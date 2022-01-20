OMDb

Famous actors from Iowa

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Iowa from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Iowa

OMDb

Brandon Routh

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (10/9/1979)

- Known for:

--- Clark Kent in "Superman Returns" (2006)

--- Todd Ingram in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010)

--- Daniel Shaw in "Chuck" (2010-2011)

OMDb

Elijah Wood

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (1/28/1981)

- Known for:

--- Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001)

--- Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003)

--- Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)

Wallis-Hazen

John Wayne

- Born: Winterset, Iowa (5/26/1907)

- Died: 6/11/1979

- Known for:

--- Rooster Cogburn in "True Grit" (1969)

--- Tom Doniphon in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

--- Ringo Kid in "Stagecoach" (1939)

OMDb

Adam Devine

- Born: Waterloo, Iowa (11/7/1983)

- Known for:

--- Bumper in "Pitch Perfect" (2012)

--- Adam DeMamp in "Workaholics" (2011-2017)

--- Josh in "Isn't It Romantic" (2019)

JD Lasica // Flickr

Ashton Kutcher

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2/7/1978)

- Known for:

--- Michael Kelso in "That '70s Show" (1998-2006)

--- Oliver Martin in "A Lot Like Love" (2005)

--- Jack Fuller in "What Happens in Vegas" (2008)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Michael Mosley

- Born: Iowa City, Iowa (9/16/1978)

- Known for:

--- Mason Young in "Ozark" (2017-2018)

--- Joe 'Fish' Rinaldi in "Seven Seconds" (2018)

--- Johnny in "Sirens" (2014-2015)

OMDb

Ron Livingston

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (6/5/1967)

- Known for:

--- Roger Perron in "The Conjuring" (2013)

--- Peter in "Office Space" (1999)

--- Marty Bowen in "Adaptation." (2002)

OMDb

Robin Lord Taylor

- Born: Shueyville, Iowa (6/4/1978)

- Known for:

--- Administrator in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019)

--- Abernathy Darwin Dunlap in "Accepted" (2006)

--- Oswald Cobblepot in "Gotham" (2014-2019)

OMDb

Toby Huss

- Born: Marshalltown, Iowa (12/9/1966)

- Known for:

--- Kahn Souphanousinphone Sr. in "King of the Hill" (1997-2010)

--- John Bosworth in "Halt and Catch Fire" (2014-2017)

--- Spook in "Rescue Dawn" (2006)

OMDb

Richard Beymer

- Born: Avoca, Iowa (2/20/1939)

- Known for:

--- Tony in "West Side Story" (1961)

--- Benjamin Horne in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)

--- Actor in "The Innerview" (1973)

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Iowa

OMDb

Riley Smith

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (4/12/1978)

- Known for:

--- Randy in "Eight Legged Freaks" (2002)

--- Les in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

--- Johnny in "Radio" (2003)

OMDb

Stephen Collins

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (10/1/1947)

- Known for:

--- Rev. Eric Camden in "7th Heaven" (1996-2007)

--- Decker in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (1979)

--- Aaron Paradis in "The First Wives Club" (1996)

OMDb

Michael Emerson

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (9/7/1954)

- Known for:

--- Ben Linus in "Lost" (2006-2010)

--- Harold Finch in "Person of Interest" (2011-2016)

--- Zep Hindle in "Saw" (2004)

OMDb

Phil Morris

- Born: Iowa City, Iowa (4/4/1959)

- Known for:

--- Trainee Foster in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984)

--- Messenger in "Meet the Spartans" (2008)

--- Saheed in "Black Dynamite" (2009)

OMDb

Tom Arnold

- Born: Ottumwa, Iowa (3/6/1959)

- Known for:

--- Gib in "True Lies" (1994)

--- Stanley Stupid in "The Stupids" (1996)

--- Henry Wayne in "Exit Wounds" (2001)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Iowa

OMDb

Hill Harper

- Born: Iowa City, Iowa (5/17/1966)

- Known for:

--- Sheldon Hawkes in "CSI: NY" (2004-2013)

--- Will Beckford in "The Skulls" (2000)

--- Coleman 'Booger' Sykes in "He Got Game" (1998)

OMDb

Paul Rust

- Born: Le Mars, Iowa (4/12/1981)

- Known for:

--- Pfc. Andy Kagan in "Inglourious Basterds" (2009)

--- Denis Cooverman in "I Love You, Beth Cooper" (2009)

--- Gus Cruikshank in "Love" (2016-2018)

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Jerry Mathers

- Born: Sioux City, Iowa (6/2/1948)

- Known for:

--- Arnie Rogers in "The Trouble with Harry" (1955)

--- The Beaver in "Leave It to Beaver" (1957-1963)

--- Beaver Cleaver in "The Love Boat" (1987)

OMDb

John Getz

- Born: Davenport, Iowa (10/15/1946)

- Known for:

--- Sy in "The Social Network" (2010)

--- Ray in "Blood Simple" (1984)

--- Stathis Borans in "The Fly" (1986)

OMDb

Christian Clemenson

- Born: Humboldt, Iowa (3/17/1958)

- Known for:

--- Younger Cop in "The Big Lebowski" (1998)

--- Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. in "United 93" (2006)

--- Dr. Chuck in "Apollo 13" (1995)

You may also like: Iowa advances in 1868: A major civil rights moment in Iowa

OMDb

George Reeves

- Born: Woolstock, Iowa (1/5/1914)

- Died: 6/16/1959

- Known for:

--- Clark Kent in "Adventures of Superman" (1952-1958)

--- Stuart Tarleton - Scarlett's Beau in "Gone with the Wind" (1939)

--- Superman in "Superman and the Mole-Men" (1951)

OMDb

William Frawley

- Born: Burlington, Iowa (2/26/1887)

- Died: 3/3/1966

- Known for:

--- Fred Mertz in "I Love Lucy" (1951-1957)

--- Charlie Halloran in "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)

--- Sheriff McGee in "The Bride Came C.O.D." (1941)

OMDb

Bobby Driscoll

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3/3/1937)

- Died: 3/30/1968

- Known for:

--- Peter Pan in "Peter Pan" (1953)

--- Johnny in "Song of the South" (1946)

--- Tommy in "The Window" (1949)

OMDb

David Yost

- Born: Council Bluffs, Iowa (1/7/1969)

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)

--- Billy Cranston in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" (1993-1996)

--- Billy Cranston in "Power Rangers Zeo" (1996)

OMDb

Stuart Margolin

- Born: Davenport, Iowa (1/31/1940)

- Known for:

--- Aimes Jainchill in "Death Wish" (1974)

--- Angel Martin in "The Rockford Files" (1974-1979)

--- Little Joe in "Kelly's Heroes" (1970)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Iowa

John Springer Collection // Getty Images

Neville Brand

- Born: Griswold, Iowa (8/13/1920)

- Died: 4/16/1992

- Known for:

--- Duke in "Stalag 17" (1953)

--- Lieutenant Kaminsky in "Tora! Tora! Tora!" (1970)

--- Chester in "D.O.A." (1949)

OMDb

David Anthony Higgins

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (12/9/1961)

- Known for:

--- Craig Feldspar in "Malcolm in the Middle" (2000-2006)

--- Harry in "Mike & Molly" (2011-2016)

--- Det. Arlen in "The Wrong Guy" (1997)

OMDb

Don DeFore

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (8/25/1913)

- Died: 12/22/1993

- Known for:

--- Don Blake in "Too Late for Tears" (1949)

--- Michael Kent in "Romance on the High Seas" (1948)

--- Jim Bullock in "It Happened on Fifth Avenue" (1947)

OMDb

Bill Daily

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (8/30/1927)

- Died: 9/4/2018

- Known for:

--- Howard Borden in "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978)

--- Major Roger Healey in "I Dream of Jeannie" (1965-1970)

--- Bob Griffen in "Flying High" (1978)

OMDb

Hank Worden

- Born: Rolfe, Iowa (7/23/1901)

- Died: 12/6/1992

- Known for:

--- Mose Harper in "The Searchers" (1956)

--- Simms Reeves in "Red River" (1948)

--- Parson in "The Alamo" (1960)

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Iowa uses

OMDb

Fred Grandy

- Born: Sioux City, Iowa (6/29/1948)

- Known for:

--- Ship's Purser 'Gopher' Smith in "The Love Boat" (1977-1986)

--- Herman the German in "Death Race 2000" (1975)

--- Gopher Smith in "Charlie's Angels" (1979)

OMDb

Gregory Alan Williams

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (6/12/1956)

- Known for:

--- Coach Paul 'Doc' Hines in "Remember the Titans" (2000)

--- Martin Imari in "The Righteous Gemstones" (2019)

--- Britton Garrett in "The Banker" (2020)

OMDb

Sean Schemmel

- Born: Waterloo, Iowa (11/21/1968)

- Known for:

--- Goku in "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods" (2013)

--- Goku in "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection "F"" (2015)

--- Goku in "Dragon Ball Z Kai" (2009-2015)

OMDb

Ben Davis

- Born: Ames, Iowa (7/15/1975)

- Known for:

--- Papageno in "The Magic Flute" (2006)

--- Steve in "The Woman in the Window" (2021)

--- George Treadbury in "30 Rock" (2012)

OMDb

Charles McGraw

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (5/10/1914)

- Died: 7/30/1980

- Known for:

--- Marcellus in "Spartacus" (1960)

--- Lt. Matthews in "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" (1963)

--- Sebastian Sholes in "The Birds" (1963)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

OMDb

Michael Talbott

- Born: Waverly, Iowa (2/2/1955)

- Known for:

--- Cowboy in "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)

--- Detective Stan Switek in "Miami Vice" (1984-1989)

--- Mickey in "Used Cars" (1980)

OMDb

Macdonald Carey

- Born: Sioux City, Iowa (3/15/1913)

- Died: 3/21/1994

- Known for:

--- Dr. Tom Horton in "Days of Our Lives" (1965-2018)

--- Jack Graham in "Shadow of a Doubt" (1943)

--- Jack Lindsay in "Suddenly It's Spring" (1947)

OMDb

Tim Chiou

- Born: Iowa City, Iowa (11/23/1979)

- Known for:

--- Michael 'Thirty Mike' Chen in "SEAL Team" (2020-2021)

--- Nate in "Plus One" (2019)

--- AJ in "iZombie" (2015-2019)

OMDb

Jon Foster

- Born: Fairfield, Iowa (8/3/1984)

- Known for:

--- Hutch in "Stay Alive" (2006)

--- Gas Station Cashier in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" (2003)

--- Graham Sloan in "The Informers" (2008)

OMDb

Adam Aalderks

- Born: Waterloo, Iowa (3/2/1988)

- Known for:

--- Travis Mack in "Ballers" (2016)

--- Helmsman #2 in "Greyhound" (2020)

--- Randy Paulson in "The Passage" (2019)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa

OMDb

Frank Jenks

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (11/4/1902)

- Died: 5/13/1962

- Known for:

--- Wilson in "His Girl Friday" (1940)

--- Doc Williams in "The Westland Case" (1937)

--- Eddie Porter in "Rogues Gallery" (1944)

OMDb

Gordon Jones

- Born: Alden, Iowa (4/5/1911)

- Died: 6/20/1963

- Known for:

--- Alabama Smith in "Flying Tigers" (1942)

--- Britt Reid in "The Green Hornet" (1940)

--- The Wreck' Loomis in "My Sister Eileen" (1942)

OMDb

Roger Perry

- Born: Davenport, Iowa (5/7/1933)

- Died: 7/12/2018

- Known for:

--- Major Christopher in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1967)

--- Dr. James 'Jim' Hayes in "Count Yorga, Vampire" (1970)

--- Det. Sgt. Dan Kirby in "Arrest and Trial" (1963-1964)