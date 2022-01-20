OMDb

Famous actors from Maine

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Maine from IMDb's most popular list.

John O'Hurley

- Born: Kittery, Maine (10/9/1954)

- Known for:

--- J. Peterman in "Seinfeld" (1995-1998)

--- Dr. Pollidori in "The X-Files" (1997)

--- Walter in "7 Days to Vegas" (2019)

Patrick Dempsey

- Born: Lewiston, Maine (1/13/1966)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Derek Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)

--- Ronald Miller in "Can't Buy Me Love" (1987)

--- Robert Philip in "Enchanted" (2007)

Timothy Simons

- Born: Readfield, Maine (6/12/1978)

- Known for:

--- Jonah Ryan in "Veep" (2012-2019)

--- Agent Borderline in "Inherent Vice" (2014)

--- Marx in "Draft Day" (2014)

Christopher Daniel Barnes

- Born: Portland, Maine (11/7/1972)

- Known for:

--- Eric in "The Little Mermaid" (1989)

--- Greg Brady in "A Very Brady Sequel" (1996)

--- Greg Brady in "The Brady Bunch Movie" (1995)

Judd Nelson

- Born: Portland, Maine (11/28/1959)

- Known for:

--- John Bender in "The Breakfast Club" (1985)

--- Alec Newbary in "St. Elmo's Fire" (1985)

--- Nick Peretti in "New Jack City" (1991)

Charles Rocket

- Born: Bangor, Maine (8/28/1949)

- Died: 10/7/2005

- Known for:

--- Nicholas Andre in "Dumb and Dumber" (1994)

--- Lieutenant Elgin in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)

--- Firrikash in "Titan A.E." (2000)

Noah Gray-Cabey

- Born: Newry, Maine (11/16/1995)

- Known for:

--- Joey Dury in "Lady in the Water" (2006)

--- Micah Sanders in "Heroes" (2006-2009)

--- Franklin Aloysius Mumford in "My Wife and Kids" (2002-2005)

Greg Finley

- Born: Portland, Maine (12/22/1984)

- Known for:

--- Girder in "The Flash" (2014-2016)

--- Male Superhero in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2015)

--- Jack Pappas in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" (2008-2013)

Josh Casaubon

- Born: Brunswick, Maine (8/16/1978)

- Known for:

--- Carter in "Rainbow Rabbit Reliant" (2010)

--- Army Man 1940 in "The Good Shepherd" (2006)

--- Hugh Hughes in "One Life to Live" (2005-2006)

Nick Wyman

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/18/1950)

- Known for:

--- New York Lawyer in "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" (1987)

--- Targo in "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995)

--- Concierge in "Maid in Manhattan" (2002)

Marc Macaulay

- Born: Millinocket, Maine (10/13/1957)

- Known for:

--- Digger Soames in "Killer Joe" (2011)

--- Father Francis in "Nine Dead" (2009)

--- Dante in "The Punisher" (2004)

Matthew Wilkas

- Born: Camden, Maine (4/20/1978)

- Known for:

--- Reporter in "The Mummy" (2017)

--- Matt in "Gayby" (2012)

--- Ryan in "Top Five" (2014)

Francis Ford

- Born: Portland, Maine (8/14/1881)

- Died: 9/5/1953

- Known for:

--- Phil Kelly in "The Purple Mask" (1916)

--- Jack Quinn, the son in "Crimson Shoals" (1919)

--- Fred Francis in "The Black Masks" (1913)

James Flavin

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/14/1906)

- Died: 4/23/1976

- Known for:

--- Second Mate Briggs in "King Kong" (1933)

--- Clarence Duntz in "In Cold Blood" (1967)

--- Detective #1 in "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers" (1946)

Justin Giddings

- Born: Limestone, Maine (3/7/1984)

- Known for:

--- Greg Williams in "Bite Me" (2010-2012)

--- Director in "Outpost" (2020)

--- Pizza Delivery Guy in "Shameless" (2017)

Bob Marley

- Born: Portland, Maine (4/4/1967)

- Known for:

--- Detective Greenly in "The Boondock Saints" (1999)

--- Greenly in "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (2009)

--- Writer in "Guinness World Champ" (2011)

Brian Cousins

- Born: Portland, Maine (5/9/1959)

- Known for:

--- Crosis in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1992-1993)

--- Wade in "Invisible: The Chronicles of Benjamin Knight" (1993)

--- Edward Costigan in "No Ordinary Family" (2010)

Chandler Williams

- Born: Bar Harbor, Maine (8/7/1979)

- Known for:

--- Clyde Tolson in "Public Enemies" (2009)

--- Prison Inmate in "Kinsey" (2004)

--- Juilliard Macbeth in "Heights" (2005)

Timothy E. Goodwin

- Born: Bangor, Maine (11/13/1968)

- Known for:

--- Monty in "Promising Young Woman" (2020)

--- Franklin in "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2020)

--- Passenger #2 in "Mom" (2018)

Hus Miller

- Born: Eliot, Maine (8/29/1974)

- Known for:

--- #1 in "Zero" (2022)

--- Producer in "Saloum" (2021)

--- Hank Murphy in "You Can't Say No" (2018)

Jf Davis

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/31/1964)

- Known for:

--- CIA Officer Giving Nuke Intel in "American Assassin" (2017)

--- Wade Davies in "Lethal Weapon" (2017)

--- Martin in "Station 19" (2020)

Arnold Richardson

- Born: Maine (2/23/1914)

- Died: 12/6/2010

- Known for:

--- Old Norman in "A River Runs Through It" 1992

Michael Cooke Kendrick

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/2/1983)

- Known for:

--- Jason - Bar Mitzvah Boy in "Looking for an Echo" (2000)

--- Gene in "Celebrity Ghost Stories" (2011)

--- Officer Kavanagh in "Celebrity Close Calls" (2011)

Brad Hallowell

- Born: Waterville, Maine (2/13/1981)

- Known for:

--- Rick in "Tumbledown" (2013)

--- Drew in "The Endless Possibility of Sky" (2012)

--- Joe in "Vacationland" (2006)

Luke Sholl

- Born: Portland, Maine (9/25/1983)

- Known for:

--- Terminator in "CollegeHumor Originals" (2010-2018)

--- Henry in "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2021)

--- Bodyguard in "Very Mary-Kate" (2010-2013)

Ed Crowley

- Born: Lewiston, Maine (9/5/1926)

- Died: 3/11/2013

- Known for:

--- Sheriff in "Witness" (1985)

--- Barto in "Serpico" (1973)

--- Ordinance Man in "Three Days of the Condor" (1975)

Everett Glass

- Born: Bangor, Maine (7/23/1891)

- Died: 3/22/1966

- Known for:

--- Timmek in "World Without End" (1956)

--- Dr. Ed Pursey in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956)

--- Annas in "Day of Triumph" (1954)

Andrew Rogers

- Born: Bailey Island, Maine (5/6/1963)

- Known for:

--- Joe Brown in "Hunters" (2020)

--- Bob Drabkin in "Blindspot" (2018)

--- Lawrence Ferlinghetti in "Howl" (2010)

Dean Erickson

- Born: Maine (12/5/1958)

- Known for:

--- Gabriel Knight in "The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery" (1996)

--- Waiter in "Frasier" (1993-1994)

--- Self - Interviewee in "Bad Influence!" (1995)

Parker Fennelly

- Born: Northeast Harbor, Maine (10/22/1891)

- Died: 1/22/1988

- Known for:

--- Millionaire in "The Trouble with Harry" (1955)

--- Pa Kettle in "The Kettles on Old MacDonald's Farm" (1957)

--- Mr. Everett in "The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming" (1966)

Rudy Germane

- Born: Portland, Maine (3/24/1910)

- Died: 3/28/1997

- Known for:

--- Fashion Show Spectator in "The Doris Day Show" 1969-1971

Jackamoe Buzzell

- Born: Rockland, Maine (3/24/1972)

- Known for:

--- Archer City Deputy in "Hell or High Water" (2016)

--- Stunts in "Edge of Darkness" (2010)

--- Boarder #3 (segment "The Gal Who Got Rattled") in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018)

Evan Shafran

- Born: Portland, Maine (12/7/1982)

- Known for:

--- Travel Passenger in "Get Out" (2017)

--- Cory The Carburetor in "Angie Tribeca" (2016)

--- Deejay in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2015)

Herb Mitchell

- Born: Bar Harbor, Maine (6/18/1937)

- Died: 1/4/2011

- Known for:

--- Sergeant in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999)

--- Camera Store Clerk in "Innerspace" (1987)

--- Boxing Commissioner in "Ali" (2001)

James G. Hoosier

- Born: West Arundel, Maine (5/5/1905)

- Known for:

--- Quintana's Partner in "The Big Lebowski" 1998

--- Liam O'Brien in "The Achievers: The Story of the Lebowski Fans" 2009

