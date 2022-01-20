Stephen Shugerman // Getty Images

Famous actors from Tennessee

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Tennessee from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Tennessee

OMDb

James Denton

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/20/1963)

- Known for:

--- Mike Delfino in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)

--- Buzz in "Face/Off" (1997)

--- Superman in "All-Star Superman" (2011)

Aaron J. Thornton // Getty Images for BET

Morgan Freeman

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/1/1937)

- Known for:

--- Somerset in "Se7en" (1995)

--- Nelson Mandela in "Invictus" (2009)

--- Lucius Fox in "The Dark Knight" (2008)

OMDb

Anson Mount

- Born: White Bluff, Tennessee (2/25/1973)

- Known for:

--- Ben in "Crossroads" (2002)

--- Alex Rosen in "Safe" (2012)

--- Cullen Bohannon in "Hell on Wheels" (2011-2016)

OMDb

DJ Qualls

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (6/10/1978)

- Known for:

--- Rat in "The Core" (2003)

--- Shelby in "Hustle & Flow" (2005)

--- Dizzy in "The New Guy" (2002)

Christopher Polk // Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/31/1981)

- Known for:

--- Branch in "Trolls" (2016)

--- Sean Parker in "The Social Network" (2010)

--- Will Salas in "In Time" (2011)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Tennessee

Stephen Shugerman // Getty Images

Brad Renfro

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (7/25/1982)

- Died: 1/15/2008

- Known for:

--- Mark Sway in "The Client" (1994)

--- Young Michael in "Sleepers" (1996)

--- Todd Bowden in "Apt Pupil" (1998)

OMDb

Chris Parnell

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/5/1967)

- Known for:

--- Jerry Smith in "Rick and Morty" (2013-2022)

--- Garth Holliday in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)

--- Theo in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007)

OMDb

Michael Jeter

- Born: Lawrenceburg, Tennessee (8/26/1952)

- Died: 3/30/2003

- Known for:

--- Percy in "Open Range" (2003)

--- Eduard Delacroix in "The Green Mile" (1999)

--- Udesky in "Jurassic Park III" (2001)

OMDb

Leslie Jordan

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/29/1955)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Blackly in "The Help" (2011)

--- Shelby in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" (1993)

--- Earl 'Brother Boy' Ingram in "Sordid Lives" (2000)

OMDb

Steven Williams

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/7/1949)

- Known for:

--- Creighton Duke in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" (1993)

--- Trooper Mount in "The Blues Brothers" (1980)

--- Mr. X in "The X-Files" (1994-2002)

You may also like: Flash floods: How climate change has affected Tennessee

OMDb

Chord Overstreet

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (2/17/1989)

- Known for:

--- Sam Evans in "Glee" (2010-2015)

--- Adam in "The Hole" (2009)

--- Dupree in "A Warrior's Heart" (2011)

OMDb

Colin Ford

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (9/12/1996)

- Known for:

--- Dylan Mee in "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)

--- Young Nick in "Push" (2009)

--- Joe McAlister in "Under the Dome" (2013-2015)

OMDb

Clark Middleton

- Born: Bristol, Tennessee (4/13/1957)

- Died: 10/4/2020

- Known for:

--- Schutz in "Sin City" (2005)

--- Ernie in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004)

--- Painter in "Snowpiercer" (2013)

OMDb

George Hamilton

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (8/12/1939)

- Known for:

--- Don Diego Vega in "Zorro: The Gay Blade" (1981)

--- Count Dracula in "Love at First Bite" (1979)

--- B.J. Harrison in "The Godfather: Part III" (1990)

OMDb

Michael Beck

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/4/1949)

- Known for:

--- Swan in "The Warriors" (1979)

--- Sonny Malone in "Xanadu" (1980)

--- Dallas in "Megaforce" (1982)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Tennessee

OMDb

Luke Benward

- Born: Franklin, Tennessee (5/12/1995)

- Known for:

--- Bo in "Dumplin'" (2018)

--- Billy in "How to Eat Fried Worms" (2006)

--- 14 Years Old Alan in "Dear John" (2010)

OMDb

William Sanderson

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/10/1944)

- Known for:

--- J.F. Sebastian in "Blade Runner" (1982)

--- Joe Monday in "Last Man Standing" (1996)

--- E.B. Farnum in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

OMDb

Marshall R. Teague

- Born: Newport, Tennessee (4/16/1953)

- Known for:

--- Jimmy in "Road House" (1989)

--- Ta'Lon in "Babylon 5" (1994-1998)

--- Colonel Davis in "Armageddon" (1998)

OMDb

Johnny Knoxville

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (3/11/1971)

- Known for:

--- Writer in "Bad Grandpa" (2013)

--- Luke Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005)

--- Leonardo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014)

OMDb

Ben Browder

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (12/11/1962)

- Known for:

--- John Crichton in "Farscape" (1999-2003)

--- John Crichton in "Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars" (2004)

--- Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell in "Stargate SG-1" (2005-2007)

You may also like: Best colleges in Tennessee

OMDb

David Keith

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (5/8/1954)

- Known for:

--- Sid Worley in "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1982)

--- O'Malley in "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001)

--- Boone in "The Indian in the Cupboard" (1995)

OMDb

Richard Speight Jr.

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (9/4/1970)

- Known for:

--- Gabriel in "Supernatural" (2007-2020)

--- Warren H. (Skip) Muck in "Band of Brothers" (2001)

--- Richard Slate in "Kings of Con" (2006-2017)

OMDb

Lane Smith

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/29/1936)

- Died: 6/13/2005

- Known for:

--- Jim Trotter III in "My Cousin Vinny" (1992)

--- Mayor Bates in "Red Dawn" (1984)

--- Coach Reilly in "The Mighty Ducks" (1992)

OMDb

Dennis Haskins

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (11/18/1950)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Richard Belding in "Saved by the Bell" (1989-1992)

--- Senator Stevens in "Abstruse" (2019)

--- Snake Oil Salesman in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014)

OMDb

Bill McKinney

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (9/12/1931)

- Died: 12/1/2011

- Known for:

--- Mountain Man in "Deliverance" (1972)

--- Kern in "First Blood" (1982)

--- Engineer in "Back to the Future Part III" (1990)

You may also like: Countries Tennessee exports the most goods to

OMDb

Jake Thomas

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (1/30/1990)

- Known for:

--- Martin Swinton in "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001)

--- Matt in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (2003)

--- Young Carl Stargher in "The Cell" (2000)

Jim Dyson // Getty Images

Isaac Hayes

- Born: Covington, Tennessee (8/20/1942)

- Died: 8/10/2008

- Known for:

--- The Duke in "Escape from New York" (1981)

--- Zook in "Reindeer Games" (2000)

--- Composer in "Shaft" (1971)

OMDb

Jeremy Ray Taylor

- Born: Bluff City, Tennessee (6/2/2003)

- Known for:

--- Ben Hanscom in "It" (2017)

--- Sonny in "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" (2018)

--- Director in "Unarmed Divide"

OMDb

Wyatt Nash

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (10/2/1988)

- Known for:

--- Kurt Fletcher in "Dear White People" (2017-2019)

--- Phil in "GLOW" (2018)

--- Charles Smith in "Riverdale" (2019-2021)

OMDb

Lewis Smith

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (8/1/1956)

- Known for:

--- Perfect Tommy in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984)

--- Stuckey in "Southern Comfort" (1981)

--- Curly Bill Brocius in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)

You may also like: 16.1 percent of households in Tennessee receive food stamps

OMDb

Frank McRae

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (3/18/1941)

- Died: 4/29/2021

- Known for:

--- Capt. Doyle in "Loaded Weapon 1" (1993)

--- Sharkey in "Licence to Kill" (1989)

--- Eclipse in "Lock Up" (1989)

Andrew H. Walker // Getty Images

John Cullum

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (3/2/1930)

- Known for:

--- Holling Vincoeur in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)

--- Edward Rutledge (SC) in "1776" (1972)

--- Harry in "Before We Go" (2014)

OMDb

Olan Rogers

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (6/11/1987)

- Known for:

--- Gary Goodspeed in "Final Space" (2018-2021)

--- Self - Guest in "Conan" (2018)

--- Virgil Grey in "Pop Rocket" (2012)

OMDb

Red West

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (3/8/1936)

- Died: 7/18/2017

- Known for:

--- Red Webster in "Road House" (1989)

--- Roger in "Safe Haven" (2013)

--- Buddy Black in "The Rainmaker" (1997)

OMDb

Miles O'Keeffe

- Born: Ripley, Tennessee (6/20/1954)

- Known for:

--- Ator in "The Blade Master" (1982)

--- Ator in "Ator, the Fighting Eagle" (1982)

--- Sir Gawain in "Sword of the Valiant" (1984)

You may also like: Best community colleges in Tennessee

OMDb

Robert Baker

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (10/15/1979)

- Known for:

--- M.P. Sergeant in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

--- Navarro in "The Lone Ranger" (2013)

--- Tony Dalton in "Out of Time" (2003)

OMDb

John Laughlin

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/3/1956)

- Known for:

--- General Peterson in "The Rock" (1996)

--- Woody in "Footloose" (1984)

--- Bobby Grady in "Crimes of Passion" (1984)

OMDb

Wayne Wilcox

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (12/11/1978)

- Known for:

--- Gordon in "Rent" (2005)

--- Marty in "Gilmore Girls" (2003-2006)

--- Ray in "Only Children" (2018)

OMDb

John Early

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/21/1988)

- Known for:

--- Elliott Goss in "Search Party" (2016-2022)

--- Gabe in "Other People" (2016)

--- Reynolds in "Late Night" (2019)

OMDb

Frank Sutton

- Born: Clarksville, Tennessee (10/23/1923)

- Died: 6/28/1974

- Known for:

--- Sgt. Vince Carter in "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1964-1969)

--- Sgt. Chuck Snyder in "Town Without Pity" (1961)

--- Billy Maharq in "The Witness" (1961)

You may also like: Countries Tennessee imports the most goods from

OMDb

James Westerfield

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (3/22/1913)

- Died: 9/20/1971

- Known for:

--- Big Mac in "On the Waterfront" (1954)

--- Judge Parker in "True Grit" (1969)

--- Prisoner in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

OMDb

Benjamin Flores Jr.

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (7/23/2002)

- Known for:

--- Dariush in "Rim of the World" (2019)

--- Atticus in "Happy Feet Two" (2011)

--- Morris the Kid in "Ride Along" (2014)

OMDb

Jason Liles

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (7/4/1987)

- Known for:

--- Additional Crew in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019)

--- George in "Rampage" (2018)

--- Ryuk in "Death Note" (2017)