Famous actors from Ohio

 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Ohio

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Ohio from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYRxe_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Luke Grimes

- Born: Dayton, Ohio (1/21/1984)
- Known for:
--- Elliot Grey in "Fifty Shades of Grey" (2015)
--- Marc Lee in "American Sniper" (2014)
--- Jake in "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbJzr_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Clancy Brown

- Born: Urbana, Ohio (1/5/1959)
- Known for:
--- Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994)
--- Sgt. Zim in "Starship Troopers" (1997)
--- Alan Smith in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VP2gp_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Alan Ruck

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (7/1/1956)
- Known for:
--- Robert 'Rabbit' Nurick in "Twister" (1996)
--- Stephens in "Speed" (1994)
--- Cameron Frye in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MOG5_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Ted Levine

- Born: Bellaire, Ohio (5/29/1957)
- Known for:
--- Jame Gumb in "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
--- Warden in "Shutter Island" (2010)
--- General McGrath in "Wild Wild West" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNgUv_0cr83JYW00
Lmattozz // Wikimedia Commons

Paul Newman

- Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio (1/26/1925)
- Died: 9/26/2008
- Known for:
--- Eddie Felson in "The Hustler" (1961)
--- John Rooney in "Road to Perdition" (2002)
--- Luke in "Cool Hand Luke" (1967)

OMDb

Luke Kleintank

- Born: Ohio (5/18/1990)
- Known for:
--- Joe Blake in "The Man in the High Castle" (2015-2018)
--- Clarence Dickinson in "Midway" (2019)
--- Caleb Phipps in "Person of Interest" (2013-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvciD_0cr83JYW00
Featureflash Photo Agency // Shutterstock

Ed O'Neill

- Born: Youngstown, Ohio (4/12/1946)
- Known for:
--- Al Bundy in "Married... with Children" (1987-1997)
--- Hank in "Finding Dory" (2016)
--- Mr. Litwak in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrFoP_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Tanner Buchanan

- Born: Lima, Ohio (12/8/1998)
- Known for:
--- Leo Kirkman in "Designated Survivor" (2016-2018)
--- Connor Lawson in "Max Winslow and the House of Secrets" (2019)
--- Jack Downey in "The Fosters" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPFu1_0cr83JYW00
Paul Morigi // Getty Images

Martin Sheen

- Born: Dayton, Ohio (8/3/1940)
- Known for:
--- Queenan in "The Departed" (2006)
--- Captain Benjamin L. Willard in "Apocalypse Now" (1979)
--- Kit in "Badlands" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgTLE_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Will Ryan

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (5/21/1949)
- Died: 11/19/2021
- Known for:
--- Petrie in "The Land Before Time" (1988)
--- Digit in "An American Tail" (1986)
--- Seahorse in "The Little Mermaid" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK9Hh_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Stephen Geoffreys

- Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (11/22/1964)
- Known for:
--- Evil Ed in "Fright Night" (1985)
--- Aggie in "At Close Range" (1986)
--- Cookie in "Moon 44" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Bay_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Robert Knepper

- Born: Fremont, Ohio (7/8/1959)
- Known for:
--- Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell in "Prison Break" (2005-2017)
--- Johnson in "Transporter 3" (2008)
--- Yuri Marklov in "Hitman" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAnGW_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Perry King

- Born: Alliance, Ohio (4/30/1948)
- Known for:
--- President Blake in "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)
--- Andrew Norris in "Class of 1984" (1982)
--- Hammond Maxwell in "Mandingo" (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbMrE_0cr83JYW00
JB Lacroix // Getty Images

Luke Perry

- Born: Mansfield, Ohio (10/11/1966)
- Died: 3/4/2019
- Known for:
--- Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1990-2000)
--- Billy in "The Fifth Element" (1997)
--- Pike in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPeX1_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Yuri Lowenthal

- Born: Alliance, Ohio (3/5/1971)
- Known for:
--- Peter Parker in "Spider-Man" (2018)
--- Ben Tennyson in "Ben 10: Omniverse" (2012-2014)
--- Adam in "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNAxG_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Matt Lanter

- Born: Massillon, Ohio (4/1/1983)
- Known for:
--- Will in "Disaster Movie" (2008)
--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2008)
--- Edward Sullen in "Vampires Suck" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAYuj_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Rich Sommer

- Born: Toledo, Ohio (2/2/1978)
- Known for:
--- Michael Vaughn in "A Crooked Somebody" (2017)
--- Dean in "In the Dark" (2019-2020)
--- Harry Crane in "Mad Men" (2007-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUP4k_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Jim Cummings

- Born: Youngstown, Ohio (11/3/1952)
- Known for:
--- Winnie the Pooh in "Winnie the Pooh" (2011)
--- Winnie the Pooh in "Christopher Robin" (2018)
--- Ray in "The Princess and the Frog" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMMc6_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Aaron O'Connell

- Born: Dayton, Ohio (4/8/1986)
- Known for:
--- Wyatt Cryer in "The Haves and the Have Nots" (2013-2021)
--- Donovan Goodwin in "With Love, Christmas" (2017)
--- Ellis in "Black Water" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBXiG_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Charles Michael Davis

- Born: Dayton, Ohio (12/1/1984)
- Known for:
--- Marcel Gerard in "The Originals" (2013-2018)
--- Marcel Gerard in "The Vampire Diaries" (2013)
--- Dr. Jason Myers in "Grey's Anatomy" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18v1nq_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

George Chakiris

- Born: Norwood, Ohio (9/16/1934)
- Known for:
--- Bernardo in "West Side Story" (1961)
--- Etienne in "The Young Girls of Rochefort" (1967)
--- Johnny Allen in "The Big Cube" (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crD2D_0cr83JYW00
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images

Fred Willard

- Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio (9/18/1933)
- Died: 5/15/2020
- Known for:
--- Buck Laughlin in "Best in Show" (2000)
--- Mike LaFontaine in "A Mighty Wind" (2003)
--- Ed Harken in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcQiZ_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Burgess Meredith

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (11/16/1907)
- Died: 9/9/1997
- Known for:
--- Ammon in "Clash of the Titans" (1981)
--- Mickey in "Rocky" (1976)
--- Mickey Goldmill in "Rocky III" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbvyp_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Justin Chambers

- Born: Springfield, Ohio (7/11/1970)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Alex Karev in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)
--- Massimo in "The Wedding Planner" (2001)
--- D'Artagnan in "The Musketeer" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPdd_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Josh Radnor

- Born: Columbus, Ohio (7/29/1974)
- Known for:
--- Jesse Fisher in "Liberal Arts" (2012)
--- Sam Wexler in "Happythankyoumoreplease" (2010)
--- Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother" (2005-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z586H_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Joel Grey

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (4/11/1932)
- Known for:
--- Master of Ceremonies in "Cabaret" (1972)
--- Chiun in "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins" (1985)
--- Oldrich Novy in "Dancer in the Dark" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mLOk_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Mark Boone Junior

- Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (3/17/1955)
- Known for:
--- Burt in "Memento" (2000)
--- Flass in "Batman Begins" (2005)
--- Beau Brower in "30 Days of Night" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejn7U_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Jason Dohring

- Born: Ohio (3/30/1982)
- Known for:
--- Logan Echolls in "Veronica Mars" (2014)
--- Jason in "Deep Impact" (1998)
--- Logan Echolls in "Veronica Mars" (2004-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeOnc_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

John Magaro

- Born: Akron, Ohio (2/16/1983)
- Known for:
--- Charlie Geller in "The Big Short" (2015)
--- Dannie McElroy in "Carol" (2015)
--- Cookie in "First Cow" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ye4OG_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Brian Stepanek

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (2/6/1971)
- Known for:
--- Tom Harper in "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" (2014-2018)
--- Mr. Givens in "Young Sheldon" (2017-2021)
--- Arwin in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2005-2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyQjy_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Nick Gehlfuss

- Born: Clevland, Ohio (1/21/1985)
- Known for:
--- Bruce Johnston in "Love & Mercy" (2014)
--- Jack Hughes in "Person of Interest" (2012)
--- Will Halstead in "Chicago Med" (2015-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCqaB_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Gary Sandy

- Born: Dayton, Ohio (12/25/1945)
- Known for:
--- Andy Travis in "WKRP in Cincinnati" (1978-1982)
--- Lawyer (Sandefur's) in "The Insider" (1999)
--- Terrence Kelley in "The Young and the Restless" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCLvQ_0cr83JYW00
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

Clark Gable

- Born: Cadiz, Ohio (2/1/1901)
- Died: 11/16/1960
- Known for:
--- Peter Warne in "It Happened One Night" (1934)
--- Rhett Butler - Visitor from Charleston in "Gone with the Wind" (1939)
--- Christian in "Mutiny on the Bounty" (1935)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txit2_0cr83JYW00
Michael Tran // Getty Images

Philip Baker Hall

- Born: Toledo, Ohio (9/10/1931)
- Known for:
--- Jimmy Gator in "Magnolia" (1999)
--- Floyd Gondolli in "Boogie Nights" (1997)
--- Sydney in "Hard Eight" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHbI7_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Ray Wise

- Born: Akron, Ohio (8/20/1947)
- Known for:
--- Commissioner Gordon in "Batman: The Killing Joke" (2016)
--- Frank Harrington in "Dead End" (2003)
--- Jack Taggart Sr. in "Jeepers Creepers 2" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqpbn_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Austin Pendleton

- Born: Warren, Ohio (3/27/1940)
- Known for:
--- Howard Marner in "Short Circuit" (1986)
--- John Gibbons in "My Cousin Vinny" (1992)
--- Max in "The Muppet Movie" (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIYBI_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Brant Daugherty

- Born: Mason, Ohio (8/20/1985)
- Known for:
--- Sawyer in "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018)
--- Noel Kahn in "Pretty Little Liars" (2010-2016)
--- Thane Lockwood in "Dear White People" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knyHE_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Matt McCoy

- Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (5/20/1956)
- Known for:
--- Michael in "The Hand that Rocks the Cradle" (1992)
--- Dr. Daniel Nadler in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (2018)
--- Pete Monahan in "Silicon Valley" (2015-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIM0w_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Dean Jagger

- Born: Columbus Grove, Ohio (11/7/1903)
- Died: 2/5/1991
- Known for:
--- Major General Thomas F. Waverly in "White Christmas" (1954)
--- Major Stovall in "Twelve O'Clock High" (1949)
--- Prospector in "Vanishing Point" (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niMdv_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Rob Mayes

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (11/17/1984)
- Known for:
--- John in "John Dies at the End" (2012)
--- Marc Nickleby in "Mistresses" (2015-2016)
--- Matthew Blackwood in "Burning Blue" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIFQj_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Hal Holbrook

- Born: Cleveland, Ohio (2/17/1925)
- Died: 1/23/2021
- Known for:
--- Ron Franz in "Into the Wild" (2007)
--- Preston Blair in "Lincoln" (2012)
--- Deep Throat in "All the President's Men" (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVP44_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Tyrone Power

- Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (5/5/1914)
- Died: 11/15/1958
- Known for:
--- Leonard Vole in "Witness for the Prosecution" (1957)
--- Tim Baker in "A Yank in the R.A.F." (1941)
--- Tom Owens in "Rawhide" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjFZI_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Eddie McClintock

- Born: North Canton, Ohio (5/27/1967)
- Known for:
--- Michael in "The Sweetest Thing" (2002)
--- Pete Lattimer in "Warehouse 13" (2009-2014)
--- Colonel James Harper in "Supergirl" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p6dl_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Eric Lange

- Born: Hamilton, Ohio (2/19/1973)
- Known for:
--- Lyle Mitchell in "Escape at Dannemora" (2018)
--- Bill Stechner in "Narcos" (2016-2017)
--- Stuart Radzinsky in "Lost" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b3jl_0cr83JYW00
OMDb

Robert Urich

- Born: Toronto, Ohio (12/19/1946)
- Died: 4/16/2002
- Known for:
--- Grimes in "Magnum Force" (1973)
--- Jake Spoon in "Lonesome Dove" (1989)
--- Jason in "The Ice Pirates" (1984)

