Tennessee State

Famous actors from Tennessee

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Tennessee from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6AGq_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

James Denton

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/20/1963)
- Known for:
--- Mike Delfino in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)
--- Buzz in "Face/Off" (1997)
--- Superman in "All-Star Superman" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpUE6_0cr83Pbe00
Aaron J. Thornton // Getty Images for BET

Morgan Freeman

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/1/1937)
- Known for:
--- Somerset in "Se7en" (1995)
--- Nelson Mandela in "Invictus" (2009)
--- Lucius Fox in "The Dark Knight" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iADXy_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Anson Mount

- Born: White Bluff, Tennessee (2/25/1973)
- Known for:
--- Ben in "Crossroads" (2002)
--- Alex Rosen in "Safe" (2012)
--- Cullen Bohannon in "Hell on Wheels" (2011-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Og2bS_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

DJ Qualls

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (6/10/1978)
- Known for:
--- Rat in "The Core" (2003)
--- Shelby in "Hustle & Flow" (2005)
--- Dizzy in "The New Guy" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyS6Q_0cr83Pbe00
Christopher Polk // Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/31/1981)
- Known for:
--- Branch in "Trolls" (2016)
--- Sean Parker in "The Social Network" (2010)
--- Will Salas in "In Time" (2011)

Stephen Shugerman // Getty Images

Brad Renfro

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (7/25/1982)
- Died: 1/15/2008
- Known for:
--- Mark Sway in "The Client" (1994)
--- Young Michael in "Sleepers" (1996)
--- Todd Bowden in "Apt Pupil" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdNbl_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Chris Parnell

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/5/1967)
- Known for:
--- Jerry Smith in "Rick and Morty" (2013-2022)
--- Garth Holliday in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)
--- Theo in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQjhY_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Michael Jeter

- Born: Lawrenceburg, Tennessee (8/26/1952)
- Died: 3/30/2003
- Known for:
--- Percy in "Open Range" (2003)
--- Eduard Delacroix in "The Green Mile" (1999)
--- Udesky in "Jurassic Park III" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaEFt_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Leslie Jordan

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/29/1955)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Blackly in "The Help" (2011)
--- Shelby in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" (1993)
--- Earl 'Brother Boy' Ingram in "Sordid Lives" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkAcc_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Steven Williams

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/7/1949)
- Known for:
--- Creighton Duke in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" (1993)
--- Trooper Mount in "The Blues Brothers" (1980)
--- Mr. X in "The X-Files" (1994-2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hfAB_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Chord Overstreet

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (2/17/1989)
- Known for:
--- Sam Evans in "Glee" (2010-2015)
--- Adam in "The Hole" (2009)
--- Dupree in "A Warrior's Heart" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCJQo_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Colin Ford

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (9/12/1996)
- Known for:
--- Dylan Mee in "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)
--- Young Nick in "Push" (2009)
--- Joe McAlister in "Under the Dome" (2013-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDdiW_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Clark Middleton

- Born: Bristol, Tennessee (4/13/1957)
- Died: 10/4/2020
- Known for:
--- Schutz in "Sin City" (2005)
--- Ernie in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004)
--- Painter in "Snowpiercer" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZriD_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

George Hamilton

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (8/12/1939)
- Known for:
--- Don Diego Vega in "Zorro: The Gay Blade" (1981)
--- Count Dracula in "Love at First Bite" (1979)
--- B.J. Harrison in "The Godfather: Part III" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYxC3_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Michael Beck

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/4/1949)
- Known for:
--- Swan in "The Warriors" (1979)
--- Sonny Malone in "Xanadu" (1980)
--- Dallas in "Megaforce" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCT7h_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Luke Benward

- Born: Franklin, Tennessee (5/12/1995)
- Known for:
--- Bo in "Dumplin'" (2018)
--- Billy in "How to Eat Fried Worms" (2006)
--- 14 Years Old Alan in "Dear John" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FNff_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

William Sanderson

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (1/10/1944)
- Known for:
--- J.F. Sebastian in "Blade Runner" (1982)
--- Joe Monday in "Last Man Standing" (1996)
--- E.B. Farnum in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

OMDb

Marshall R. Teague

- Born: Newport, Tennessee (4/16/1953)
- Known for:
--- Jimmy in "Road House" (1989)
--- Ta'Lon in "Babylon 5" (1994-1998)
--- Colonel Davis in "Armageddon" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjUax_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Johnny Knoxville

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (3/11/1971)
- Known for:
--- Writer in "Bad Grandpa" (2013)
--- Luke Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005)
--- Leonardo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2eAe_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Ben Browder

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (12/11/1962)
- Known for:
--- John Crichton in "Farscape" (1999-2003)
--- John Crichton in "Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars" (2004)
--- Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell in "Stargate SG-1" (2005-2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48g5a1_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

David Keith

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (5/8/1954)
- Known for:
--- Sid Worley in "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1982)
--- O'Malley in "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001)
--- Boone in "The Indian in the Cupboard" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tGG0_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Richard Speight Jr.

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (9/4/1970)
- Known for:
--- Gabriel in "Supernatural" (2007-2020)
--- Warren H. (Skip) Muck in "Band of Brothers" (2001)
--- Richard Slate in "Kings of Con" (2006-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvwjk_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Lane Smith

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/29/1936)
- Died: 6/13/2005
- Known for:
--- Jim Trotter III in "My Cousin Vinny" (1992)
--- Mayor Bates in "Red Dawn" (1984)
--- Coach Reilly in "The Mighty Ducks" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0364CA_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Dennis Haskins

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (11/18/1950)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Richard Belding in "Saved by the Bell" (1989-1992)
--- Senator Stevens in "Abstruse" (2019)
--- Snake Oil Salesman in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4raT_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Bill McKinney

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (9/12/1931)
- Died: 12/1/2011
- Known for:
--- Mountain Man in "Deliverance" (1972)
--- Kern in "First Blood" (1982)
--- Engineer in "Back to the Future Part III" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLpk8_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Jake Thomas

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (1/30/1990)
- Known for:
--- Martin Swinton in "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001)
--- Matt in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (2003)
--- Young Carl Stargher in "The Cell" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24K6tc_0cr83Pbe00
Jim Dyson // Getty Images

Isaac Hayes

- Born: Covington, Tennessee (8/20/1942)
- Died: 8/10/2008
- Known for:
--- The Duke in "Escape from New York" (1981)
--- Zook in "Reindeer Games" (2000)
--- Composer in "Shaft" (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8DIR_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Jeremy Ray Taylor

- Born: Bluff City, Tennessee (6/2/2003)
- Known for:
--- Ben Hanscom in "It" (2017)
--- Sonny in "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" (2018)
--- Director in "Unarmed Divide"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jUfU_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Wyatt Nash

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (10/2/1988)
- Known for:
--- Kurt Fletcher in "Dear White People" (2017-2019)
--- Phil in "GLOW" (2018)
--- Charles Smith in "Riverdale" (2019-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPXLH_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Lewis Smith

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (8/1/1956)
- Known for:
--- Perfect Tommy in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984)
--- Stuckey in "Southern Comfort" (1981)
--- Curly Bill Brocius in "Wyatt Earp" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ca2Kn_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Frank McRae

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (3/18/1941)
- Died: 4/29/2021
- Known for:
--- Capt. Doyle in "Loaded Weapon 1" (1993)
--- Sharkey in "Licence to Kill" (1989)
--- Eclipse in "Lock Up" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ut1pa_0cr83Pbe00
Andrew H. Walker // Getty Images

John Cullum

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (3/2/1930)
- Known for:
--- Holling Vincoeur in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)
--- Edward Rutledge (SC) in "1776" (1972)
--- Harry in "Before We Go" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SosLj_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Olan Rogers

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (6/11/1987)
- Known for:
--- Gary Goodspeed in "Final Space" (2018-2021)
--- Self - Guest in "Conan" (2018)
--- Virgil Grey in "Pop Rocket" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvT2V_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Red West

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (3/8/1936)
- Died: 7/18/2017
- Known for:
--- Red Webster in "Road House" (1989)
--- Roger in "Safe Haven" (2013)
--- Buddy Black in "The Rainmaker" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huqEr_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Miles O'Keeffe

- Born: Ripley, Tennessee (6/20/1954)
- Known for:
--- Ator in "The Blade Master" (1982)
--- Ator in "Ator, the Fighting Eagle" (1982)
--- Sir Gawain in "Sword of the Valiant" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcsiP_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Robert Baker

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (10/15/1979)
- Known for:
--- M.P. Sergeant in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)
--- Navarro in "The Lone Ranger" (2013)
--- Tony Dalton in "Out of Time" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uB9lt_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

John Laughlin

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/3/1956)
- Known for:
--- General Peterson in "The Rock" (1996)
--- Woody in "Footloose" (1984)
--- Bobby Grady in "Crimes of Passion" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWeMz_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Wayne Wilcox

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (12/11/1978)
- Known for:
--- Gordon in "Rent" (2005)
--- Marty in "Gilmore Girls" (2003-2006)
--- Ray in "Only Children" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKVI8_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

John Early

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/21/1988)
- Known for:
--- Elliott Goss in "Search Party" (2016-2022)
--- Gabe in "Other People" (2016)
--- Reynolds in "Late Night" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGym8_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Frank Sutton

- Born: Clarksville, Tennessee (10/23/1923)
- Died: 6/28/1974
- Known for:
--- Sgt. Vince Carter in "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1964-1969)
--- Sgt. Chuck Snyder in "Town Without Pity" (1961)
--- Billy Maharq in "The Witness" (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PS7qz_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

James Westerfield

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (3/22/1913)
- Died: 9/20/1971
- Known for:
--- Big Mac in "On the Waterfront" (1954)
--- Judge Parker in "True Grit" (1969)
--- Prisoner in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAvPK_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Benjamin Flores Jr.

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (7/23/2002)
- Known for:
--- Dariush in "Rim of the World" (2019)
--- Atticus in "Happy Feet Two" (2011)
--- Morris the Kid in "Ride Along" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jP8z_0cr83Pbe00
OMDb

Jason Liles

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (7/4/1987)
- Known for:
--- Additional Crew in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019)
--- George in "Rampage" (2018)
--- Ryuk in "Death Note" (2017)

