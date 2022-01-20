ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Wisconsin

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Wisconsin from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yvmpj_0cr83LJy00
VALERY HACHE // Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

- Born: Appleton, Wisconsin (7/22/1955)
- Known for:
--- Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate" (2018)
--- Green Goblin in "Spider-Man" (2002)
--- Bobby in "The Florida Project" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNjfG_0cr83LJy00
Barcroft Media // Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo

- Born: Kenosha, Wisconsin (11/22/1967)
- Known for:
--- Mike Rezendes in "Spotlight" (2015)
--- Paul in "The Kids Are All Right" (2010)
--- Bruce Banner in "The Avengers" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9v58_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Bradley Whitford

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (10/10/1959)
- Known for:
--- Dean Armitage in "Get Out" (2017)
--- Josh Lyman in "The West Wing" (1999-2006)
--- Don DaGradi in "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXNfr_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Robert Easton

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (11/23/1930)
- Died: 12/16/2011
- Known for:
--- Klingon Judge in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991)
--- Armbrister in "Working Girl" (1988)
--- Additional Crew in "Red Heat" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrFKj_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Sam Page

- Born: Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin (11/5/1976)
- Known for:
--- Greg Harris in "Mad Men" (2008-2012)
--- Richard Hunter in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)
--- Connor Ellis in "House of Cards" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHftk_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Chris Noth

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (11/13/1954)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" (2008)
--- Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" (1998-2004)
--- Detective Mike Logan in "Law & Order" (1990-1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeu6s_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Peter Weller

- Born: Stevens Point, Wisconsin (6/24/1947)
- Known for:
--- Murphy in "RoboCop" (1987)
--- Bill Lee in "Naked Lunch" (1991)
--- Robocop in "RoboCop 2" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YESpO_0cr83LJy00
Warner Brothers/Tandem Production // Wikimedia Commons

Gene Wilder

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (6/11/1933)
- Died: 8/29/2016
- Known for:
--- Willy Wonka in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971)
--- Dr. Frederick Frankenstein in "Young Frankenstein" (1974)
--- Leo Bloom in "The Producers" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVVjY_0cr83LJy00
Apic // Getty Images

Orson Welles

- Born: Kenosha, Wisconsin (5/6/1915)
- Died: 10/10/1985
- Known for:
--- Kane in "Citizen Kane" (1941)
--- Police Captain Hank Quinlan in "Touch of Evil" (1958)
--- Professor Charles Rankin in "The Stranger" (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjCAI_0cr83LJy00
Jemal Countess // Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

- Born: Green Bay, Wisconsin (10/9/1953)
- Known for:
--- Adrian Monk in "Monk" (2002-2009)
--- Fred Kwan in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)
--- Splinter in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0hOk_0cr83LJy00
Steve Granitz // Getty Images

Chris Farley

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (2/15/1964)
- Died: 12/18/1997
- Known for:
--- Tommy in "Tommy Boy" (1995)
--- Haru in "Beverly Hills Ninja" (1997)
--- Mike Donnelly in "Black Sheep" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFMr3_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

John Matuszak

- Born: Oak Creek, Wisconsin (10/25/1950)
- Died: 6/17/1989
- Known for:
--- Sloth in "The Goonies" (1985)
--- O. W. Shaddock in "North Dallas Forty" (1979)
--- Killjoy in "The Ice Pirates" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhVXZ_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

David Giuntoli

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (6/18/1980)
- Known for:
--- Nick Burkhardt in "Grimm" (2011-2017)
--- DS Scott Wickland in "13 Hours" (2016)
--- David in "Buddymoon" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zfgW_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Kurtwood Smith

- Born: New Lisbon, Wisconsin (7/3/1943)
- Known for:
--- Secretary of Defense Baird in "Broken Arrow" (1996)
--- Clarence in "RoboCop" (1987)
--- Federation President in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R94Nn_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Kevin Gage

- Born: Wisconsin (5/26/1959)
- Known for:
--- Waingro in "Heat" (1995)
--- Instructor Pyro in "G.I. Jane" (1997)
--- Billy Joe - Bar Harasser in "Con Air" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cf7JK_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Don Ameche

- Born: Kenosha, Wisconsin (5/31/1908)
- Died: 12/6/1993
- Known for:
--- Art Selwyn in "Cocoon" (1985)
--- Mortimer Duke in "Trading Places" (1983)
--- Henry Van Cleve in "Heaven Can Wait" (1943)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNj7U_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Richard Riehle

- Born: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin (5/12/1948)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Will Gruber in "The Man from Earth" (2007)
--- Charlie Clark in "Casino" (1995)
--- Bob Bigalow in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuMs_0cr83LJy00
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

Spencer Tracy

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (4/5/1900)
- Died: 6/10/1967
- Known for:
--- Chief Judge Dan Haywood in "Judgment at Nuremberg" (1961)
--- Matt Drayton in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" (1967)
--- Henry Drummond in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gmvqb_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

John Fiedler

- Born: Platteville, Wisconsin (2/3/1925)
- Died: 6/25/2005
- Known for:
--- Juror 2 in "12 Angry Men" (1957)
--- Vinnie in "The Odd Couple" (1968)
--- Lawyer Daggett in "True Grit" (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blFIp_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Steven Krueger

- Born: Wisconsin (5/25/1989)
- Known for:
--- Ben Scott in "Yellowjackets" (2021)
--- Josh Rosza in "The Originals" (2013-2018)
--- Heath Tuchman in "Roswell, New Mexico" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdnxY_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Dennis Morgan

- Born: Prentice, Wisconsin (12/20/1908)
- Died: 9/7/1994
- Known for:
--- Chauncey Olcott in "My Wild Irish Rose" (1947)
--- Jefferson Jones in "Christmas in Connecticut" (1945)
--- Dennis Morgan in "It's a Great Feeling" (1949)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1Rnn_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Marc Alaimo

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (5/5/1942)
- Known for:
--- Everett in "Total Recall" (1990)
--- Lopez in "Tango & Cash" (1989)
--- Gul Dukat in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993-1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07STDG_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Chris Mulkey

- Born: Viroqua, Wisconsin (5/3/1948)
- Known for:
--- Todd Eason in "Above Suspicion" (2019)
--- John Cronan in "Captain Phillips" (2013)
--- Hank Jennings in "Twin Peaks" (1990-1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224q8z_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Tom Wopat

- Born: Lodi, Wisconsin (9/9/1951)
- Known for:
--- Luke Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1979-1985)
--- U.S. Marshall Gill Tatum in "Django Unchained" (2012)
--- Colonel Slocum in "Jonah Hex" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRt0M_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Wesley Lau

- Born: Sheboygan, Wisconsin (6/18/1921)
- Died: 8/30/1984
- Known for:
--- Airline Agent in "The Twilight Zone" (1961-1962)
--- Emil Sande in "The Alamo" (1960)
--- Dr. Thorgen in "Mission: Impossible" (1969-1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta3w8_0cr83LJy00
Wikimedia Commons

Fredric March

- Born: Racine, Wisconsin (8/31/1897)
- Died: 4/14/1975
- Known for:
--- Al Stephenson in "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946)
--- Matthew Harrison Brady in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
--- Dr. Henry Jekyll in "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (1931)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcQs2_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Kevin P. Farley

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (6/8/1965)
- Known for:
--- Theater Worker in "Dirty Work" (1998)
--- Jim Simonds in "The Waterboy" (1998)
--- Michael Malone in "An American Carol" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LCTa_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Daniel J. Travanti

- Born: Kenosha, Wisconsin (3/7/1940)
- Known for:
--- Capt. Frank Furillo in "Hill Street Blues" (1981-1987)
--- Warden in "Just Cause" (1995)
--- Max Shiffman in "One Small Hitch" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzqIu_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Jose Pablo Cantillo

- Born: Marshfield, Wisconsin (3/30/1979)
- Known for:
--- Verona in "Crank" (2006)
--- Officer Gutierrez in "Disturbia" (2007)
--- Ricky Verona in "Crank: High Voltage" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlGEI_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

John Reynolds

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (8/5/1991)
- Known for:
--- Drew Gardner in "Search Party" 2016-2022
--- Officer Callahan in "Stranger Things" 2016-2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKj0E_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Paul Shenar

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2/12/1936)
- Died: 10/11/1989
- Known for:
--- Alejandro Sosa in "Scarface" (1983)
--- Jenner in "The Secret of NIMH" (1982)
--- Paulo Rocca in "Raw Deal" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJXD7_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Charles Dierkop

- Born: La Crosse, Wisconsin (9/11/1936)
- Known for:
--- Flat Nose Curry in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969)
--- Floyd (Bodyguard) in "The Sting" (1973)
--- Killer Santa in "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249Nsm_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Michael Patrick McGill

- Born: Appleton, Wisconsin (7/2/1973)
- Known for:
--- Cop in "Annabelle Comes Home" (2019)
--- Ratner's Father in "Dark Skies" (2013)
--- Aaron in "White Bird in a Blizzard" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCboQ_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Brad Beyer

- Born: Waukesha, Wisconsin (9/20/1973)
- Known for:
--- Wayne (Customer) in "Ford v Ferrari" (2019)
--- Sergeant James Doster in "Thank You for Your Service" (2017)
--- Kirby Higbe in "42" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPs1R_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Michael Cole

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (7/3/1940)
- Known for:
--- Henry Bowers in "It" (1990)
--- Atwood's Lawyer in "Mr. Brooks" (2007)
--- Alan Miller in "The Last Child" (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQQ4P_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Nick Eversman

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (2/15/1986)
- Known for:
--- Toby in "The DUFF" (2015)
--- Richie in "Wild" (2014)
--- Liam in "Once Upon a Time" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqUq1_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Pat O'Brien

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (11/11/1899)
- Died: 10/15/1983
- Known for:
--- Detective Mulligan in "Some Like It Hot" (1959)
--- Jerry Connolly in "Angels with Dirty Faces" (1938)
--- Dan Hammer in "Riffraff" (1947)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBQ9e_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Tom Laughlin

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (8/10/1931)
- Died: 12/12/2013
- Known for:
--- Billy Jack in "Billy Jack" (1971)
--- Billy Jack in "The Trial of Billy Jack" (1974)
--- Billy Jack in "The Born Losers" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUOfB_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Chris Tallman

- Born: Madison, Wisconsin (9/22/1970)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Daniel Bloom in "Time Belt" (2003-2004)
--- DJ in "Rescue Dawn" (2006)
--- Lynn Stalmaster in "Computerman" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKabY_0cr83LJy00
OMDb

Brad Rowe

- Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (5/15/1970)
- Known for:
--- Shaun in "Shelter" (2007)
--- Agent Hopper in "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" (2007)
--- Leo 'Sonny' Dillard in "Purgatory" (1999)

