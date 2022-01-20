OMDb

Famous actors from Hawaii

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Hawaii from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Hawaii

Gage Skidmore // Flickr

Jason Momoa

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (8/1/1979)

- Known for:

--- Arthur in "Aquaman" (2018)

--- Aquaman in "Justice League" (2017)

--- Duncan Idaho in "Dune" (2021)

OMDb

Timothy Olyphant

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/20/1968)

- Known for:

--- Raylan Givens in "Justified" (2010-2015)

--- Todd Gaines in "Go" (1999)

--- David in "The Crazies" (2010)

OMDb

Jacob Batalon

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/9/1996)

- Known for:

--- Ned in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

--- Ned Leeds in "Spider-Man: Far from Home" (2019)

--- Ned in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

OMDb

Gavin Leatherwood

- Born: Hawaii (6/7/1994)

- Known for:

--- Nicholas Scratch in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018-2020)

--- Nico Murray in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021)

--- Nick in "When Today Ends" (2021)

OMDb

Mark Dacascos

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (2/26/1964)

- Known for:

--- Mani in "Brotherhood of the Wolf" (2001)

--- Zero in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019)

--- Louis Stevens in "Only the Strong" (1993)

You may also like: Hawaii is the #2 slowest warming state since 1970

OMDb

Titus Makin Jr.

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (6/10/1989)

- Known for:

--- Lukas Parnell in "Star-Crossed" (2014)

--- Clark Wilkins in "Pretty Little Liars" (2015)

--- Rick Schultz in "Grey's Anatomy" (2014)

OMDb

Matthew Sato

- Born: Mililani, Hawaii (4/19/2001)

- Known for:

--- Boy #1 in "Hawaii Five-0" (2015)

--- Hopper in "Patsy Lee & The Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms"

--- Jason in "Save Me" (2020)

OMDb

Tahj Mowry

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/17/1986)

- Known for:

--- T.J. Henderson in "Smart Guy" (1997-1999)

--- Tucker Dobbs in "Baby Daddy" (2012-2017)

--- Teddy in "Full House" (1991-1995)

OMDb

Don Stroud

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (9/1/1943)

- Known for:

--- Heller in "Licence to Kill" (1989)

--- Sheriff Bill Sharp in "Django Unchained" (2012)

--- Father Bolen in "The Amityville Horror" (1979)

OMDb

Darin Brooks

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/27/1984)

- Known for:

--- Alex Moran in "Blue Mountain State" (2010-2011)

--- Max in "Amber Brown" (2022)

--- Wyatt Spencer in "The Bold and the Beautiful" (2013-2021)

You may also like: Countries Hawaii exports the most goods to

OMDb

James Shigeta

- Born: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii (6/17/1929)

- Died: 7/28/2014

- Known for:

--- Takagi in "Die Hard" (1988)

--- Det. Joe Kojaku in "The Crimson Kimono" (1959)

--- Vice Admiral Chuichi Nagumo in "Midway" (1976)

OMDb

Jocko Sims

- Born: Laie, Hawaii (2/20/1981)

- Known for:

--- Elvis Kelly in "Dreamgirls" (2006)

--- Werner in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)

--- Lt. Carlton Burk in "The Last Ship" (2014-2018)

OMDb

Keone Young

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (9/6/1947)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Wu in "Men in Black 3" (2012)

--- Don Kim in "Crank" (2006)

--- Don Kim in "Crank: High Voltage" (2009)

OMDb

Taylor Wily

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (6/14/1968)

- Known for:

--- Kemo in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)

--- Kamekona in "Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2020)

--- Kamekona in "MacGyver" (2017)

OMDb

Anthony Ruivivar

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (11/4/1970)

- Known for:

--- Shujimi in "Starship Troopers" (1997)

--- Platoon Sergeant Shot in Head - Hot LZ in "Tropic Thunder" (2008)

--- Carlos Nieto in "Third Watch" (1999-2005)

You may also like: States where people in Hawaii are getting new jobs

OMDb

Harold Sakata

- Born: Holualoa, Hawaii (7/1/1920)

- Died: 7/29/1982

- Known for:

--- Oddjob in "Goldfinger" (1964)

--- Big Buddha in "Dimension 5" (1966)

--- Odd Job in "The Wrestler" (1974)

OMDb

Tom Villard

- Born: Waipahu Ewa, Hawaii (11/19/1953)

- Died: 11/14/1994

- Known for:

--- Profile in "Heartbreak Ridge" (1986)

--- Justin in "My Girl" (1991)

--- Toby in "Popcorn" (1991)

OMDb

Clyde Kusatsu

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (9/13/1948)

- Known for:

--- The Snake in "Paradise Road" (1997)

--- Police Chief Lee Wu in "The Interpreter" (2005)

--- Cmdr. Watanabe in "Midway" (1976)

OMDb

Professor Toru Tanaka

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/6/1930)

- Died: 8/22/2000

- Known for:

--- Tough Asian Man in "Last Action Hero" (1993)

--- Butler in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (1985)

--- Subzero in "The Running Man" (1987)

OMDb

Austin Peck

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (4/9/1971)

- Known for:

--- Chad Collins in "Chicago Fire" (2019)

--- Reggie Gregg in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2018)

--- Austin Reed in "Days of Our Lives" (1995-2017)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Hawaii

OMDb

Kam Fong

- Born: Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii (5/27/1918)

- Died: 10/18/2002

- Known for:

--- Chin Ho in "Hawaii Five-O" (1968-1978)

--- Kam Chung in "Magnum, P.I." (1982-1985)

--- Pvt. Hakashima in "Ghost of the China Sea" (1958)

OMDb

Scott Coffey

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/1/1964)

- Known for:

--- Ray in "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1987)

--- Chris in "Ellie Parker" (2005)

--- Donner in "Tank Girl" (1995)

OMDb

Kalani Queypo

- Born: Hawaii (9/6/1986)

- Known for:

--- Wade in "Trickster" (2020)

--- Chacrow in "Jamestown" (2017-2019)

--- Klah Jackson in "Fear the Walking Dead" (2017)

OMDb

Maxim Knight

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (8/21/1999)

- Known for:

--- Matt Mason in "Falling Skies" (2011-2015)

--- Julian in "Chasing Life" (2015)

--- Jacob in "Medeas" (2013)

OMDb

Daniel Bess

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/8/1977)

- Known for:

--- American Athlete in "Munich" (2005)

--- Panicked Student in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

--- Lt. Chris Cahill in "Last Resort" (2012-2013)

You may also like: The struggle for Native rights continues: A major civil rights moment in Hawaii

OMDb

Jonah Ray

- Born: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii (8/3/1982)

- Known for:

--- Jonah Heston in "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (2017-2018)

--- Writer in "The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail" (2014-2016)

--- Tyler in "Better Things" (2019)

OMDb

Zulu

- Born: Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii [now Hawaii] (10/17/1937)

- Died: 5/3/2004

- Known for:

--- Kono in "Hawaii Five-O" (1968-1972)

--- Jail Guard in "I Sailed to Tahiti with an All Girl Crew" (1968)

--- Hotel Doorman in "Magnum, P.I." (1982)

OMDb

Kalama Epstein

- Born: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii (5/5/2000)

- Known for:

--- Jeremy in "No Good Nick" (2019)

--- Noah in "The Fosters" (2016-2018)

--- Billy Davis in "Under the Blood-Red Sun" (2014)

OMDb

Nicholas Hormann

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (12/22/1944)

- Known for:

--- Interviewer in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979)

--- Bill Richamn in "The Hand" (1981)

--- Mr. Destry in "Bones" (2005)

OMDb

Elliott Cho

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (9/25/1994)

- Known for:

--- Byong Sun in "Kicking & Screaming" (2005)

--- Ping Woo in "Click" (2006)

--- Daniel in "All About Steve" (2009)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Hawaii

OMDb

Michael O'Laskey II

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (3/6/1983)

- Known for:

--- Colt in "3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain" (1998)

--- Young Rocky in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" (1995-1996)

--- Young Rocky in "Power Rangers Zeo: Zeo Quest" (1996)

OMDb

Dennis Chun

- Born: Hawaii (3/18/1952)

- Known for:

--- Sgt. Duke Lukela in "Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2020)

--- Director in "Family" (2012)

--- Kimo in "Inferno in Paradise" (1974)

OMDb

Micah Solusod

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (8/21/1990)

- Known for:

--- Ame in "Wolf Children" (2012)

--- Tagoma in "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection "F"" (2015)

--- Yukine in "Noragami" (2014-2015)

OMDb

John Fujioka

- Born: Olaa, Hawaii (6/29/1925)

- Died: 12/13/2018

- Known for:

--- Chief Priest in "Mortal Kombat" (1995)

--- Shinyuki in "American Warrior" (1985)

--- Nishikura in "Pearl Harbor" (2001)

OMDb

Richard Loo

- Born: Maui, Hawaii (10/1/1903)

- Died: 11/20/1983

- Known for:

--- Hai Fat in "The Man with the Golden Gun" (1974)

--- Mr. Heng in "The Quiet American" (1958)

--- Sgt. Tanaka in "The Steel Helmet" (1951)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Hawaii

OMDb

Ethan Wacker

- Born: Hawaii (5/8/2002)

- Known for:

--- Bernie Schotz in "Bizaardvark" (2016-2019)

--- Pip Whipley in "Mission Force One" (2015)

--- Collin in "K.C. Undercover" (2016)

OMDb

Gerry Lopez

- Born: Hawaii (11/7/1948)

- Known for:

--- Subotai in "Conan the Barbarian" (1982)

--- Vince in "North Shore" (1987)

--- Gwai in "Farewell to the King" (1989)

OMDb

Danny Kamekona

- Born: Hilo, Hawaii (11/15/1935)

- Died: 5/2/1996

- Known for:

--- Sato in "The Karate Kid Part II" (1986)

--- Mr. Hirohito in "Problem Child" (1990)

--- Dr. Matsumoto in "Robot Jox" (1989)

OMDb

Danny Lockin

- Born: Hawaii (7/13/1943)

- Died: 8/21/1977

- Known for:

--- Barnaby Tucker in "Hello, Dolly!" (1969)

--- Bellhop in "The Lieutenant" (1963)

--- Jay Robinson in "My Three Sons" (1964)

OMDb

Pomaika'i Brown

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/5/1961)

- Known for:

--- Nick in "50 First Dates" (2004)

--- Radio DJ in "Big Eyes" (2014)

--- Host in "Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2019)

You may also like: Best high schools in Hawaii

OMDb

Kwan Hi Lim

- Born: Maui, Hawaii (7/11/1922)

- Died: 12/22/2008

- Known for:

--- Jiang in "Uncommon Valor" (1983)

--- Lieutenant Yoshi Tanaka in "Magnum, P.I." (1982-1987)

--- Lieutenant Tanaka in "Murder, She Wrote" (1986)