for:
--- Silvio Dante in "The Sopranos" (1999-2007)
--- Frank Tagliano in "Lilyhammer" (2012-2014)
--- Music Department in "Nine Months" (1995)
Jake Lacy
- Born: Greenfield, Massachusetts (not available)
- Known for:
--- Richard Semco in "Carol" (2015)
--- Brett Wyden in "Rampage" (2018)
--- Forde in "Miss Sloane" (2016)
Edward Norton
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Lionel Essrog in "Motherless Brooklyn" (2019)
--- Father Brian Finn in "Keeping the Faith" (2000)
--- Aaron in "Primal Fear" (1996)
Joe Keery
- Born: Newburyport, Massachusetts (4/24/1992)
- Known for:
--- Steve Harrington in "Stranger Things" (2016-2022)
--- Trust Fund Cole in "Molly's Game" (2017)
--- Jackson in "Slice" (2018)
John Cena
- Born: West Newbury, Massachusetts (4/23/1977)
- Known for:
--- Steven in "Trainwreck" (2015)
--- Danny Fisher in "12 Rounds" (2009)
--- Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad" (2021)
Rob Delaney
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/19/1977)
- Known for:
--- Rob Norris in "Catastrophe" (2015-2019)
--- Peter in "Deadpool 2" (2018)
--- Jeff McKenzie in "Home Sweet Home Alone" (2021)
Bill Burr
- Born: Canton, Massachusetts (6/10/1968)
- Known for:
--- Frank Murphy in "F Is for Family" (2015-2021)
--- Ray Bishop in "The King of Staten Island" (2020)
--- Detective Walsh in "Date Night" (2010)
Jason Mantzoukas
- Born: Nahant, Massachusetts (12/18/1972)
- Known for:
--- Nadal in "The Dictator" (2012)
--- Scarecrow in "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017)
--- Frank in "The House" (2017)
John Michael Higgins
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/12/1963)
- Known for:
--- Terry Bohner in "A Mighty Wind" (2003)
--- John in "Pitch Perfect" (2012)
--- Scott Donlan in "Best in Show" (2000)
Casey Affleck
- Born: Falmouth, Massachusetts (8/12/1975)
- Known for:
--- Patrick Kenzie in "Gone Baby Gone" (2007)
--- Lee Chandler in "Manchester by the Sea" (2016)
--- Robert Ford in "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" (2007)
Jeffrey Donovan
- Born: Amesbury, Massachusetts (5/11/1968)
- Known for:
--- Michael Westen in "Burn Notice" (2007-2013)
--- Captain J.J. Jones in "Changeling" (2008)
--- Steve Forsing in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" (2018)
Bo Burnham
- Born: Hamilton, Massachusetts (8/21/1990)
- Known for:
--- Writer in "Inside" (2021)
--- Writer in "Eighth Grade" (2018)
--- Ryan in "Promising Young Woman" (2020)
Ray Bolger
- Born: Dorchester, Massachusetts (1/10/1904)
- Died: 1/15/1987
- Known for:
--- Hunk' in "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
--- Barnaby Barnicle in "Babes in Toyland" (1961)
--- Charley Wykeham in "Where's Charley?" (1952)
Matthew Perry
- Born: Williamstown, Massachusetts (8/19/1969)
- Known for:
--- Chandler Bing in "Friends" (1994-2004)
--- Matt Albie in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006-2007)
--- Oz Oseransky in "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000)
Tom Everett Scott
- Born: East Bridgewater, Massachusetts (9/7/1970)
- Known for:
--- Guy Patterson in "That Thing You Do!" (1996)
--- Michael Brantley in "Boiler Room" (2000)
--- Jason in "Because I Said So" (2007)
B.J. Novak
- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (7/31/1979)
- Known for:
--- Ryan Howard in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Pfc. Smithson Utivich in "Inglourious Basterds" (2009)
--- Robert Sherman in "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013)
Ben Foster
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (10/29/1980)
- Known for:
--- Tanner Howard in "Hell or High Water" (2016)
--- Charlie Prince in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)
--- Staff Sergeant Will Montgomery in "The Messenger" (2009)
Robert Goulet
- Born: Lawrence, Massachusetts (11/26/1933)
- Died: 10/30/2007
- Known for:
--- Quentin Hapsburg in "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear" (1991)
--- Robert Goulet in "Scrooged" (1988)
--- Maxie Dean in "Beetlejuice" (1988)
David Morse
- Born: Hamilton, Massachusetts (10/11/1953)
- Known for:
--- Brutus 'Brutal' Howell in "The Green Mile" (1999)
--- Colonel Reed in "The Hurt Locker" (2008)
--- Ted Arroway in "Contact" (1997)
Jonathan Tucker
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/31/1982)
- Known for:
--- Jeff in "The Ruins" (2008)
--- Tim Weiner in "The Virgin Suicides" (1999)
--- Dennis Kelly in "Hostage" (2005)
Michael Beach
- Born: Roxbury, Massachusetts (10/30/1963)
- Known for:
--- Jesse (Manta's Father) in "Aquaman" (2018)
--- Frank Hunt in "If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018)
--- Miles in "Soul Food" (1997)
Jack Haley
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/10/1897)
- Died: 6/6/1979
- Known for:
--- Hickory' in "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
--- Jack Carroll in "Vacation in Reno" (1946)
--- Steve Kimball in "Sing Your Way Home" (1945)
Matt LeBlanc
- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (7/25/1967)
- Known for:
--- Joey Tribbiani in "Friends" (1994-2004)
--- Don West in "Lost in Space" (1998)
--- Matt LeBlanc in "Episodes" (2011-2017)
Eli Roth
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/18/1972)
- Known for:
--- Producer in "Cabin Fever" (2002)
--- Thanks in "Inglourious Basterds" (2009)
--- Producer in "Grindhouse" (2007)
Donnie Wahlberg
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/17/1969)
- Known for:
--- Eric Matthews in "Saw II" (2005)
--- Cubby Barnes in "Ransom" (1996)
--- Duddits in "Dreamcatcher" (2003)
Finn Wittrock
- Born: Lenox, Massachusetts (10/28/1984)
- Known for:
--- Dandy Mott in "American Horror Story" (2014-2021)
--- Mac in "Unbroken" (2014)
--- Jamie Shipley in "The Big Short" (2015)
Alessandro Nivola
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/28/1972)
- Known for:
--- Dickie Moltisanti in "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021)
--- Anthony Amado in "American Hustle" (2013)
--- Dovid Kuperman in "Disobedience" (2017)
Michael Chiklis
- Born: Lowell, Massachusetts (8/30/1963)
- Known for:
--- Vic Mackey in "The Shield" (2002-2008)
--- The Thing in "Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007)
--- Dell Toledo in "American Horror Story" (2014-2015)
Scott Wolf
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/4/1968)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Scott Clemmens in "The Night Shift" (2014-2017)
--- Tom Bishop in "Meet My Valentine" (2015)
--- Donnie Ryan in "Perception" (2013-2015)
Leonard Nimoy
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/26/1931)
- Died: 2/27/2015
- Known for:
--- Spock in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (1986)
--- Spock in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991)
--- Spock Prime in "Star Trek" (2009)
Scott Grimes
- Born: Lowell, Massachusetts (7/9/1971)
- Known for:
--- Steve Smith in "American Dad!" (2005-2022)
--- Brad Brown in "Critters" (1986)
--- Birdie' Burns in "Mystery, Alaska" (1999)
H. Jon Benjamin
- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (5/23/1966)
- Known for:
--- Sterling Archer in "Archer" (2009-2021)
--- Can of Vegetables in "Wet Hot American Summer" (2001)
--- Trainer in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)
John Cazale
- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/12/1935)
- Died: 3/13/1978
- Known for:
--- Sal in "Dog Day Afternoon" (1975)
--- Fredo in "The Godfather" (1972)
--- Fredo Corleone in "The Godfather: Part II" (1974)
Bill Camp
- Born: Massachusetts (10/22/1964)
- Known for:
--- Radburn in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)
--- Crazy Man in "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (2014)
--- Detective Garrity in "Joker" (2019)
