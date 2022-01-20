OMDb

Famous actors from Kentucky

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Kentucky from IMDb's most popular list.

Johnny Depp

- Born: Owensboro, Kentucky (6/9/1963)

- Known for:

--- Sweeney Todd in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007)

--- Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (2003)

--- Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)

George Clooney

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (5/6/1961)

- Known for:

--- Michael Clayton in "Michael Clayton" (2007)

--- Ryan Bingham in "Up in the Air" (2009)

--- Governor Mike Morris in "The Ides of March" (2011)

Michael Shannon

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (8/7/1974)

- Known for:

--- Curtis in "Take Shelter" (2011)

--- Richard Strickland in "The Shape of Water" (2017)

--- Rick Carver in "99 Homes" (2014)

Josh Hutcherson

- Born: Union, Kentucky (10/12/1992)

- Known for:

--- Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games" (2012)

--- Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013)

--- Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)

Terrence Mann

- Born: Kentucky (7/1/1951)

- Known for:

--- Johnny Steele in "Critters" (1986)

--- Counselor Tetra in "Critters 4" (1992)

--- Whispers in "Sense8" (2015-2018)

Boyd Holbrook

- Born: Prestonsburg, Kentucky (9/1/1981)

- Known for:

--- Pierce in "Logan" (2017)

--- Quinn McKenna in "The Predator" (2018)

--- Kyle in "The Host" (2013)

Jim Varney

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (6/15/1949)

- Died: 2/10/2000

- Known for:

--- Ernest P. Worrell in "Ernest Goes to Camp" (1987)

--- Slinky Dog in "Toy Story" (1995)

--- Slinky Dog in "Toy Story 2" (1999)

Harry Dean Stanton

- Born: West Irvine, Kentucky (7/14/1926)

- Died: 9/15/2017

- Known for:

--- Brett in "Alien" (1979)

--- Lucky in "Lucky" (2017)

--- Toot-Toot in "The Green Mile" (1999)

Will Chase

- Born: Frankfort, Kentucky (9/12/1970)

- Known for:

--- Bob Nash in "Sharp Objects" (2018)

--- Neil Hargrove in "Stranger Things" (2017-2019)

--- Michael Friedman in "Dopesick" (2021)

Dwight Yoakam

- Born: Pikeville, Kentucky (10/23/1956)

- Known for:

--- Doyle Hargraves in "Sling Blade" (1996)

--- Doc Miles in "Crank" (2006)

--- Mr. Kroeger in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)

Josh Dallas

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (12/18/1978)

- Known for:

--- Fandral in "Thor" (2011)

--- Frantic Pig in "Zootopia" (2016)

--- Ben Stone in "Manifest" (2018-2022)

Warren Oates

- Born: Depoy, Kentucky (7/5/1928)

- Died: 4/3/1982

- Known for:

--- Lyle Gorch in "The Wild Bunch" (1969)

--- Sgt. Hulka in "Stripes" (1981)

--- Father in "Badlands" (1973)

Rob Riggle

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (4/21/1970)

- Known for:

--- Self - Correspondent in "The Daily Show" (2006-2015)

--- Officer Franklin in "The Hangover" (2009)

--- Mr. Walters in "21 Jump Street" (2012)

Ned Beatty

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (7/6/1937)

- Died: 6/13/2021

- Known for:

--- Arthur Jensen in "Network" (1976)

--- Bobby in "Deliverance" (1972)

--- Senator Charles F. Meachum in "Shooter" (2007)

Matt Long

- Born: Winchester, Kentucky (5/18/1980)

- Known for:

--- Joey Baird in "Mad Men" (2010)

--- Jack McCallister in "Jack & Bobby" (2004-2005)

--- Dr. James Peterson in "Private Practice" (2012-2013)

W. Earl Brown

- Born: Murray, Kentucky (9/7/1963)

- Known for:

--- Dan Dority in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

--- Warren in "There's Something About Mary" (1998)

--- Hugo Root in "Preacher" (2016-2017)

Tommy Kirk

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (12/10/1941)

- Died: 9/28/2021

- Known for:

--- Go Go in "Pajama Party" (1964)

--- Ernst Robinson in "Swiss Family Robinson" (1960)

--- Grumio in "Babes in Toyland" (1961)

James Best

- Born: Powderly, Kentucky (7/26/1926)

- Died: 4/6/2015

- Known for:

--- Sheriff Rosco Coltrane in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1979-1985)

--- Thorne Sherman in "The Killer Shrews" (1959)

--- Crater in "Winchester '73" (1950)

William Mapother

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (4/17/1965)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Ethan Rom in "Lost" (2004-2010)

--- Richard Strout in "In the Bedroom" (2001)

--- John Burroughs in "Another Earth" (2011)

Steve Kazee

- Born: Ashland, Kentucky (10/30/1975)

- Known for:

--- Gus Pfender in "Shameless" (2015-2016)

--- Frank in "The Walking Dead" (2019)

--- Riff Bell in "Nashville" (2016)

John Hensley

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/29/1977)

- Known for:

--- Brad in "Teeth" (2007)

--- Matt McNamara in "Nip/Tuck" (2003-2010)

--- Adam in "Shutter" (2008)

Josh Hopkins

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (9/12/1970)

- Known for:

--- Capt. Darryl Ennis in "The Perfect Storm" (2000)

--- Flea in "G.I. Jane" (1997)

--- California Hot Shot Supervisor in "Only the Brave" (2017)

Chris Coy

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (5/1/1986)

- Known for:

--- Paul Hendrickson in "The Deuce" (2017-2019)

--- Kevin Sweeney in "The Front Runner" (2018)

--- Detective Thomas in "Detroit" (2017)

Charles Napier

- Born: Mt. Union, Kentucky (4/12/1936)

- Died: 10/5/2011

- Known for:

--- Lt. Boyle in "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

--- Murdock in "Rambo: First Blood Part II" (1985)

--- Tucker McElroy in "The Blues Brothers" (1980)

Sean O'Bryan

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/10/1963)

- Known for:

--- Ray Monroe in "Olympus Has Fallen" (2013)

--- Party Goer in "Mission: Impossible III" (2006)

--- Cavic in "Vantage Point" (2008)

William Conrad

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/27/1920)

- Died: 2/11/1994

- Known for:

--- Frank Cannon in "Cannon" (1971-1976)

--- Max in "The Killers" (1946)

--- Narrator in "Hudson Hawk" (1991)

Miles Heizer

- Born: Greenville, Kentucky (5/16/1994)

- Known for:

--- Tommy in "Nerve" (2016)

--- Davey Danner in "Rails & Ties" (2007)

--- Cal in "Love, Simon" (2018)

Victor Mature

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (1/29/1913)

- Died: 8/4/1999

- Known for:

--- Nick Bianco in "Kiss of Death" (1947)

--- Paul Dresser in "My Gal Sal" (1942)

--- Samson in "Samson and Delilah" (1949)

Jonah Scott

- Born: Villa Hills, Kentucky (9/8/1993)

- Known for:

--- Legoshi in "Beastars" (2019-2021)

--- Sound Department in "Love Alarm" (2019)

--- Courier in "Akudama Drive" (2020)

Colton Ryan

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (6/10/1995)

- Known for:

--- Bruce in "Uncle Frank" (2020)

--- Andrew Drake in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2017)

--- J.J. Elkins in "Homeland" (2018)

Wes Ramsey

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (10/6/1977)

- Known for:

--- Christian Markelli in "Latter Days" (2003)

--- Wyatt Halliwell in "Charmed" (2003-2006)

--- Sam Spencer in "Guiding Light" (2001-2008)

Jim Kelly

- Born: Paris, Kentucky (5/5/1946)

- Died: 6/29/2013

- Known for:

--- Williams in "Enter the Dragon" (1973)

--- Black Belt Jones in "Black Belt Jones" (1974)

--- Jones in "Hot Potato" (1976)

Billy Ray Cyrus

- Born: Flatwoods, Kentucky (8/25/1961)

- Known for:

--- Robby Ray in "Hannah Montana: The Movie" (2009)

--- Gene in "Mulholland Drive" (2001)

--- Colton James in "The Spy Next Door" (2010)

Keith D. Robinson

- Born: Kentucky (1/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- C.C. White in "Dreamgirls" (2006)

--- Captain Stone in "Dear John" (2010)

--- Soundtrack in "Blade: Trinity" (2004)

Lawrence Pressman

- Born: Cynthiana, Kentucky (7/10/1939)

- Known for:

--- Dick in "9 to 5" (1980)

--- Coach Marshall in "American Pie" (1999)

--- Tom Hannon in "Shaft" (1971)

Rick Hill

- Born: Harlan, Kentucky (1/26/1953)

- Known for:

--- Tibor Svetkovic in "Cheers" (1983)

--- Jail Guard in "Liar Liar" (1997)

--- Lee Chambers in "Magnum, P.I." (1982)

Foster Brooks

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (5/11/1912)

- Died: 12/20/2001

- Known for:

--- Bank Clerk in "The Villain" (1979)

--- Miles Sternhagen in "Mork & Mindy" (1981)

--- Hardy Bassett in "Oddballs" (1984)

Edward Faulkner

- Born: Lexington, Kentucky (2/29/1932)

- Known for:

--- Capt. MacDaniel in "The Green Berets" (1968)

--- Young Ben Sage in "McLintock!" (1963)

--- Anderson in "The Undefeated" (1969)

Joey Kern

- Born: Kentucky (9/5/1976)

- Known for:

--- Jeff in "Cabin Fever" (2002)

--- College Boy 2 in "Super Troopers" (2001)

--- Joe in "Big Bear" (2017)

David Schramm

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/14/1946)

- Died: 3/28/2020

- Known for:

--- Roy Biggins in "Wings" (1990-1997)

--- Vic Dumask in "Johnny Handsome" (1989)

--- Robert McNamara in "Kennedy" (1983)

James Horan

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (12/14/1954)

- Known for:

--- Skull Face in "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" (2015)

--- Henchman #3 in "Batman: Arkham Asylum" (2009)

--- Skull Face in "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes" (2014)