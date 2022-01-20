ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Georgia

OMDb

Famous actors from Georgia

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnxqP_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Iain Armitage

- Born: Georgia (7/15/2008)
- Known for:
--- Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon" (2017-2021)
--- Youngest Brian in "The Glass Castle" (2017)
--- Ziggy Chapman in "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMQhH_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Desmond Harrington

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (10/19/1976)
- Known for:
--- Mike in "The Hole" (2001)
--- Chris Flynn in "Wrong Turn" (2003)
--- Ferriman in "Ghost Ship" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP4Xe_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Robert Patrick

- Born: Marietta, Georgia (11/5/1958)
- Known for:
--- T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
--- Coach Joe Willis in "The Faculty" (1998)
--- Rome in "The Marine" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p73I3_0cr83RN600
Robin L Marshall // Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (7/30/1961)
- Known for:
--- Morpheus in "The Matrix" (1999)
--- Morpheus in "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003)
--- Whitey Powers in "Mystic River" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvHpb_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Jeff Daniels

- Born: Athens, Georgia (2/19/1955)
- Known for:
--- Bernard Berkman in "The Squid and the Whale" (2005)
--- Harry in "Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
--- Tom Baxter in "The Purple Rose of Cairo" (1985)

OMDb

Wayne Knight

- Born: Cartersville, Georgia (8/7/1955)
- Known for:
--- Nedry in "Jurassic Park" (1993)
--- Zack Mallozzi in "Rat Race" (2001)
--- Stan in "Dirty Dancing" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mliCK_0cr83RN600
OMDb

David Cross

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (4/4/1964)
- Known for:
--- Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development" (2003-2019)
--- Minion in "Megamind" (2010)
--- Rob in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdwk4_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Ed Helms

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (1/24/1974)
- Known for:
--- Stu in "The Hangover" (2009)
--- Andy Bernard in "The Office" (2006-2013)
--- Rusty Griswold in "Vacation" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1Unn_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Stephen Dorff

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (7/29/1973)
- Known for:
--- Deacon Frost in "Blade" (1998)
--- Stavros in "Immortals" (2011)
--- Johnny Marco in "Somewhere" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPDN5_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Kenan Thompson

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (5/10/1978)
- Known for:
--- Various in "Saturday Night Live" (2003-2021)
--- Troy in "Snakes on a Plane" (2006)
--- Dexter Reed in "Good Burger" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nhnp4_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Wes Chatham

- Born: Georgia (10/11/1978)
- Known for:
--- Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)
--- Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)
--- Corporal Steve Penning in "In the Valley of Elah" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3977LH_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Danny McBride

- Born: Statesboro, Georgia (12/29/1976)
- Known for:
--- Red in "Pineapple Express" (2008)
--- Neal Gamby in "Vice Principals" (2016-2017)
--- Danny McBride in "This Is the End" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSWUM_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Brian Baumgartner

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (11/29/1972)
- Known for:
--- Kevin Malone in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Eric in "Four Christmases" (2008)
--- Jim in "License to Wed" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5h4J_0cr83RN600
Susanne // Wikimedia Commons

Stacy Keach

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (6/2/1941)
- Known for:
--- Ed Pegram in "Nebraska" (2013)
--- Cmdr. Malloy in "Escape from L.A." (1996)
--- Adm Mark Turso USN Ret. in "The Bourne Legacy" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXPss_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Chris Tucker

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (8/31/1971)
- Known for:
--- Carter in "Rush Hour 2" (2001)
--- Carter in "Rush Hour" (1998)
--- Danny in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQYdA_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Benjamin Walker

- Born: Georgia (6/21/1982)
- Known for:
--- Travis in "The Choice" (2016)
--- Abraham Lincoln in "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" (2012)
--- George Pollard in "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUQEe_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Christopher Lowell

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/17/1984)
- Known for:
--- Stuart Whitworth in "The Help" (2011)
--- Al Monroe in "Promising Young Woman" (2020)
--- Kevin in "Up in the Air" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGGwA_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Jack McBrayer

- Born: Macon, Georgia (5/27/1973)
- Known for:
--- Kenneth Parcell in "30 Rock" (2006-2013)
--- Felix in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)
--- Darald in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301rFj_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Omari Hardwick

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (1/9/1974)
- Known for:
--- Sergeant Marcus Williams in "Kick-Ass" (2010)
--- Vanderohe in "Army of the Dead" (2021)
--- Mr. _______ in "Sorry to Bother You" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWFcU_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Shameik Moore

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (5/4/1995)
- Known for:
--- Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)
--- Malcolm in "Dope" (2015)
--- Shaolin Fantastic in "The Get Down" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3838OI_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Ron Lester

- Born: Kennesaw, Georgia (8/4/1970)
- Died: 6/17/2016
- Known for:
--- Billy Bob in "Varsity Blues" (1999)
--- Reggie Ray in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)
--- Michael 'Sugar Daddy' Bernardino in "Popular" (1999-2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeEWS_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Chandler Massey

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (9/10/1990)
- Known for:
--- Will Horton in "Days of Our Lives" (2010-2021)
--- Danny in "Aquarians" (2017)
--- Farrell Gambles in "16-Love" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe7MZ_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Gary Anthony Williams

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/14/1966)
- Known for:
--- Bebop in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2016)
--- Tarik in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" (2004)
--- Detective William Bendix in "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore." (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmipG_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Jason Lively

- Born: Carroll County, Georgia (3/12/1968)
- Known for:
--- Rusty Griswold in "National Lampoon's European Vacation" (1985)
--- Chris in "Night of the Creeps" (1986)
--- Rod Moffet in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1979-1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319mYC_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Tituss Burgess

- Born: Athens, Georgia (2/21/1979)
- Known for:
--- Titus Andromedon in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015-2019)
--- Toney in "Dolemite Is My Name" (2019)
--- Creepy Tim in "Set It Up" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06r3cZ_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Sung Kang

- Born: Gainesville, Georgia (4/8/1972)
- Known for:
--- Han in "Fast & Furious 6" (2013)
--- Han in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)
--- Taylor Kwon in "Bullet to the Head" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQFx5_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Chandler Riggs

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (6/27/1999)
- Known for:
--- Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" (2010-2020)
--- Tom in "Get Low" (2009)
--- George in "Mercy" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Pu9Q_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Kip Pardue

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (9/23/1975)
- Known for:
--- Ronnie 'Sunshine' Bass in "Remember the Titans" (2000)
--- Victor in "The Rules of Attraction" (2002)
--- Jimmy Bly in "Driven" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uacr5_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Nadji Jeter

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/1/1996)
- Known for:
--- Poundcake in "The 5th Wave" (2016)
--- Andre Mckenzie in "Grown Ups 2" (2013)
--- Sam in "The Last of Us" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIvaK_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Scott Wilson

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/29/1942)
- Died: 10/6/2018
- Known for:
--- Capt. Billy Cutshaw in "The Ninth Configuration" (1980)
--- Hershel Greene in "The Walking Dead" (2011-2018)
--- Dick in "In Cold Blood" (1967)

OMDb

Khary Payton

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (5/16/1972)
- Known for:
--- Ezekiel in "The Walking Dead" (2016-2022)
--- Cyborg in "Teen Titans Go!" (2013-2021)
--- Michael Forrest in "Astronaut: The Last Push" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WC29_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Blake Clark

- Born: Macon, Georgia (2/2/1946)
- Known for:
--- Marlin Whitmore in "50 First Dates" (2004)
--- Farmer Fran in "The Waterboy" (1998)
--- Hagenstern in "Toys" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8dWe_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Pernell Roberts

- Born: Waycross, Georgia (5/18/1928)
- Died: 1/24/2010
- Known for:
--- Adam Cartwright in "Bonanza" (1959-1965)
--- Trapper John McIntyre in "Trapper John, M.D." (1979-1986)
--- George Fallon in "Mannix" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgBpU_0cr83RN600
Simon Q // Wikicommons

Hulk Hogan

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (8/11/1953)
- Known for:
--- Rip in "No Holds Barred" (1989)
--- Thunderlips in "Rocky III" (1982)
--- Shep Ramsey in "Suburban Commando" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1ZA8_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Wayne Brady

- Born: Columbus, Georgia (6/2/1972)
- Known for:
--- Self in "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1998-2007)
--- Daredevil Dan in "Foodfight!" (2012)
--- Producer in "Let's Make a Deal" (2009-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raMuz_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Sterling Holloway

- Born: Cedartown, Georgia (1/4/1905)
- Died: 11/22/1992
- Known for:
--- Winnie the Pooh in "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" (1977)
--- Kaa the Snake in "The Jungle Book" (1967)
--- Cheshire Cat in "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwOoe_0cr83RN600
OMDb

DeForest Kelley

- Born: Toccoa, Georgia (1/20/1920)
- Died: 6/11/1999
- Known for:
--- Dr. McCoy in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1969)
--- McCoy in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989)
--- Dr. Leonard McCoy in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sA13w_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Claude Akins

- Born: Nelson, Georgia (5/25/1926)
- Died: 1/27/1994
- Known for:
--- Joe Burdette in "Rio Bravo" (1959)
--- Rev. Jeremiah Brown in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
--- Aldo in "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9dX0_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Lenny von Dohlen

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (12/22/1958)
- Known for:
--- Harold Smith in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" 1992
--- Miles Harding in "Electric Dreams" 1984

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfqFW_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Jim Brown

- Born: St. Simons Island, Georgia (2/17/1936)
- Known for:
--- Byron Williams in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)
--- Montezuma Monroe in "Any Given Sunday" (1999)
--- Fireball in "The Running Man" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSF5D_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Devon Werkheiser

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/8/1991)
- Known for:
--- Floyd Stiles in "Crown Vic" (2019)
--- Sam in "Santa Girl" (2019)
--- Brock in "Where's the Money" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HZzW_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Melvyn Douglas

- Born: Macon, Georgia (4/5/1901)
- Died: 8/4/1981
- Known for:
--- Benjamin Rand in "Being There" (1979)
--- Homer Bannon in "Hud" (1963)
--- Bill Cole in "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" (1948)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHLwh_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Cary Guffey

- Born: Douglasville, Georgia (5/10/1972)
- Known for:
--- Barry Guiler in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)
--- Billy Lee (Child) in "Chiefs" (1983)
--- H7-25 (aka Charlie Warren) in "Everything Happens to Me" (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f48rb_0cr83RN600
OMDb

James Keach

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (12/7/1947)
- Known for:
--- Motorcycle Cop in "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)
--- Warden in "Walk the Line" (2005)
--- Jesse James in "The Long Riders" (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdlxF_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Sonny Landham

- Born: Canton, Georgia (2/11/1941)
- Died: 8/17/2017
- Known for:
--- Billy in "Predator" (1987)
--- Chink in "Lock Up" (1989)
--- Police in "The Warriors" (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7OP7_0cr83RN600
OMDb

Gale Harold

- Born: Decatur, Georgia (7/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Brian Kinney in "Queer as Folk" (1999-2005)
--- Wyatt Earp in "Deadwood" (2006)
--- Simon in "Echo Park" (2014)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

