Maine State

Famous actors from Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Maine

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Maine from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh30v_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

John O'Hurley

- Born: Kittery, Maine (10/9/1954)
- Known for:
--- J. Peterman in "Seinfeld" (1995-1998)
--- Dr. Pollidori in "The X-Files" (1997)
--- Walter in "7 Days to Vegas" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lalo3_0cr83KRF00
Georges Biard // Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Dempsey

- Born: Lewiston, Maine (1/13/1966)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Derek Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)
--- Ronald Miller in "Can't Buy Me Love" (1987)
--- Robert Philip in "Enchanted" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WolZo_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Timothy Simons

- Born: Readfield, Maine (6/12/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jonah Ryan in "Veep" (2012-2019)
--- Agent Borderline in "Inherent Vice" (2014)
--- Marx in "Draft Day" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBgX0_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Christopher Daniel Barnes

- Born: Portland, Maine (11/7/1972)
- Known for:
--- Eric in "The Little Mermaid" (1989)
--- Greg Brady in "A Very Brady Sequel" (1996)
--- Greg Brady in "The Brady Bunch Movie" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3323um_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Judd Nelson

- Born: Portland, Maine (11/28/1959)
- Known for:
--- John Bender in "The Breakfast Club" (1985)
--- Alec Newbary in "St. Elmo's Fire" (1985)
--- Nick Peretti in "New Jack City" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OaLq_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Charles Rocket

- Born: Bangor, Maine (8/28/1949)
- Died: 10/7/2005
- Known for:
--- Nicholas Andre in "Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
--- Lieutenant Elgin in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Firrikash in "Titan A.E." (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLdOj_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Noah Gray-Cabey

- Born: Newry, Maine (11/16/1995)
- Known for:
--- Joey Dury in "Lady in the Water" (2006)
--- Micah Sanders in "Heroes" (2006-2009)
--- Franklin Aloysius Mumford in "My Wife and Kids" (2002-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YupF6_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Greg Finley

- Born: Portland, Maine (12/22/1984)
- Known for:
--- Girder in "The Flash" (2014-2016)
--- Male Superhero in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2015)
--- Jack Pappas in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" (2008-2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib1fm_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Josh Casaubon

- Born: Brunswick, Maine (8/16/1978)
- Known for:
--- Carter in "Rainbow Rabbit Reliant" (2010)
--- Army Man 1940 in "The Good Shepherd" (2006)
--- Hugh Hughes in "One Life to Live" (2005-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXX8v_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Nick Wyman

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/18/1950)
- Known for:
--- New York Lawyer in "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" (1987)
--- Targo in "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995)
--- Concierge in "Maid in Manhattan" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2M4A_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Marc Macaulay

- Born: Millinocket, Maine (10/13/1957)
- Known for:
--- Digger Soames in "Killer Joe" (2011)
--- Father Francis in "Nine Dead" (2009)
--- Dante in "The Punisher" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WMZx_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Matthew Wilkas

- Born: Camden, Maine (4/20/1978)
- Known for:
--- Reporter in "The Mummy" (2017)
--- Matt in "Gayby" (2012)
--- Ryan in "Top Five" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dLW7_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Francis Ford

- Born: Portland, Maine (8/14/1881)
- Died: 9/5/1953
- Known for:
--- Phil Kelly in "The Purple Mask" (1916)
--- Jack Quinn, the son in "Crimson Shoals" (1919)
--- Fred Francis in "The Black Masks" (1913)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeeDd_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

James Flavin

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/14/1906)
- Died: 4/23/1976
- Known for:
--- Second Mate Briggs in "King Kong" (1933)
--- Clarence Duntz in "In Cold Blood" (1967)
--- Detective #1 in "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers" (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8dnN_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Justin Giddings

- Born: Limestone, Maine (3/7/1984)
- Known for:
--- Greg Williams in "Bite Me" (2010-2012)
--- Director in "Outpost" (2020)
--- Pizza Delivery Guy in "Shameless" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAqWT_0cr83KRF00
Stanislav Fosenbauer / Shutterstock.com

Bob Marley

- Born: Portland, Maine (4/4/1967)
- Known for:
--- Detective Greenly in "The Boondock Saints" (1999)
--- Greenly in "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (2009)
--- Writer in "Guinness World Champ" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UaCE_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Brian Cousins

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/9/1959)
- Known for:
--- Crosis in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1992-1993)
--- Wade in "Invisible: The Chronicles of Benjamin Knight" (1993)
--- Edward Costigan in "No Ordinary Family" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN2wz_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Chandler Williams

- Born: Bar Harbor, Maine (8/7/1979)
- Known for:
--- Clyde Tolson in "Public Enemies" (2009)
--- Prison Inmate in "Kinsey" (2004)
--- Juilliard Macbeth in "Heights" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9IAz_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Timothy E. Goodwin

- Born: Bangor, Maine (11/13/1968)
- Known for:
--- Monty in "Promising Young Woman" (2020)
--- Franklin in "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2020)
--- Passenger #2 in "Mom" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XWzK_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Hus Miller

- Born: Eliot, Maine (8/29/1974)
- Known for:
--- #1 in "Zero" (2022)
--- Producer in "Saloum" (2021)
--- Hank Murphy in "You Can't Say No" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfJIG_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Jf Davis

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/31/1964)
- Known for:
--- CIA Officer Giving Nuke Intel in "American Assassin" (2017)
--- Wade Davies in "Lethal Weapon" (2017)
--- Martin in "Station 19" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeKIz_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Arnold Richardson

- Born: Maine (2/23/1914)
- Died: 12/6/2010
- Known for:
--- Old Norman in "A River Runs Through It" 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQr8S_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Michael Cooke Kendrick

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/2/1983)
- Known for:
--- Jason - Bar Mitzvah Boy in "Looking for an Echo" (2000)
--- Gene in "Celebrity Ghost Stories" (2011)
--- Officer Kavanagh in "Celebrity Close Calls" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mj3so_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Brad Hallowell

- Born: Waterville, Maine (2/13/1981)
- Known for:
--- Rick in "Tumbledown" (2013)
--- Drew in "The Endless Possibility of Sky" (2012)
--- Joe in "Vacationland" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLtUE_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Luke Sholl

- Born: Portland, Maine (9/25/1983)
- Known for:
--- Terminator in "CollegeHumor Originals" (2010-2018)
--- Henry in "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2021)
--- Bodyguard in "Very Mary-Kate" (2010-2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUuMB_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Ed Crowley

- Born: Lewiston, Maine (9/5/1926)
- Died: 3/11/2013
- Known for:
--- Sheriff in "Witness" (1985)
--- Barto in "Serpico" (1973)
--- Ordinance Man in "Three Days of the Condor" (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wstyf_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Everett Glass

- Born: Bangor, Maine (7/23/1891)
- Died: 3/22/1966
- Known for:
--- Timmek in "World Without End" (1956)
--- Dr. Ed Pursey in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956)
--- Annas in "Day of Triumph" (1954)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062yAj_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Andrew Rogers

- Born: Bailey Island, Maine (5/6/1963)
- Known for:
--- Joe Brown in "Hunters" (2020)
--- Bob Drabkin in "Blindspot" (2018)
--- Lawrence Ferlinghetti in "Howl" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVJWI_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Dean Erickson

- Born: Maine (12/5/1958)
- Known for:
--- Gabriel Knight in "The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery" (1996)
--- Waiter in "Frasier" (1993-1994)
--- Self - Interviewee in "Bad Influence!" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXlMX_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Parker Fennelly

- Born: Northeast Harbor, Maine (10/22/1891)
- Died: 1/22/1988
- Known for:
--- Millionaire in "The Trouble with Harry" (1955)
--- Pa Kettle in "The Kettles on Old MacDonald's Farm" (1957)
--- Mr. Everett in "The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming" (1966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251FD8_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Rudy Germane

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/24/1910)
- Died: 3/28/1997
- Known for:
--- Fashion Show Spectator in "The Doris Day Show" 1969-1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jb2p_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Jackamoe Buzzell

- Born: Rockland, Maine (3/24/1972)
- Known for:
--- Archer City Deputy in "Hell or High Water" (2016)
--- Stunts in "Edge of Darkness" (2010)
--- Boarder #3 (segment "The Gal Who Got Rattled") in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJQj5_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Evan Shafran

- Born: Portland, Maine (12/7/1982)
- Known for:
--- Travel Passenger in "Get Out" (2017)
--- Cory The Carburetor in "Angie Tribeca" (2016)
--- Deejay in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaDbE_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

Herb Mitchell

- Born: Bar Harbor, Maine (6/18/1937)
- Died: 1/4/2011
- Known for:
--- Sergeant in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999)
--- Camera Store Clerk in "Innerspace" (1987)
--- Boxing Commissioner in "Ali" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RG4p_0cr83KRF00
OMDb

James G. Hoosier

- Born: West Arundel, Maine (5/5/1905)
- Known for:
--- Quintana's Partner in "The Big Lebowski" 1998
--- Liam O'Brien in "The Achievers: The Story of the Lebowski Fans" 2009

